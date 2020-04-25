2020 NFL Draft: Ravens pick J.K. Dobbins, Fantasy impact, draft grade and more to know

Here's what you need to know about the Ohio State running back after his selection in the NFL Draft

The Ravens selected Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins with the No. 55 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Dobbins, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

55. Baltimore Ravens: C+

Chris Trapasso: Dobbins does everything well. Not special in any area. Low center of gravity. Not overly elusive. Good strength. Think Chris Carson. Baltimore needed RB depth but not biggest need. Loaded RB room.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: The J.K. Dobbins pick for the Ravens was brilliant for them, but rough for Fantasy. He's a real good runner with plenty of speed, just enough power and good receiving skills. But he won't have to put them on display on an every-down basis in Baltimore so long as Mark Ingram is healthy. Ingram is already past 30 years old and will eventually give way to Dobbins, but it's hard to expect Dobbins to make an impact soon. What Dobbins will do is completely crater the values of Gus Edwards and Justice Hill -- those two dudes are going to go undrafted. Dobbins will get picked past 100th overall in seasonal leagues, around 75th overall in dynasty/keeper formats (he's probably a year away from being a big factor) and he remains a first-round choice in rookie-only drafts, but now he's more toward the middle of the round.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Chris Carson
Best trait: Compact frame, occasional jump-cut ability
RB skills breakdown: Where he ranks 

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
Ohio State 5-9 4/8 209 9 4/8 29 6/8 73 4/8

 Strengths  

  • Well-built compact back with good springiness and contact balance
  • Runs very hard thanks to his thick legs and powerful leg churn
  • Flashes ability to make multiple cuts
  • Specializes as one-cut runner
  • Some home-running hitting ability 

Weaknesses 

  • Not super elusive
  • Good, not great vision
  • Not much initial acceleration
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jump3-cone drill20-yard shuttle
n/a 23 n/a n/a n/a n/a

