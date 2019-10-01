2020 NFL Draft RB Watch: Cam Akers, J.K. Dobbins shuffle up prospect rankings

College football has a surplus of running back talent right now. Talent evaluators could be eyeing the best class of prospects since 2017 when Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, Dalvin Cook and others entered the league.

Injuries and bye weeks kept some running back prospects out of action this week but others were more than capable of carrying the load. CBS Sports examines how college football's elite running backs impacted their respective games this week.

1. D'Andre Swift, Georgia: Stock Steady

Stats: 4 games -- 49 carries for 388 yards, three touchdowns; six receptions for 75 yards, a touchdown

The Bulldogs had the week off after outlasting Notre Dame the prior week. Swift is averaging 12.25 carries per game played and is now coming off a week's rest. Georgia travels to Knoxville where a Volunteers team allowing 149.8 rushing yards per game awaits this week. It should be a big week for Swift.

2. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin: Stock Down

Stats: 4 games -- 84 carries for 559 yards, eight touchdowns; nine receptions for 85 yards, three touchdowns

When the season started, it was Swift followed by everyone else. Taylor's commitment to becoming a better pass catcher has allowed him to enter the conversation for best NFL Draft running back prospect. Expectations are high for him following his performance against Michigan. While he did make one nice reception against Northwestern, he also had a fumble and was largely held in check all day. Taylor has averaged 4.4 yards per carry in three career appearances against the Wildcats. He is averaging 7.0 yards per carry against every other opponent. The New Jersey native lost two fumbles last season against Northwestern as well.

3. Travis Etienne, Clemson: Stock Down

Stats: 5 games -- 67 carries for 462 yards, five touchdowns; 10 receptions for 90 yards

Etienne had a rushing touchdown in the first half but, honestly, any running back in the country could have scored on that play. Clemson's offensive line did a great job opening the hole. There was a more impressive play where it looked as though the Tar Heels had closed the gap but he was able to squirt through for a respectable gain. Less impressive was Etienne's second lost fumble of the season. He carried it too loose in close quarters and North Carolina stripped it. He surrendered pressure in pass protection on more than a few occasions.

4. Cam Akers, Florida State: Stock Up

Stats: 5 games -- 115 carries for 582 yards, seven touchdowns; 15 receptions for 108 yards, two touchdowns

Florida State's offensive line really struggled against N.C. State. For most of the night, Akers found it difficult to get much yardage but he rarely took a loss. On every carry, he fights as though it is fourth and Goal on the 1-yard line. He showed his burst with a 41-yard touchdown scamper. The Mississippi native is a very well-rounded option.

5. Zack Moss, Utah: Stock Steady

Stats: 4 games -- 63 carries for 393 yards, four touchdowns; two receptions for seven yards

Moss suffered a shoulder injury against USC and was unavailable for the Utes' weekend game against Washington State. Head coach Kyle Whittingham said after the game that Moss will return Oct. 12 against Oregon State. The team has a bye this week.

6. Trey Sermon, Oklahoma: Stock Steady

Stats: 4 games -- 34 carries for 274 yards, three touchdowns; four receptions for 36 yards

Oklahoma has four players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, with at least 25 carries but less than 50. It is a balanced attack for the Sooners, who have a point differential of +147 through four games. Sermon is averaging 9.5 touches per game because he has not been needed much after halftime. In this particular game against Texas Tech, he had seven carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns as well as two receptions for 11 yards. Eli Howard of the Red Raiders had a very dirty hit on Sermon's teammate, running back Kennedy Brooks, that should be noted.

7. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt: Stock Steady

Stats: 4 games -- 69 carries for 398 yards, four touchdowns; 12 receptions for 75 yards

Vaughn and the Commodores had the week off after last week's shootout against LSU. He has proven to be a home run hitter this season. Vanderbilt's next game is against Ole Miss, who is allowing just 3.1 yards per carry in three games against Power 5 opponents, including Alabama, this season. They have also surrendered just one rushing touchdown.

8. Eno Benjamin, Arizona State: Stock Steady

Stats: 5 games -- 106 carries for 392 yards, six touchdowns; 13 receptions for 151 yards, two touchdowns

Box score gazers will see 3.4 yards per carry and assume Benjamin did not have a productive game. Several of his carries were either short yardage first downs or touchdowns. He ran physical, showed some wiggle and exploded when he saw daylight. On one reception, he hurdled a defender. His performance was enough for the Sun Devils to go on the road and knock off No. 15 California.

9. J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State: Stock Up

Stats: 5 games -- 92 carries for 654 yards, five touchdowns; five receptions for 42 yards, a touchdown

Dobbins was all smiles after the Buckeyes trounced Nebraska, 48-7. The Texas native became the 11th Ohio State player to eclipse 3,000 career rushing yards. He needs just 89 yards to pass Carlos Hyde for ninth in the program's all-time rushing record book. Dobbins contributed 177 rushing yards on 27 carries in the game. Quarterback Justin Fields and backup running back Master Teague III snaked his touchdowns. Those two combined for three rushing touchdowns.

10. AJ Dillon, Boston College: Stock Steady

Stats: 5 games -- 122 carries for 627 yards, six touchdowns; six receptions for 102 yards, a touchdown

Boston College was trailing 10-0 in the first quarter. If they had fallen behind any further, they may have had to abandon the run and start throwing. Instead, a big run by Dillon set them up to cut into the lead and they never looked back. He finished with 23 carries for 159 yards as well as a reception for 33 yards in a 27-24 loss to Wake Forest. His offensive line did a great job of opening some wide running lanes. Dillon is not overly fast or physical but he is agile for his size.