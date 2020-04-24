2020 NFL Draft: Seven biggest questions teams including the Patriots and Cowboys must answer on Day 2

Some teams were able to accomplish their primary objectives Thursday night but others punted until Day 2. CBS Sports examines teams with a pressing need to satisfy on Day 2.

1. Will the Patriots finally add a QB?

New England bypassed the opportunity to take Jordan Love. They could be in the market for a Day 2 player, however. Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts and Washington's Jacob Eason would be the most appealing at this stage. The Patriots are outwardly trying to convince everyone that Jarrett Stidham is their man moving forward. It was hard to fathom initially but it becomes more believable with each passing pick.

It would not be a surprise to see Bill Belichick acquire Cam Newton after the draft ends either.

2. Will the Jets get Sam Darnold some WRs?

Mission accomplished for New York in Round 1. They selected Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton to solidify the offensive line after signing a handful of veterans in free agency. The team's focus now becomes adding weapons for their franchise quarterback. It is a deep draft at the wide receiver position and the Jets need more than one.

At No. 48 overall, they could have the opportunity to select Clemson's Tee Higgins, USC's Michael Pittman Jr. or Baylor's Denzel Mims.

3. Can Dallas add some secondary help?

The Cowboys went best player available in Round 1 with the selection of Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. It was great value but the team still has a glaring need in the secondary. Cornerback and safety should be an emphasis for them on Day 2. Their first pick comes at No. 51 overall. Utah's Jaylon Johnson, LSU's Kristian Fulton and Alabama's Trevon Diggs are some of the cornerbacks still on the board. The draft has also yet to see a safety come off the board. LSU's Grant Delpit, Alabama's Xavier McKinney and Southern Illinois' Jeremy Chinn could all be options.

Yes, Dallas signed HaHa Clinton-Dix but it was only a one year deal. They are essentially saying that they do not believe in him long-term.

4. Will the Packers finally add a weapon for Rodgers?

Rodgers was likely not expecting his team to use a first-round selection on a quarterback Thursday night. The team is in desperate need of some tight end help and at least one more wide receiver. Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet or one of the aforementioned wide receivers could come into play for Green Bay.

Dayton tight end Adam Trautman and Florida Atlantic tight end Harrison Bryant could also enter the chat. Fans should not sleep on the idea of adding a running back either. Aaron Jones is entering the final year of his contract.

5. Should Cincinnati add more protection for Joe Burrow?

Cincinnati added a franchise quarterback but now they are tasked with protecting him. Jonah Williams sat out all of last season to recover from an injury but he should return as the team's starting left tackle. The Bengals could look to add some interior offensive line help or a starting caliber right tackle on Day 2. Boise State's Ezra Cleveland and Houston's Josh Jones are the best available.

The organization has notoriously not invested in the offensive line unit over the years. Andrew Whitworth, Eric Steinbach and Kevin Zeitler are all high-end players that the team allowed to walk in free agency.

6. Are more weapons coming to 'Tompa Bay'?

The Buccaneers invested in Tom Brady so that investment must continue. The team still needs a slot receiver and running back help. The board is stacked with running backs from Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins to Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor. The veteran quarterback has been accustomed to having a reliable slot receiver so another receiving threat could be brought on board. Texas' Devin Duvernay, Penn State's K.J. Hamler and Kentucky's Lynn Bowden Jr. might be intriguing options.

7. Will the Colts add some help for Philip Rivers?

Welcome to the 2020 NFL Draft, Colts fans!

Indianapolis has a few selections. I would look for them to target a taller wide receiver like the ones mentioned above. T.Y. Hilton is tremendous when healthy but the Colts can not place all of their eggs into one basket. If they add a taller receiver and Parris Campbell continues to develop, then they will be in good shape this season.

Safety, edge rusher and interior offensive line help could also be on the menu. Louisiana-Lafayette's Robert Hunt could be a fit along the interior offensive line.