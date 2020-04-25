2020 NFL Draft: Ravens pick J.K. Dobbins, Fantasy impact, draft grade and more to know

The Ravens selected Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins with the No. 55 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Dobbins, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

55. Baltimore Ravens: C+

Chris Trapasso: Dobbins does everything well. Not special in any area. Low center of gravity. Not overly elusive. Good strength. Think Chris Carson. Baltimore needed RB depth but not biggest need. Loaded RB room.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: The J.K. Dobbins pick for the Ravens was brilliant for them, but rough for Fantasy. He's a real good runner with plenty of speed, just enough power and good receiving skills. But he won't have to put them on display on an every-down basis in Baltimore so long as Mark Ingram is healthy. Ingram is already past 30 years old and will eventually give way to Dobbins, but it's hard to expect Dobbins to make an impact soon. What Dobbins will do is completely crater the values of Gus Edwards and Justice Hill -- those two dudes are going to go undrafted. Dobbins will get picked past 100th overall in seasonal leagues, around 75th overall in dynasty/keeper formats (he's probably a year away from being a big factor) and he remains a first-round choice in rookie-only drafts, but now he's more toward the middle of the round.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Chris Carson

Best trait: Compact frame, occasional jump-cut ability

RB skills breakdown: Where he ranks

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Ohio State 5-9 4/8 209 9 4/8 29 6/8 73 4/8

Strengths

Well-built compact back with good springiness and contact balance

Runs very hard thanks to his thick legs and powerful leg churn

Flashes ability to make multiple cuts



Specializes as one-cut runner

Some home-running hitting ability



Weaknesses

Not super elusive

Good, not great vision

Not much initial acceleration

