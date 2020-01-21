2020 NFL Draft: Tampa Bay Buccaneers team needs, draft picks, prospects to track
The Buccaneers have some areas in need of an upgrade ahead of Bruce Arians' first full offseason
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers exceeded expectations in their first season under head coach Bruce Arians. They have an important decision to make at the quarterback position, however. Jameis Winston is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after throwing for 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. Arians did not sound thrilled with the idea of Winston returning. It will be an important offseason for the Buccaneers as they look to climb the NFC South.
Here's what you need to know about the Buccaneers and the 2020 NFL Draft.
2020 draft picks
- Round 1: Tampa Bay
- Round 2: Tampa Bay
- Round 3: Tampa Bay
- Round 4: Tampa Bay
- Round 5: Tampa Bay
- Round 6: Tampa Bay
Biggest offseason needs
- Offensive tackle
- Quarterback
- Edge rusher
- Cornerback
- Running back
- Safety
- Interior offensive line
- Wide receiver
- Defensive line
- Linebacker
Linebacker Devin White finished the season strong but they are left with several other needs. First and foremost, they must address the quarterback position. Offensive tackle, running back and cornerback would be next on the desired list of upgrades. There were spurts when it looked like Ronald Jones could be a viable long-term option at the running back position but those dissipated rather quickly. It is a strong year to tackle the running back position.
Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, outside linebacker Shaq Barrett, offensive tackle Demar Dotson, and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul are among their other notable free agents.
Prospects to watch
Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
Becton looks really controlled into his pass sets. He is a big body but quick off the snap and strong. Louisville's offense was predominantly run-based so he cut his teeth in that realm this season. There are moments when he drives his feet and dominates on the ground. It is becoming less and less likely that he is available with Tampa Bay's pick.
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
Taylor became a more complete back this season after devoting his offseason to improving as a pass catcher. He is agile and able to stop, change directions on a dime. He is a patient runner until identifying the best course of action, then he bursts. The New Jersey native set records every step of the way during his career in Madison. Tampa Bay could land a staple at the position in the second round.
Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn
The Buccaneers could address cornerback, interior offensive line, defensive line or a bevy of other positions on Day 2 but do not rule out the possibility of the team double-dipping at offensive tackle either. It is a strong year for the offensive tackle position compared to recent years. Driscoll's lateral quickness can improve. He has been beaten with a spin move on multiple occasions. The Auburn product is strong and plays with good leverage though.
