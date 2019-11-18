2020 NFL Draft RB Watch: Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor becomes NCAA record holder through junior season

To this point in the season, CBS Sports had been monitoring the top ten running back prospects and how they have fared each week. With more bye weeks and the end of the regular season on the horizon, the focus turns to standouts, good or bad, at the position regardless of their stance among the top prospects.

Some of the elite running back talent will continue to find itself on this list but it is also a chance for some less heralded players to gain some recognition.

Stock Up

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

In his latest performance, Taylor became college football's record holder for the most rushing yards through a junior season. He continues to show the balance through contact that renders him one of the best running back prospects available for the 2020 NFL Draft. He averaged 8.2 yards per carry even though he was meeting defenders around the line of scrimmage.

No player in the history of college football has rushed for more yards through his junior season than Jonathan Taylor



NOBODY!



One-on-one with @JayT23 after today's 37-21 win at Nebraska#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/8s7PlJ5k0A — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 16, 2019

The New Jersey native obviously had a great day as he went for 200+ rushing yards for the 11th time in his career. However, Nebraska junior running back Dedrick Mills should be noted from the same game. Mills, a Georgia Tech transfer, also showed great balance as he tight-roped the sideline on his 43-yard scramble -- his longest of the day.

Zack Moss, Utah

Moss has been tearing up opponents since returning from injury early in October. He has averaged 112.4 rushing yards in each of the past five games but, more importantly, he has drastically improved his pass-catching numbers. Over the past four games, he has averaged 70.25 receiving yards per game.

On this particular play, Moss shakes off a tackle and rumbles to the end zone. His balance is very impressive. He may not show elite speed but his overall ability as a pass catcher, pass protector and balanced running back will make him a very enticing option for NFL teams on Day Two.

.@PresMoss2 The Boss is back in the end zone. 🚂



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/C5O4Ag7QiG — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 17, 2019

Clemson running back Travis Etienne had similar production. Etienne and Moss play for very good teams and each contributed to blowout wins this weekend. It is a deep, talented group of running backs expected to be available in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Stock Down

Eno Benjamin, Arizona State

Benjamin averaged 4.7 yards per carry and scored another touchdown but fumbling has become a big problem in recent weeks. Over the past three games, Benjamin has fumbled four times. The Sun Devils lost those three games by roughly 5.33 points. The running back has done a good job catching the football this season.

On this particular play, a hole opens up and he recognizes that he will have to initiate contact to get into the endzone so he covers the ball and plunges forward.

Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt

It is difficult to be overly critical of the running back because the Commodores have been so bad. Vanderbilt is 2-8 this season and resides in the basement of the SEC East. He was held to just 58 rushing yards this week against Kentucky and he contributed a fumble as well.

Vaughn is averaging 4.9 yards per carry this season but an astounding 8.69 yards per carry against non-Power 5 teams. His most impressive performance came against LSU in September when he racked up 151 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.

Season over for Oklahoma star

Over the past month, CBS Sports has monitored the absence of Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon on a weekly basis. Sermon, one of the top prospects in the class entering the season, was one of the most explosive players in college football. The Georgia native has received only 7.75 touches per game this season. Ahead of the past week's game against Baylor, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley announced that Sermon was done for the year with an injury.