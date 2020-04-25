2020 NFL Draft: Steelers pick Chase Claypool, Fantasy impact, draft grade and more to know

The Steelers selected Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool with the No. 49 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Claypool, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

49. Pittsburgh Steelers: B

Chris Trapasso: Freaky size and combine but doesn't play to his speed. Will struggle to separate. Aggressive, at times dominant rebounder who will box out downfield. Positional versatility. Adds size element to Steelers receiver group.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: Chase Claypool is an intriguing talent for the Steelers. He's a giant -- over 6-foot-4 with uncanny speed for a guy his size and 10-inch hands. Putting him on the field with Eric Ebron and JuJu Smith-Schuster will make for a real problem for defenses when the Steelers get in the red zone -- a lot of big guys who can move. A lot of people think Claypool is too stiff to be a playmaker, and some talent evaluators think he should be a tight end, but the Steelers could line him up and have Ben Roethlisberger throw tall lobs to him and he'll come down with them. Look for him late in seasonal leagues and dynasty/keeper leagues, and with a top-30 pick in rookie-only drafts.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Vincent Jackson

Best trait: Size/speed combo

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Notre Dame 6-4 2/8 238 9 7/8 32 4/8 80

Strengths

Legit big-bodied WR

Impressive burst off the line with above-average quicks for his size

Runs solid routes relative to his size

Body control/hands-catching near sideline

Deceptive downfield speed



Weaknesses

Not great getting off press at the line

Not a dominant high-pointer despite physical advantages over cornerbacks

Won't be big separator at the NFL level

