2020 NFL Draft: Titans pick Kristian Fulton, draft grade, scouting report and more to know
Here's what you need to know about the LSU cornerback after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Titans selected LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton with the No. 61 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Fulton, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
61. Tennessee Titans: A
Chris Trapasso: Unreal he was still available. Routinely finds the football. Zone or mirroring in man. Ultra-twitchy. Crazy instincts. Great long speed too. Checks all the boxes on the field. A tad small. Smart for Tennessee to keep building the secondary.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Tre'Davious White
Best trait: Press coverage
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|LSU
Strengths
- Excels in press-man coverage
- Rarely out of position at top of route
- Click-and-close ability is among the best in this class
Weaknesses
- Needs to improve strength
- Ran 4.46 but questions about deep speed on tape
- Suspended for 2017 season
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|4.46
