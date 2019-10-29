2020 NFL Draft RB Watch: J.K. Dobbins, Zack Moss moving up the running back board

College football across the nation was impacted by rain. It would seem to be a positive development for elite running backs. However, several of the top prospects struggled this week. By week's end, Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins had moved up the list.

CBS Sports has all of the latest developments from the running back position this weekend.

1. D'Andre Swift, Georgia: Stock Steady

Stats: 7 games -- 110 carries for 752 yards, seven touchdowns; 13 receptions for 148 yards, a touchdown

Georgia had the week off after suffering their first loss to South Carolina and battling through a close game with Kentucky. He needs the rest after averaging roughly 20 carries over the past four games.

2. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin: Stock Down

Stats: 8 games -- 177 carries for 1,009 yards, 15 touchdowns; 17 receptions for 143 yards, four touchdowns

Taylor finished with 20 carries for 52 yards as well as a reception for five yards in a 38-7 loss to Ohio State. After the game, Taylor acknowledged that the Buckeyes do not make many mistakes and running holes were closing quickly. A Wisconsin offensive line that has generally been successful was dominated by a more aggressive Ohio State defensive front. It was the first time this season that the New Jersey native was held without a rushing touchdown. It was also his lowest output of the season in terms of rushing yards and yards per carry.

3. Travis Etienne, Clemson: Stock Steady

Stats: 8 games -- 114 carries for 890 yards, nine touchdowns; 18 receptions for 161 yards, a touchdown

Etienne fought through contact and lunged forward for his first touchdown of the game in the first quarter. On his longest gain of the day, 30 yards, he ran off right guard and slipped a few tackles. He followed that up with an outside pitch where he was spun around into the end zone. His third touchdown of the day was a handoff straight up the middle where he fought through contact. He finished with 109 yards on 16 carries.

4. Cam Akers, Florida State: Stock Up

Stats: 8 games -- 174 carries for 917 yards, 12 touchdowns; 21 receptions for 151 yards, three touchdowns

Akers recorded 144 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries in Saturday's win over Syracuse. Florida State has not been getting good play from their quarterbacks so they utilized more WildCat with Akers in the shotgun formation. He fought through tackles and knifed his way through the defense all day. The Mississippi native has a strong lower body and explosive capabilities. He continues to be an intriguing option for teams in need of a running back. The biggest concern with him is his fumbling tendencies. Akers has lost three this season.

5. Zack Moss, Utah: Stock Up

Stats: 7 games -- 110 carries for 728 yards, ten touchdowns; 8 receptions for 174 yards

Since returning from injury three games ago, Moss has accumulated 502 all-purpose yards. In his latest performance, he had 115 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries as well as three receptions for 89 yards. His first touchdown carry was fairly pedestrian; it was a tough run left of center. His second touchdown run was more impressive. He planted his leg and forced the first defender to miss before taking a hit from safety Ashtyn Davis in the thigh. Moss was able to maintain his balance and score despite being spun around.

6. J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State: Stock Up

Stats: 8 games -- 154 carries for 1,110 yards, nine touchdowns; 13 receptions for 132 yards, two touchdowns

Dobbins has at least 120 rushing yards in six of the team's eight games this season. In those other two games, he averaged 71.5 rushing yards. In Saturday's 38-7 win over Wisconsin, Dobbins carried the football 20 times for 163 yards and two touchdowns. He also contributed three receptions for 58 yards. The Texas native was jump-cutting into holes and bursting forth for big yardage. He was compiling rush yardage in chunks all day. Dobbins sets up those effective cuts with good body fakes.

The running back is up two spots this week.

7. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt: Stock Steady

Stats: 7 games -- 131 carries for 703 yards, six touchdowns; 21 receptions for 223 yards, a touchdown

Vanderbilt had the week off after defeating Missouri. It was a chance for Vaughn to rest for the final stretch of the season. They have games remaining against South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, and East Tennessee State.

8. Trey Sermon, Oklahoma: Stock Down

Stats: 7 games -- 53 carries for 371 yards, four touchdowns; 8 receptions for 71 yards, a touchdown

Sermon has just eight carries for 26 yards as well as two receptions for 15 yards over the past three games. His lack of production is confusing. The Georgia native had three carries for nine yards in addition to those receptions in Oklahoma's 48-41 loss to Kansas State.

9. Eno Benjamin, Arizona State: Stock Down

Stats: 8 games -- 153 carries for 679 yards, seven touchdowns; 22 receptions for 204 yards, two touchdowns

Benjamin's string of 100-yard rushing performances ended at three. He recorded 13 carries for 46 yards in a 42-32 loss to UCLA. The Sun Devils have now lost back-to-back games. His 3.5 yards per carry was not impressive but neither was the second fumble that he has lost this season.

10. Darius Anderson, TCU: Stock Down

Stats: 7 games -- 92 carries for 615 yards, six touchdowns; 14 receptions for 95 yards

Anderson went through a three-game stretch where he averaged 151.7 rushing yards per game. Since that point, he has averaged 44 rushing yards per game. On Saturday against Texas, he recorded nine carries for 27 yards as well as one reception for nine yards. It was hardly the performance the nation had come to know and expect. There is concern over why his production has seen such a stark decline as the quality of opponent has increased.