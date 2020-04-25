2020 NFL Draft: Saints pick Zack Baun, draft grade, scouting report and more to know
Here's what you need to know about the Wisconsin linebacker after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Saints traded up to select Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun with the No. 74 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Baun, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
74. New Orleans Saints: A
Chris Trapasso: Super-bendy, explosive edge rusher with quality pass-rush move toolbox. Some versatility. Good instincts. A little on the small size, but fun chess piece for New Orleans behind Cam Jordan and Marcus Davenport.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Kyle Van Noy
Best trait: Tenacity
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Wisconsin
Strengths
- Plays much bigger, faster and stronger than his size
- Solid in coverage
- Gets after it as a pass rusher; was hard to slow down at Wisconsin
Weaknesses
- Undersized for an EDGE
- Doesn't have much experience at inside linebacker should he kick inside
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|4.65
