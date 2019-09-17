2020 NFL Draft RB Watch: D'Andre Swift, Travis Etienne and J.K. Dobbins see their stock rise

NFL teams have invested a lot of money into talented running backs recently. Todd Gurley, Ezekiel Elliott, and Le'Veon Bell have all cashed in while the Los Angeles Chargers have displayed some hesitancy to meet Melvin Gordon's financial demands. Teams are scouring the upcoming NFL Draft class in hopes of identifying the next breakout star. In this breakdown, the top ten running backs and their weekend performances are examined in a classic 'Stock Up, Stock Down' format.

1. D'Andre Swift, Georgia: Stock Up

Swift was my top running back entering the season. It is hard to imagine a player averaging 9.4 yards per carry this season could be 'Stock Up' but this week's performance has more to do with his impact in the passing game. The Philly native is facing some regression in his pass-catching numbers this season after recording 32 receptions a year ago. He had just one reception combined in the first two games. On Saturday, in a 55-0 win over Arkansas State, Swift showed his swiftness and a natural ability to run after the catch. He finished the game with 76 yards on the ground on nine carries as well as two receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown.

2. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin: Stock Steady

The Badgers were off this week preparing for a Top-15 showdown with Michigan next Saturday. It would be malpractice to adjust an opinion on Taylor when he did not see the field. Taylor has adjusted his game a bit this season, however. He has shown more patience and willingness to use his blockers. The 20-year-old hops into holes and explodes downfield, which has been eerily reminiscent to Big Ten alum Le'Veon Bell. It seems clear that Taylor is attempting to strengthen his draft stock because Wisconsin has thrown in his direction more often. The NFL has become a pass-happy league so a pass-catching running back carries more value. After recording just eight receptions in each of the past two seasons, Taylor is on pace for 30 regular season receptions in 2019.

3. Travis Etienne, Clemson: Stock Up

It was a rather pedestrian day for Etienne by his standards. He finished Saturday's 41-6 win over Clemson with 14 carries for 76 yards and three receptions for 32 yards. He eclipsed the century mark for all-purpose yards but failed to find the endzone. The Louisiana native showed his balance and toughness in the victory. Like Taylor, it has been interesting to see more of an emphasis on catching the football this season. Last season, he recorded 12 total receptions. Already with eight receptions in 2019, Etienne is on pace for roughly 35.

4. Cam Akers, Florida State: Stock Steady

There is a chance that Akers ultimately supplants Etienne on this list. Akers needs to become stronger in his lower body but he is a good all-around running back. If Etienne continues to progress as a pass-catcher then it will be difficult for Akers to overcome him. Aker's statistics (18 carries for 78 yards and three receptions for nine yards and a touchdown) in a 31-24 loss on the road against No. 25 Virginia will not 'wow' anyone but he continues to show that he can do it all.

5. Zack Moss, Utah: Stock Steady

It was a routine day for Moss against Idaho State last weekend. The Utes defeated the Bengals, 31-0. Moss was able to show his power by pounding home a 1-yard touchdown. The Florida native also showed his balance and speed by spinning out of a few tackles before racing down the sideline. When the dust had settled, Moss had carried ten times for 106 yards and a touchdown. In the past, he has been a big part of their pass game but that has not been the case this season. The running back has been limited to just two receptions through three games.

6. Trey Sermon, Oklahoma: Stock Steady

Oklahoma has been blowing teams out. In three games, they have outscored opponents 167-59. When the game gets out of hand, the starters are relegated to the sideline and that has directly impacted Sermon's work. He has 27 total carries this season for 198 yards (7.3 YPC) and a touchdown. In this particular game, Sermon stiff-armed a UCLA defender to the ground and rushed for 32 yards on one play in the first half. He logged seven carries for 51 yards in the game.

7. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt: Stock Steady

Vaughn had the week off after two early-season Power 5 challenges from Purdue and Georgia. He has not found many running lanes yet but he has contributed to the offense with seven receptions through two games. Vaughn is an explosive player gearing up for a breakout game.

8. Eno Benjamin, Arizona State: Stock Down

Michigan State's defense stifled Benjamin this weekend but they were unable to come away with the victory. The Sun Devils pulled out a 10-7 win on a last-second missed field goal from the Spartans. Benjamin included 11 carries for 38 yards and a touchdown as well as two receptions for 11 yards. The Texas native did a good job extending his arm in for the game's lone touchdown but it could have also ended in disaster if a Spartan defender had gotten to him first. Benjamin is averaging just 3.7 yards per carry this season.

9. J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State: Stock Up

Dobbins had more all-purpose yards at halftime than the entire Indiana offense. He carried the football 22 times for 193 yards and a touchdown. The Texas native added two receptions for 14 yards and a touchdown. Dobbins stiff-armed and shrugged off Hoosier defenders for the second-largest single-game rushing total (203 yards on 37 carries against Maryland in 2018) of his career. The running back is now averaging 141.7 rushing yards per game this season.

10. AJ Dillon, Boston College: Stock Steady

Dillon is a big running back but he is surprisingly not as physical as some of his peers. Boston College was blown out at home by Kansas over the weekend and yet Dillon somehow managed to receive 27 carries. To his credit, the Connecticut native recorded 151 rushing yards (5.6 YPC) and a touchdown in those opportunities. During a leap into the end zone, Dillon narrowly avoided injury as he came down awkwardly on his elbow.

Honorable Mention

Najee Harris, Alabama

Harris is a less explosive Derrick Henry. In a 47-23 road win over South Carolina, Harris had 7 carries for 36 yards as well as five receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound running back delivered one of the best plays in the young college football season with this run:

NAJEE HARRIS, YOU CAN'T BE SERIOUS!



• Run someone over

• Hurdle someone

• Drag someone into the end zone pic.twitter.com/pFnPok0HU3 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 14, 2019

Harris ran over one defender before hurdling another en route to a dinner party for six.