2020 NFL Draft: Saints trade final four picks to Vikings, set to finish draft with just three selections
New Orleans packaged a handful of late-rounders to move up for a tight end on Friday
Just over two decades ago, the New Orleans Saints traded literally their entire draft in order to move up and land Ricky Williams. As Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft came to a close Friday night, the reigning NFC South champions didn't exactly repeat such a move, but they did, at least for now, throw out any chance of adding more players. By sending four different Day 3 picks to the Minnesota Vikings to draft tight end Adam Trautman at No. 105 overall, the team now has zero remaining selections and is set to finish the 2020 draft with just three new players.
After adding Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun at No. 74, their lone original third-round pick, the Saints coughed up No. 130, No. 169, No. 203 and No. 244 -- one pick for each of the final four rounds -- to jump up to No. 105 for Trautman, the first Dayton player to be drafted since 1977. And while the target, a strong-handed athlete in the mold of traditional Saints tight ends, figures to help Drew Brees right away in 2020, it's clear New Orleans took at least some hit in terms of draft-pick compensation by dealing away their entire Day 3 haul.
While the Vikings are big beneficiaries of the swap, entering Saturday with a whopping 13 remaining picks, the Saints are very clearly riding with a quality-over-quantity approach. It's possible the team could still attempt to move a veteran player or future draft picks to come back into Saturday's action, but considering the Saints have operated this entire offseason as if they're in win-now mode, it seems like a safe bet the club will finish the draft having added just Baun, Trautman and center Cesar Ruiz, the 24th overall pick.
The Saints originally entered the 2020 draft tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the fewest amount of total picks, with five.
