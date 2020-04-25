2020 NFL Draft: Titans pick Kristian Fulton, draft grade, scouting report and more to know

The Titans selected LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton with the No. 61 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Fulton, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

61. Tennessee Titans: A

Chris Trapasso: Unreal he was still available. Routinely finds the football. Zone or mirroring in man. Ultra-twitchy. Crazy instincts. Great long speed too. Checks all the boxes on the field. A tad small. Smart for Tennessee to keep building the secondary.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Tre'Davious White
Best trait: Press coverage

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
LSU 5-11 5/8 1979 1/8 30 5/8 71 7/8

 Strengths  

  • Excels in press-man coverage
  • Rarely out of position at top of route
  • Click-and-close ability is among the best in this class

Weaknesses 

  • Needs to improve strength
  • Ran 4.46 but questions about deep speed on tape
  • Suspended for 2017 season
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jump3-cone drill20-yard shuttle
4.46n/a35.5 1236.944.36

