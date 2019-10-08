2020 NFL Draft RB Watch: D'Andre Swift, Jonathan Taylor display elite traits in big wins

It was time to shake up the running back rankings a bit below the elite prospects as they continue to differentiate themselves on a weekly basis. It was a relatively light week with multiple teams off but CBS Sports evaluated the performance of each running back prospect.

1. D'Andre Swift, Georgia: Stock Up

Stats: 4 games -- 49 carries for 388 yards, three touchdowns; six receptions for 75 yards, a touchdown

Swift has the benefit of staying fresh thanks to the presence of Bulldogs running backs Brian Herrien and Zamir White. There is no need for Swift to come off the field otherwise. He is a complete player, which was evident when he escaped for a 44-yard reception in the first half. The Philadelphia native is a nightmare in open space because he creates separation so easily. He is able to plant and accelerate in an instant, which is what set up a late first half score against Tennessee Saturday.

Swift finished with 72 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries as well as four receptions for 72 yards. He had a few runs of no yardage but he was never stopped for a negative play.

2. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin: Stock Up

Stats: 4 games -- 84 carries for 559 yards, eight touchdowns; nine receptions for 85 yards, three touchdowns

Taylor was not needed in the fourth quarter this week against Kent State. The Badgers cruised to a 48-0 victory with their star running back heavily involved. He had 19 carries for 186 yards (9.8 yards per carry) and four touchdowns as well as three receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown. It is impressive watching him put his pass-catching abilities on display each week. His patience allowing blocks to set up and forcing his opponents to pick a gap only for him to bounce into a different gap and sprint away has been fun to watch as well.

At this stage, Swift is probably a bit of a better blocker, which is why he still leads, but the margin is small.

3. Travis Etienne, Clemson: Stock Steady

Stats: 5 games -- 67 carries for 462 yards, five touchdowns; 10 receptions for 90 yards

Clemson had the week off as they prepare for Florida State. Etienne has not been as involved in the pass game the past few weeks so the hope is that becomes a focus yet again. It is important for him to continue developing that ability in order to keep pace with the other top running back prospects.

4. Cam Akers, Florida State: Stock Steady

Stats: 5 games -- 115 carries for 582 yards, seven touchdowns; 15 receptions for 108 yards, two touchdowns

Akers and the Seminoles had the week off. They play Clemson next weekend. The Mississippi native has good size and athleticism capable of making big plays. He is averaging three receptions per game, which is an important skill to highlight.

5. Trey Sermon, Oklahoma: Stock Up

Stats: 4 games -- 34 carries for 274 yards, three touchdowns; four receptions for 36 yards

Sermon showed some good footwork in open space against Kansas. He finished with 11 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown as well as two receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown. He nearly had a long-gain on a pass down the right side of the field but it was a bit under thrown by Jalen Hurts. The Georgia native is sharing the workload with some other talented running backs but he continues to look like a player that could handle being a featured back at the next level. At 6-foot, 221 pounds, he has the size to absorb hits.

6. Zack Moss, Utah: Stock Steady

Stats: 4 games -- 63 carries for 393 yards, four touchdowns; two receptions for seven yards

Moss is still nursing an injury but he had some additional time to rest this weekend because of the team's Bye week. He has a chance to play next week against Oregon State. Moss needs to hit the ground running and catch some passes when he returns. If not, he will start slipping a bit on the positional rankings.

7. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt: Stock Down

Stats: 4 games -- 69 carries for 398 yards, four touchdowns; 12 receptions for 75 yards

It was a tough day for Vaughn and the Commodores offense. Ole Miss kept getting penetration into their backfield, which resulted in multiple stops behind the line of scrimmage. Vaughn had 18 carries for 69 yards and four receptions for 15 yards but those statistics look a lot different when taking out a few plays. He had a 17-yard run and a 14-yard reception. Without those, he had 17 carries for 52 yards (3.1 yards per carry) and three receptions for one yard.

Vaughn glides effortlessly across the football field but his season has been more boom or bust than consistency.

8. J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State: Stock Up

Stats: 5 games -- 92 carries for 654 yards, five touchdowns; five receptions for 42 yards, a touchdown

Dobbins carried the ball 24 times for 172 yards and a touchdown against Michigan State. Only one of those carries went for a loss. His longest run of the day was a 67-yard scamper off right guard. Dobbins read the left edge rusher, found a gap to the right and the safety took a terrible path to the football, which allowed Dobbins to get the edge. The Texas native is now averaging an astonishing 137.7 yards on less than 20 carries per game this season.

9. Eno Benjamin, Arizona State: Stock Steady

Stats: 5 games -- 106 carries for 392 yards, six touchdowns; 13 receptions for 151 yards, two touchdowns

Benjamin and Arizona State were off this weekend after their impressive win over then-ranked No. 15 California. Benjamin's season has been a bit of a mixed bag. He is averaging just 3.7 yards per carry but he also has 13 receptions for 151 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

The Sun Devils get Washington State this weekend.

10. Darius Anderson, TCU: Stock Steady

Stats: 5 games -- 70 carries for 532 yards, six touchdowns; 10 receptions for 87 yards

Anderson is new to this list. He has good size, receiving ability and consistent production this season. In a beatdown at the hands of Iowa State over the weekend, he recorded 11 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown as well as four receptions for 22 yards. It was his first game without at least 115 rushing yards since receiving only six carries in an opening win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.