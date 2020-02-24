2020 NFL Draft: Speedy safety Ashtyn Davis won't run at the combine, per report

Ashtyn Davis will have to wait a little longer before he has a chance to show his elite speed to NFL teams.

On Monday, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported that the speedy safety from Cal will not be running during the combine. Davis, tabbed by CBS Sports as the third best safety and 36th best player in the draft, is still recovering from a surgical procedure after sustaining a groin injury on Nov. 30. The injury forced Davis to miss the Golden Bears' Redbox Bowl victory over Illinois. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Davis did make a big play for sustaining his injury, making a crucial interception near the end of Cal's victory over UCLA.

In four seasons with the Golden Bears, Davis recorded 166 tackles, seven interceptions, 12 passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles. One of Davis' best games occurred in 2018, recording two interceptions in the Golden Bears' victory over Colorado.

In his pre-combine evaluation of Davis, The Draft Network's Joe Marino lauded Davis' ball skills, range, speed, flexibility and versatility. Marino, who compared Davis to veteran NFL safety Damarious Randall, wrote that Davis' worst trait is his run support, a weakness that may keep him from being a first round pick.

His range and speed are among Davis' biggest strengths entering the draft. Davis, who came to Cal on a track scholarship, won the Pac-12 110-meter hurdle title in 2017. He finished seventh in the NCAA in the event that year while not losing a single race in that event during the regular season.

While he reportedly won't run at the combine, that shouldn't impact Davis' draft stock much, as he is currently slated as an early second round pick. The Vikings, Redskins and Cowboys, three teams that need help at the safety position, are among the teams that could draft Davis.

It is not yet known whether or not Davis will run during Cal's Pro Day, which will take place on Tuesday, March 20.