2020 NFL Draft: Who will pick No. 1? Key games in Week 4 that could have massive impact on draft order

While the Miami Dolphins' hopes of receiving the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft are very much alive and well, they are facing some competition for that pick as Week 4 of the NFL's regular season begins.

Miami is one of seven teams still in search of their first win with the first quarter of the regular season coming to a close. The New York Jets will look to get their first win of the season following their Week 4 bye. The Pittsburgh Steelers are out of the running to land next year's first overall pick after they traded their first-rounder to Miami in exchange for free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Here are six Week 4 games that may determine who gets the first overall pick in next year's draft.

Oakland (1-2) at Indianapolis (2-1)

While the Raiders did win their first game of the season, their performance over the past two weeks suggests that they will have one of the top picks in the draft. Oakland is a 6.5-point underdog Sunday against a Colts team that is playing well with new starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett under center.

Don't be surprised if Oakland strongly considers drafting a quarterback. While Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert are currently the top two quarterbacks expected to be available in next year's draft, Georgia's Jake Fromm is also expected to be selected in the first round. Oakland might also decide to use a first-round pick on either the receiver or linebacker positions.

Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) at Miami (0-3)

The Chargers, 16.5-point favorites this weekend, are surely looking to make up for last Sunday's disappointing loss at home to the Colts. They should have no issue defeating a Dolphins team that has a minus-117 point differential after three games.

If they end up with the first overall pick, the Dolphins could use it on Tagovailoa, who has completed 77.7 percent of his passes with a 17:0 TD:INT ratio through four games of the 2019 season.

Washington (0-3) at New York Giants (1-2)

The winless Redskins are three-point underdogs this weekend against a Giants team that won its first game last Sunday in dramatic fashion behind rookie quarterback Daniel Jones. Jones will now look to win his first career start at MetLife Stadium against a Redskins defense that allowed three touchdown passes in the first half of Monday night's 31-15 loss to the visiting Bears.

Pretty much every early mock draft has the Redskins taking an offensive tackle with next year's first-round pick, especially given Trent Williams' current contract situation. Washington will also have to bolster its inside linebacker corps next season. While the Skins signed free agent Jon Bostic (who spent last season with the Steelers) during the offseason, the Redskins need a long-term solution at that position moving forward.

While Terry McLaurin -- a third-round pick out of Ohio State -- is off to a strong start, the Redskins still need a lot of help at wide receiver and will likely spend one or multiple picks on the position in 2020.

Seattle (2-1) at Arizona (0-2-1)

The Seahawks are five-point favorites Sunday against an Arizona team that is still in the running for next year's No. 1 pick after an 0-2-1 start to the season. The Cardinals, who could use a young, talented wide receiver to help rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, are likely keeping an eye on Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy, who is currently CBS Sports' top-ranked receiver.

Arizona might also spend its first pick on addressing needs at offensive tackle, edge rusher or cornerback. Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young could wind up in Arizona if the Cardinals secure one of the top five picks in the 2020 draft.

Jacksonville (1-2) at Denver (0-3)

With the Joe Flacco era in Denver off to a rocky start, the Broncos are another team that should be in the running to select a quarterback in the first round. One option the Broncos might consider is LSU's Joe Burrow, who is quickly gaining steam as a possible first-round pick after his strong start to the 2019 season. An Ohio State transfer, Burrow has a whopping 80.6 percent completion percentage with a 17:2 TD:INT ratio through four games.

Cincinnati (0-3) at Pittsburgh (0-3)

The Bengals, despite nearly defeating the Seahawks in Week 1 and the Bills in Week 3, are four-point underdogs heading into the Monday night game against the winless Steelers.

Cincinnati will likely look to select an offensive lineman or an inside linebacker with its first pick. A player the Bengals are surely keeping an eye on this fall is Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, who is currently ranked by CBS Sports as the second-best player in this year's draft. The Bengals are also likely keeping an eye on Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses, who might elect to come out for the 2020 draft despite missing his entire junior season with an ACL injury.