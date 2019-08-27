2020 NFL Draft QB Stock Watch: Feleipe Franks flashes big-play potential but still has a long way to go

Feleipe Franks was literally the only show in town over the weekend; the Florida Gators outlasted the Miami Hurricanes in the Week 0 matchup, days ahead of the rest of college football. And while the spotlight was on Franks, his performance didn't answer many of the questions that evaluators had following his 2018 campaign. Yes, he finished 17 of 27 for 254 yards and two touchdowns, but he also tossed two interceptions -- both bad, though the last one can kindly be categorized as inexplicable.

With 4:30 in the fourth quarter and the Gators leading 24-20, Franks made this throw from his own 36-yard line:

Interception de DB Romeo Finley ! 🔥

Quelle erreur de QB Feleipe Franks ! The U récupère le ballon et peut reprendre l'avantage. Quelle fin de match !#MIAvsFLA pic.twitter.com/LacAe4uew4 — TBP College Football (@thebluepennant) August 25, 2019

And that led to this reaction from the ol' ball coach:

Still, Franks tossed two touchdowns (one was a screen to Kadarius Toney who ripped off a 66-yard run into the end zone, the other was a nice throw across the middle that any NFL quarterback should make 100 times out of 100), ran for another, and his biggest contribution of the night came on a downfield laser to Josh Hammond that split two Miami defenders and set up the game-winning score.

Felipe Franks found Josh Hammond off this Y-Counter PA scheme. Paired with a 3-man vertical concept, it burned the Hurricanes man-free coverage.



Watch Franks hold the FS with his eyes for the split second necessary. #Gators pic.twitter.com/EnQMMHSfy4 — GatorBreakdowns (@GatorFilmBreak) August 26, 2019

Of course that throw was sandwiched between those two picks, though the Hurricanes couldn't capitalize.

"Adversity's the game of football," Franks said after the game, via the Tampa Bay Times. "It happens all the time. I think we did a great job responding."

Franks came into the '19 season needing to show better judgment and more consistency -- and that hasn't changed. The good news is that the Gators have played just once, and even though Franks wasn't at his best he found a way to help his team eke out the win.

Next up: Florida hosts Tennessee-Martin on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Here's the problem: Tagovailoa is listed at just 6-foot-1. Here's the counter to that problem, which is why no one will care that he's short by NFL quarterback standards: Russell Wilson, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray all look up to Tagovailoa and one is the league's highest-paid player, the other is the defending Rookie of the Year, and the other is the first-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft who was named the Cardinals' starter from Day 1. Put another way: You don't have to be a 6-foot-5 pocket passer to have success.

Instead, Tagovailoa has been wildly successful because he's both accurate and athletic; he completed 69 percent of his throws last season (43 TDs, six INTs) and while he rushed for just 190 yards (with five TDs), his ability to buy time and create throwing lanes is unmatched. Tagovailoa doesn't have elite arm strength, and that will be a talking point in the coming months (and one of the biggest differences between him and Wilson, Mayfield and Murray) but it's hard to find too many other holes in his game. But we keep coming back to this stat from 2018: Tagovailoa had the highest passing efficiency rating (199.4) in Division I history.

Next up: No. 2 Alabama opens its season at home against Duke on Saturday, Aug. 31. If Tagovailoa plays like he did in 2018, he'll be one of the first players drafted.

Justin Herbert, Oregon

Herbert checks all the boxes and then some; he's 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, can throw the ball out of the stadium and is a great athlete. A year ago he was considered the best quarterback in the 2019 class -- except he chose to return to school, where he'll be joined by his brother, an incoming freshman who plays tight end. Coming back for his senior season was also the right move after Herbert's uneven '18 campaign; he struggled with accuracy, completing just 59 percent of his throws after connecting on 68 percent of passes as a sophomore.

But there's a reason Broncos general manager John Elway was reportedly smitten with Herbert last fall, and it's the same reason NFL teams will be watching him closely over the coming weeks and months. He's clinical in a well-formed, clean pocket and can consistently deliver downfield strikes hitting receivers in stride. And while Herbert can occasionally stare down targets he shows the ability to come off his first read to find his secondary and tertiary options. If there's a knock, it's that Herbert doesn't take enough chances and that he needs to improve his accuracy, but his upside -- and we've seen glimpses of it during his college career -- is what makes him so enticing as a prospect.

Next up: No. 11 Oregon opens its season at No. 16 Auburn on Saturday, Aug. 31. Herbert will need to improve on his junior campaign to remain in the conversation as one of the best quarterbacks in the 2020 NFL Draft class.

Jake Fromm, Georgia

Fromm doesn't have the athleticism or arm strength of Tagovailoa or Herbert and he isn't a threat to run. He's a three-step-and-out thrower, accurate and timely on short routes, and shows good touch on intermediate routes. But it's also important to remember that he is just 20 years old and entering Year 3 as the Bulldogs' starter -- he's going to continue to improve. By how much is the QB calculus that NFL teams will need to do. Fromm improved his completion percentage from 62 to 67 percent and his TD/INT from 24/7 to 30/6. He needs to be better in the face of pressure (of course, this applies to just about every quarterback on the planet) and consistently make better decisions, but Fromm has the tools to be a first-round pick.

Next up: No. 3 Georgia opens its season at Vanderbilt on Saturday, Aug. 31. Fromm doesn't have the physical talents of Herbert, which means he'll need to be better in every aspect of his game to find his way into the first round.

Shea Patterson, Michigan

Patterson has good arm strength and delivers the ball accurately and on time when the reads are clear. He'll sometimes lock onto his first read, and if that read isn't there his head will drop and he'll look to run. Related to that, Patterson is an athlete who can win with his feet. He'll need to improve his pocket presence; he can be calm in quiet pocket but struggles against pass rush -- antsy feet sometimes lead to poor decisions -- and he doesn't always set his feet and can make mistakes when throwing off his back foot.

Next up: No. 7 Michigan hosts Middle Tennessee State on Saturday, Aug. 31. Patterson needs to play with more confidence and consistency in '19 to sneak into the Day 1 conversation.

Jacob Eason, Washington

Here's what we know about Eason: He played in 13 games and attempted 370 passes during his freshman season at Georgia in 2016. He's thrown seven passes since, all in 2017, because he was benched for Jake Fromm, and that prompted him to transfer to Washington before 2018. Now, with Jake Browning trying to make it in the NFL, the job belongs to Eason. But without seeing him in action for nearly two seasons, we're mostly projecting the type of player he will be. It's clear he has the tools -- at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, he certainly looks the part, and he has the arm strength to make every throw look easy. But the junior will need to knock the rust off early to convince NFL teams that he's ready to make the jump.

Next up: Washington hosts Eastern Washington on Saturday, Aug. 31. We haven't seen Eason in nearly two years. Will his production match his measurables or will he need time to knock the rust off?

Jordan Love, Utah State

Love doesn't play in a Big Five conference and isn't well known -- yet -- by the average college football fan. But that will change; he's quietly one of the best quarterbacks in the country and could make the leap from the Mountain West to the NFL with a strong 2019 campaign. He completed 64 percent of his throws during his redshirt sophomore season ('18) and he passes the eye test with flying colors. But beyond his 6-foot-4, 220-pound fame, Love stands tall in pocket, he's well-balanced and steps into throws. And while he shows some mobility/athleticism, he's not a runner; he only rushed for more than 15 yards once all season. The ball explodes out of his hand and Love is adept at avoiding sacks, but he struggles with pressure.

Next up: Utah State opens its season at Wake Forest on Friday, Aug. 30. Love could be a household name by the end of the season -- and quite possibly a first-rounder.