2020 NFL Draft: Steelers pick Chase Claypool, Fantasy impact, draft grade and more to know

Here's what you need to know about the Baylor wide receiver after his selection in the NFL Draft

The Steelers selected Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool with the No. 49 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Claypool, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

49. Pittsburgh Steelers: B

Chris Trapasso: Freaky size and combine but doesn't play to his speed. Will struggle to separate. Aggressive, at times dominant rebounder who will box out downfield. Positional versatility. Adds size element to Steelers receiver group.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: Chase Claypool is an intriguing talent for the Steelers. He's a giant -- over 6-foot-4 with uncanny speed for a guy his size and 10-inch hands. Putting him on the field with Eric Ebron and JuJu Smith-Schuster will make for a real problem for defenses when the Steelers get in the red zone -- a lot of big guys who can move. A lot of people think Claypool is too stiff to be a playmaker, and some talent evaluators think he should be a tight end, but the Steelers could line him up and have Ben Roethlisberger throw tall lobs to him and he'll come down with them. Look for him late in seasonal leagues and dynasty/keeper leagues, and with a top-30 pick in rookie-only drafts.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Vincent Jackson
Best trait: Size/speed combo

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
Notre Dame 6-4 2/8 238 9 7/8 32 4/8 80

 Strengths  

  • Legit big-bodied WR
  • Impressive burst off the line with above-average quicks for his size
  • Runs solid routes relative to his size
  • Body control/hands-catching near sideline
  • Deceptive downfield speed    

Weaknesses 

  • Not great getting off press at the line
  • Not a dominant high-pointer despite physical advantages over cornerbacks
  • Won't be big separator at the NFL level    
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jump3-cone drill20-yard shuttle
4.4219 40.5 126 n/a n/a

