2020 NFL Draft rumors: Panthers, Cardinals open to trade down a few spots outside of top-10

Fireworks at the 2020 NFL draft could start as early as the No. 3 spot with the Detroit Lions as there are a number of teams (specifically the Miami Dolphins), who could leap up into that spot to acquire the likes of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Even if a deal of that magnitude happens, the wheeling and dealing may not stop there. According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, both the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers are open to sliding down a few spots and potentially out of the top-10 to accumulate assets. The Panthers currently sit at the No. 7 overall, while the Cardinals are one pick behind them at No. 8.

For Carolina, they are starting anew with first-year head coach Matt Rhule, so acquiring a number of assets to move down a couple spots could benefit their rebuild in the long run. As for the Cardinals, they are currently without a second-round selection following the trade that landed them star receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Acquiring a pick in the second round while moving down just a few spots to a team that sees a prospect they like falling could end up being a logical step as both quarterback Kyler Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury head into year two together.

Because the 2020 class possesses a number of strong wide receiver, offensive tackle and quarterback prospects, there doesn't appear to be a shortage of clubs looking to move up to the back end of the top-10. The Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles have been two clubs reportedly mulling a potential trade up to target one of the star receivers in this class like Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs along with Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb. They stand at No. 15 overall and No. 21 overall, respectfully.

The Atlanta Falcons, meanwhile are a team that is reportedly ready to make a huge leap into the top-10 from No. 16 overall as they look for help in the secondary. It wouldn't be surprising whatsoever to see them become a potential partner with either the Cardinals or Panthers to try and select Ohio State corner Jef Okudah or Florida's C.J. Henderson if either falls. The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders are also some wildcard teams that have been talked about as potential movers-and-shakers that may be inclined to leap up if the right quarterback starts to fall.

Despite all the potential trade talk, the 2020 draft does provide a new obstacle as teams try to move around the draft board. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this draft will be held virtually and clubs won't have a traditional war room where they can huddle together with their personnel and discuss deals. Nearly all of that communication will be done either through video conferences or via phone. That may not slow down trades from being executed, but it certainly has the ability to slow down the process.