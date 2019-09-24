2020 NFL Draft RB Watch: Jonathan Taylor leads Badgers to big victory over Michigan

College football teams are starting to get into conference play if they have not already. The schedule-filler games are becoming few and far between. Some of the top NFL Draft running back prospects were able to sit out the second half with their respective games in hand. One left with an injury and that bears monitoring.

CBS Sports takes stock of this weekend's running back play.

1. D'Andre Swift, Georgia: Stock Steady

Swift was held in check the first quarter and it felt that way in the second quarter as well. Then, a graphic pops up showing that he has run for a quiet 5.5 yards per carry. Most teams will take being held in check that way any day. He showed his strength and determination by breaking tackles. When Swift is not having his typical statistical day, he still contributes in pass protection.

In the second half, he broke off a few more big runs. The Pennsylvania native hurdled a defender at one point to gain some additional yardage. He did a good job of using his blocks and allowing holes to open when it appeared nothing was available. Jake Fromm threw his way three times but the Irish did a good job containing him. When the dust had settled, he had 18 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown as well as three receptions for two yards.

2. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin: Stock Up

Cramps were all that was able to stop Taylor against Michigan last weekend. He missed the second quarter but probably could have played if needed. The Badgers controlled the game on both sides of the football, which allowed Taylor to rest and hydrate until the start of the second half. The New Jersey native was hitting holes hard behind that very productive offensive line led by center Tyler Biadasz.

The running back finished with 23 carries for 203 yards, including a 72-yard breakaway, and two touchdowns. He also had one reception for five yards. Nitpick alert: there was one run in the first quarter where he got to the second level but ran into the back of his blocker. Instead of going left, where there was a lot of green grass, he cut right and the window closed quickly. Otherwise great day from Taylor.

3. Travis Etienne, Clemson: Stock Down

It was a light work day for Etienne against Charlotte Saturday. The Tigers cruised to a 52-10 victory, which meant the Louisiana native received only 11 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown. It was interesting to see the team's strategy in a game they knew they would win. Dabo Swinney pulled Etienne from the game but put him back in with backup quarterback Chase Brice when Clemson was already up 24-0 in the second quarter. Clemson was clearly preparing for a future scenario that may not include Lawrence.

It was not all positive for the running back, however. His first carry looked like a fumble but the 49ers did not challenge and the officials kept the game moving. He later dropped a screen pass, which is an element of his game that he has been aiming to improve.

4. Cam Akers, Florida State: Stock Up

Akers is an inconsistent prospect. On some days, he dazzles. Saturday was one of those days. He was used often on the team's first drive and that continued. He cuts well, uses his blockers and is solid in pass protection. The Mississippi native was so successful that he drew the opposing defense forward on a run-pass option, which allowed Alex Hornibrook to pass over the top for a touchdown. On one particular play, Hornibrook received a terrible snap, proceeded to hand it to Akers, who made something out of nothing. He finished with 112 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries as well as three receptions for 21 yards in a 35-24 win over Louisville.

For some odd reason, the Seminoles did not milk the clock at the end when they had every opportunity to bring that game to an end. If there were a few negatives, it was a dropped pass by Akers and the crowd in Tallahassee for an ACC challenger.

5. Zack Moss, Utah: Stock Down

Moss had six carries for 20 yards before exiting with a shoulder injury. The long-term diagnosis of his injury is unknown. The highlight was a broken tackle in which he gained an additional five yards.

6. Trey Sermon, Oklahoma: Stock Steady

Oklahoma had the week off. Their early season slate has been easy but Big XII play kicks off next week against Texas Tech. Sermon is averaging 7.3 yards per carry this season but he has just 27 carries.

7. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt: Stock Up

Vaughn delivered big plays against a dinged-up LSU defense. He had a 41-yard run on the game's first play as well as a 52-yard touchdown later in the game. The hometown product is great at breaking tackles and dynamic in open space. The issue is that the Tigers had a 28-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. It is tough to establish a ground attack when the quarterback has to throw it around in order to keep pace.

Vaughn finished with 130 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries as well as two receptions for 21 yards in a 66-38 home loss.

8. Eno Benjamin, Arizona State: Stock Down

Colorado and Arizona State battled for four quarters. Benjamin had to earn every single one of his 83 rushing yards. He accomplished as much, as well as two touchdowns, on 20 carries. He also had two receptions for zero yards. His season average is now down to 3.8 yards per carry. The explosive ability that was seen last season has not yet been unleashed.

9. J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State: Stock Steady

Dobbins was not needed much in a 76-5 win over Miami (Ohio). He finished with eight carries for 52 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown scamper as well as one reception for nine yards. The Texas native did a good job of walking the tight rope on the sideline but there was not much to take from this outing.

10. AJ Dillon, Boston College: Stock Steady

Boston College needed Dillon this weekend. He toted the rock 32 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns as well as one reception for eight yards. He averaged 4.7 yards per carry but a few of those runs were stopped short by the goal line. He had touchdown carries of 1 and 4-yards. The Eagles were victorious 30-16. The Connecticut native is who he is; he is not overly explosive and he is not the most physical back despite his size.

Honorable Mention

Darius Anderson, TCU

The senior may be warranting more attention moving forward. Over the past two games, he has averaged 9.7 yards per carry. The Texas native had 19 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns as well as two receptions for 32 yards in a 41-38 loss to SMU. The prior week, he had 16 carries for 179 yards and two touchdowns as well as two receptions for 13 yards against Purdue.