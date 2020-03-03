2020 NFL Draft: Six draft prospects who need to bounce back from a weak combine with a strong pro day

The NFL scouting combine is not suited for everyone. The athletic specimens test better and therefore stand out more. In some cases, the bad performances are unexpected, but it is not the end of the world. There is another opportunity for these players to make a positive impression at their pro day. Here are the draft prospects who need strong a pro day performances to boost their stock:

Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah

Anae was soft-spoken in his press conference. One team official claimed that he almost came across as 'wimpy,' which was a bit surprising to me considering he had just told a story about swimming with sharks. It is the bull sharks that you have to be wary of, he says. Anae ran a 4.93 second 40-yard dash, which was both unexpected and disappointing. His three-cone drill, 7.44 seconds, was not much better. Seven seconds in the latter is a benchmark that teams expect edge rushers to hit.

Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

Dantzler is a long, lean player who is not a track star, but few expected him to run a 4.64 second 40-yard dash, which was the second slowest of the cornerback group. Dantzler has his strong supporters and few opposing quarterbacks were successful against him last season. However, he will need to flip the narrative at his pro day.

Dantzler acknowledged on Twitter that he was not pleased with his time.

4.6 wasn’t me at all but hey things happen. It’s always how you bounce back from it. Been beating adversity my whole like the shake back will be soon.😌 — Cam Dantzler (@camdantzler3) March 1, 2020

Grant Delpit, DB, LSU

Delpit did not perform at the combine. As noted on Monday, there were wide-ranging opinions regarding the LSU product. There is a lot of talent left in that lanky frame of his, but he has to show it. His 2018 tape was fantastic, but the past year was not as impressive. He battled a high ankle sprain, but is that the only reason for his struggles? Delpit needs to show that he is closer to what talent evaluators saw in 2018 when healthy.

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

Dobbins did not perform in any drills. In most cases, he would not be characterized as a prospect who needs to bounce back. However, the rest of the running back group, including Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor and Florida State's Cam Akers, performed very well. Dobbins has to regain some of the shine or he could quickly fall down the totem pole that he worked so hard to climb.

Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

The week started with 8 7/8 inch hands, which is below the generally accepted nine inches. His other measurables were average to below average. There were already concerns with his arm strength. His accuracy and ability to read defenses pre-snap are his strengths, but those are strengths that he is unable to show on the big stage of the combine. The NFL combine was not meant for him to succeed.

Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt

Pinkney was regarded as a potential first-round selection before the season. Poor quarterback play could be to blame for his diminished production (20 receptions for 233 yards and two touchdowns) but he did himself no favors with a 4.96 second 40-yard dash. There are no elite tight ends in this class, but there are several who jumbled up in Day 2, early Day 3 conversation. Pinkney's performance will hurt him in relation to other prospects at the position.