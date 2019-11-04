2020 NFL Draft Wide Receivers Watch: Bryan Edwards, Jalen Reagor showcase depth of this class

I can promise you, there's going to be plenty of hoopla regarding early first-round wide receivers in the 2020 NFL Draft. It's that kind of class. But there will also be excellent value at the position late in Round 1 and through the entirety of Day 2 in April. South Carolina's Bryan Edwards has been a staple of production in his college career, and while TCU's Jalen Reagor has been held back by quarterback play, he's started to light up the stat book for the Horned Frogs.

Where do these wideouts currently stack up in the loaded 2020 class of receivers?

Here's the eighth edition of Wide Receivers Watch.

1. Jerry Jeudy, Alabama: Stock Steady

Alabama was off before its colossal battle with LSU on Saturday. Giddy up.

2. Tee Higgins, Clemson: Stock Up, Slightly

Higgins and the Clemson offense had no problems with Wofford, of course. The large wideout had five grabs for 74 yards with a score in the 59-14 win. On the second play from scrimmage, Higgins caught an easy out-breaker against soft zone coverage then demonstrated his springiness by making the primary coverage defender miss with a nasty juke to gain extra yardage. His touchdown was an in-breaker in which he continued across the field and walked into the end zone.

3. CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma: Stock Steady

Oklahoma had a bye week to agonizingly reflect on its stunning loss to Kansas State last weekend. The Sooners host the pesky Iowa State Cyclones this Saturday.

4. Henry Ruggs, Alabama: Stock Steady



Last year, in Alabama's 29-0 win over LSU, Ruggs had four snags for 55 yards and a touchdown. The Crimson Tide will likely need a similar performance from him to stay with the offensively dynamic Tigers.

5. Jalen Reagor, TCU: Stock Up

[Marv Albert voice] "He's heating up." After a slow start to the season, Reagor has really flashed his full skill set the past two weeks. He made two contested catches against Iowa State a week ago then went off for 128-yards on seven grabs in the loss to Oklahoma State, and the output included two more legitimate leaping, high-point grabs down the field. The first was a double move that should've been a walk-in touchdown. The second featured a defender in tight coverage. Reagor also ran a gorgeous flag route toward the sideline after getting an inside release from the outside receiver spot. The production is starting to come around for this super-talented receiver.

6. Laviska Shenault, Colorado: Stock Down

Colorado has fallen on hard times. The Buffaloes have lost four straight, and after being the focal point of the offense against USC, Shenault only had three grabs for 16 yards in the drubbing at the hands of UCLA.

7. Ty Johnson, Minnesota: Stock Steady

Johnson and the Golden Gophers were off Saturday before the program's biggest regular season game in long time this weekend against No. 5 Penn State.

8. Bryan Edwards, South Carolina: Stock Up

South Carolina smartly fed Edwards against Vanderbilt, and the ultra-reliable senior was outstanding. He finished with 14 catches for 139 yards with a touchdown. What I love about Edwards -- beyond his immaculate ball skills -- is that South Carolina uses their 6-foot-3, 215-pound wideout in the quick game often, which speaks to his smoothness as an athlete. To put the game away in the fourth, Edwards battled through press coverage, got an inside release, then the ball was on him as soon as he snapped his head around. And that wasn't a problem. He plucked it just above his helmet and sprinted into the end zone.

9. Antonio Gandy Golden, Liberty: Stock Up

Another game, another huge performance from AGG. Against UMass -- OK, not exactly Alabama -- Gandy-Golden had seven receptions for 137 yards and a score down the sideline in which he got a decently clean outside release, tracked the ball over his shoulder, then stiff-armed the defender in coverage and ran through another tackle attempt into the end zone. He also snagged a pass in which he had to extend above his head on a slant with a defender on his back and a safety coming in for the tackle. He's truly a monster.

10. Justin Jefferson, LSU: Stock Steady

Jefferson actually had a good game against Alabama last year, despite LSU not scoring any points. He reeled in six passes for 81 yards. The Crimson Tide awaits this weekend.

*Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State

Unfortunately, Wallace tore his ACL, so for the time being, he's dropped from my rankings. He's a fun, electric player.

Honorable Mention: Juwan Johnson, Oregon

Got to give Johnson some props for the long journey he's had, and the first 100-yard game since November 2017. Johnson went for 106 yards with three touchdowns on seven receptions in Oregon's demolition of USC on Saturday night. The 6-4, 230-pounder's first score was an inside release with nice pluck inside the red zone. His second touchdown was an outside release on an end-zone fade in which he high-pointed the football. His last score of the night showcased his yards-after-the-catch skills, as he cut against the grain after catching a pass on a deep over route late in the game. With his size and smooth athleticism -- and flashes of insane ball skills -- Johnson has been on the draft radar for two years now. If the production starts to catch up with his natural talent, he'll fly up draft boards.