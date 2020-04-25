2020 NFL Draft: Saints pick Zack Baun, draft grade, scouting report and more to know

The Saints traded up to select Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun with the No. 74 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Baun, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

74. New Orleans Saints: A

Chris Trapasso: Super-bendy, explosive edge rusher with quality pass-rush move toolbox. Some versatility. Good instincts. A little on the small size, but fun chess piece for New Orleans behind Cam Jordan and Marcus Davenport.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Kyle Van Noy

Best trait: Tenacity

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Wisconsin 6-2 3/8 238 9 5/8 32 6/8 78 2/8

Strengths

Plays much bigger, faster and stronger than his size

Solid in coverage

Gets after it as a pass rusher; was hard to slow down at Wisconsin

Weaknesses

Undersized for an EDGE

Doesn't have much experience at inside linebacker should he kick inside