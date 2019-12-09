2020 NFL Draft: Six prospects who have best chance to improve draft stock in bowl matchups

Whether we like it or not, prospects' draft stocks fluctuate greatly in bowl games.

Yes, it's typically a game against quality competition, but it is just one contest. Nonetheless, these heightened games of importance always hurt the perception of some prospects while elevating others.

In this article, let's focus on those with the finest opportunity to significantly boost their draft stock in their team's bowl game.

USC OT Austin Jackson

Holiday Bowl vs. Iowa, Dec. 27, 8 p.m. ET

Jackson is a 6-foot-6, 310-pound junior with feet that let him float in pass protection and long limbs to control edge rushers as they try to turn the corner. He's basically a dream specimen for any NFL offensive line coach. However, his film shows a lack of strength at the point of attack, something that's not unusual for a younger prospect with a frame to add 10-15 pounds to it.

In his bowl game, Jackson will likely see plenty of Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, a 6-6, 280-pound behemoth (and probable first-round pick) on the outside who brings it on every snap with overwhelming power. And his toolbox of pass-rushing moves is full. So when he's not attempting to bull rush Jackson back into Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis, he'll likely be countering with a swim or swipe move.

Because of his noticeable athletic gifts and length, Jackson is a hot name in the scouting community right now as someone primed to ascend boards during the pre-draft process. He can get a huge jump on doing so by "winning" his matchup against Epenesa, which essentially means not letting the junior with nine sacks, 12 tackles for loss and three fumbles on the season wreck the game.

Michigan EDGE Josh Uche

Citrus Bowl vs. Alabama, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Uche is a 6-2, 250-pound edge rusher who's pieced together back-to-back solid seasons for the Wolverines and will enter this bowl game with 7.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss.

He wins how you'd probably expect a pass rusher of his size to win -- with speed and bend around the edge. And regardless of where he aligns pre-snap against Alabama, he'll see a likely first-round pick in left tackle Alex Leatherwood or right tackle Jedrick Wills.

Leatherwood was a huge recruit who struggled at right guard in 2018 but has flourished at his new position this season, a spot much more natural for him given his size (6-6, 310) and light feet. Wills is more heavy-footed but is a bulldozer in the run game, and despite being less dynamic in his lower half than Leatherwood, his knee bend is tremendous and he's extremely balanced in pass protection. A few pressures, hits, or sacks on Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones would go a long way toward improving the perception of Uche, a Senior Bowl invite.

Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts

Peach Bowl vs. LSU, Dec. 28 at 4 p.m. ET

Hurts has had one of the more efficient seasons we've seen at quarterback. Entering this bowl game, Hurts has completed just under 72% of his passes at a hefty 11.7 yards per attempt with 31 touchdown passes and six interceptions. Also, he's eclipsed the 1,200-yard mark on the ground at 6.2 yards per rush with 18 scores.

Amazingly, Hurts will be the clearly less efficient quarterback in his College Football Playoff semifinal. Future Heisman winner Joe Burrow has been playing on another planet all season. And while no one really expects Hurts to outplay Burrow in this one, if the Sooners quarterback can match some of the wow throws Burrow is destined to make and keep Oklahoma in this game, his stock will see a nice little boost before draft season really begins. at

LSU's defense currently ranks 51st in the country in passing yards allowed per game (220.8), an encouraging sign for Hurts and the Sooners' aerial attack.

Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor

Rose Bowl vs. Oregon, Jan. 1, 5 p.m. ET

I'll admit, it feels a bit weird or unfair to put Taylor in this article after how productive he's been in his three seasons at Wisconsin and the fine performance he put on in the Big Ten title game against Ohio State.

But, he seems to be flying under the radar in what is a deep running back class. And, he'll get a fantastic opportunity to produce against a top-flight run defense in the Rose Bowl.

Oregon is 14th in the country in yards per rush allowed with a pedestrian average of 3.4. Beyond freshman phenom Kavon Thibodeaux on the edge, the Ducks boast monstrous run-stuffer Jordan Scott in the middle and likely top 100 pick Troy Dye at the linebacker position. The Badgers offensive line won't have an easy task controlling the line of scrimmage, and Taylor will likely have to make defenders miss while bouncing off some weak tackle attempts to have an impressive outing. If he does, his stock will elevate.

Oklahoma CB Parnell Motley

Peach Bowl vs. LSU, Dec. 28, 4 p.m. ET

Going slightly off the radar here with Motley, a disruptive yet unheralded cornerback on Oklahoma's improved but not dominant defense. In 2018, as a junior, he intercepted three passes and knocked away 11 more.

This season, the twitchy 6-0, 178-pounder added 11 more pass breakups to his resume.

And boy does he have a huge opportunity in front of him against LSU's machine of a passing offense. Not only has Burrow made essentially every secondary he's faced look like a scout team this season, Tigers wideouts Justin Jefferson and especially Ja'Marr Chase have been absolutely spectacular.

Motley is a chippy corner who plays bigger than his size and has explosive feet. He'll need to tap into every ounce of his ability to slow down whomever he covers in this College Football Playoff semifinal. With a few plays on the football, he'd skyrocket up some boards around the league.

Wisconsin EDGE/LB Zack Baun

Rose Bowl vs. Oregon, Jan. 1, 5 p.m. ET

Baun is a do-everything second-level defender for the Badgers. Need some pass rush? He'll line up in a two-point stance and routinely win around the corner with burst and dip. He has 11.5 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss on the season. Need a play in coverage? Baun will smoothly sink into zone and keep receivers in front of him. He has two pass breakups and a pick this year to go along with 61 total tackles and two forced fumbles.

Against Oregon, this chess piece will see a future NFL blocker regardless of where he lines up before he tries to rush Justin Herbert. The Ducks left tackle Penei Sewell will be near the top of most big boards for the 2021 Draft, and right tackle Calvin Throckmorton has been steady for the vast majority career. Also, Oregon is sturdy on its interior with center Jake Hanson and guards Shane Lemieux and Dallas Warmack.

The splashy hybrid has been outstanding in just about every game for Wisconsin this season, and if he continues his disruptive ways in the Rose Bowl, it could push him into the second or third round.

Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins

Fiesta Bowl vs. Clemson, Dec. 28, 8 p.m. ET

Dobbins has had a resurgence of a junior campaign after somewhat of a down sophomore year that followed an amazing true freshman season in 2017.

He'll enter this College Football Playoff semifinal averaging 6.6 yards per carry (on 250 attempts) with 19 rushing touchdowns. Now, he and Ohio State's young-ish offensive line will get Clemson, a program without the extreme top-level talent it had up front on defense a season ago but still a team that features the stingiest run defenses in the nation.

The Tigers have allowed just 3.0 yards per carry this season, the ninth-best figure in college football, and 6-4, 230-pound linebacker Isaiah Simmons is a vacuum for running backs with immense range and a gigantic tackling radius thanks to his long arms and leaping ability.

Dobbins can't do it alone of course, but an effort that showcases his springy movements and power through contact against Clemson would likely cement him as one of the best backs in the 2020 class.