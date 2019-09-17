2020 NFL Draft Wide Receivers Watch: Alabama's Henry Ruggs, Minnesota's Tyler Johnson move up WR rankings

Minnesota's Tyler Johnson got off to a relatively slow start in 2019 but was tremendous in the Golden Gophers' come-from-behind, last-second win against Georgia Southern on Saturday. The senior wideout has been a pillar of production during his illustrious career in the Big Ten and heads into conference play with 17 receptions for 239 yards and three scores through three games.

The loaded 2020 wideout class had a strong collective effort this past weekend -- you'll notice plenty of "stock up" distinctions below.

Here's the third edition of Wide Receivers Watch.

1. Jerry Jeudy, Alabama: Stock Down

Jeudy was overshadowed by teammates Devonta Smith and Henry Ruggs in this one, and that's not a huge deal. Jeudy isn't going to absolutely dominate every contest. He did flash his freaky cutting ability on one grab and got loose in the second half for a big gain in which he exhibited his acceleration. Jeudy had six catches for 68 yards against South Carolina.

2. CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma: Stock Steady

Oklahoma clearly overmatched UCLA all afternoon in Los Angeles, and Lamb wasn't asked to do much individually. His touchdown catch was a wide open deep crosser; however, he did showcase his smooth cutting ability on a touchdown run later in the game.

3. Laviska Shenault, Colorado: Stock Up

Shenault was back as the focal point of Colorado's offense against Air Force after a down week against Nebraska. The junior had eight catches for 124 yards and a highlight-reel touchdown in which he took a short pass, absorbed contact, stayed on his feet, and accelerated down the field for the score. He ran smooth routes and made a difficult grab near the sideline in traffic, but did have a pass knocked out of his hands later in the game.

4. Jalen Reagor, TCU: Stock Up, Slightly

Reagor was held back by TCU's quarterback situation (again) against Purdue on Saturday. He had three catches for 29 yards, but that didn't tell the story of how Reagor played. Early in the game, he had a step on a defender down the sideline but was overthrown. Should've been a long touchdown. There was a similar play later in the second half, although it likely wouldn't have been a score. Reagor demonstrated freaky juking ability on some short catches and made a ridiculous cut on an easy comeback.

5. Tee Higgins, Clemson: Stock up

Higgins had seven receptions for 150 yards against Syracuse, and all the reasons he's a cornerback's nightmare were on full display. Early in the game he high-pointed a football in traffic on a scramble drill and smartly kept the ball above his head as he got his feet down in bounds. Later in the first quarter, he adjusted to a back-should throw from Trevor Lawrence and flipped on the jets to accumulate major yards after the catch. Higgins gets awesome releases off press coverage, has tremendous body control and strong hands.

6. Henry Ruggs, Alabama: Stock Up



Ruggs again showed the nation just how fast he is on Saturday. He scored an 81-yard touchdown on a run-of-the-mill slant in which he exploded with the ball in his hands and ran everybody else off the screen. He also had two other catches on short throws in which his burst was very noticeable. Ruggs finished with six grabs for 122 yards and the touchdown. He's a big-play waiting to happen and isn't laterally stiff.

7. Ty Johnson, Minnesota: Stock Up

Johnson erupted against Georgia Southern. He took an intermediate dig to the house early in the game, showing off impressive acceleration and sustained long speed in the process. His second score featured him getting a crisp release to the inside before making a leaping grab in the end zone. Johnson also flashed plus body control and strong hands on a back-shoulder throw late it game. His biggest snag came with under 20 seconds left, on a fade in the end zone ... the game-winner. Johnson was held on the play but still came down with the reception.

8. Bryan Edwards, South Carolina: Stock Steady

Edwards was a favorite target of freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski against mighty Alabama yet finished the game with just 79 yards on nine catches. Edwards moves decently well for a 6-foot-2 wideout but wasn't able to shake free for a big gainer against the Crimson Tide.

9. Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State: Stock Up, Slightly

Another game, another long touchdown from Wallace. The 90-yard score came near the end of the third quarter when he was found down the field on a slot fade. He had to stop and make the grab in traffic. Because the defender fell after jumping for the football, he was able to glide into the end zone for the touchdown. This was running back Chuba Hubbard's game though. He had 32 carries for 256 yards with three scores on the ground.

10. Collin Johnson, Texas: Stock Down

Johnson was out against Rice with an injury.

Honorable Mention: DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Yes, let's make it three Alabama receivers in this WR Watch. Smith was the wideout who caught the legendary walk-off national-title winner against Georgia two seasons ago and has quietly produced as a third or fourth option for Alabama ever since. Against South Carolina, the spindly but decently explosive junior with super-reliable hands did it all. He made difficult catches outside his frame and was efficient accumulating yards after the catch.

The 6-1, 175-pound junior had eight receptions for 136 yards with two scores in the win over the Gamecocks. He needs to be on the Day 2 or early Day 3 radar.