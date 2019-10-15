2020 NFL Draft Wide Receivers Watch: CeeDee Lamb erupts vs. Texas, Justin Jefferson goes bananas vs. Florida

CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson came to play for their respective top 5 teams in monster rivalry contests over the weekend, and Oklahoma and Texas emerged victorious.

Lamb's the well-known name, a Sooners' wideout who received piles of praise heading into the season and has been penciled into the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft for many months. Jefferson has emerged as the go-to, big-play target for burgeoning quarterback prospect Joe Burrow and a suddenly offensively dynamic LSU squadron.

Where do these wideouts currently stack up in the loaded 2020 class of receivers?

Here's the seventh edition of Wide Receivers Watch. Also, because we're basically at the midway point of the college football regular season, I've included NFL comparisons.

1. Jerry Jeudy, Alabama: Stock Down

Midseason NFL comparison: Amari Cooper

The Alabama offense is diverse, but Saturday marked the fourth-straight game without 100 yards for Jeudy. He got to flash some yards-after-the-catch ability on his four-grab, 50-yard afternoon, but wasn't spectacular.

2. Tee Higgins, Clemson: Stock Steady

Midseason NFL comparison: Tyrell Williams

Higgins started the demolition of Florida State with a high-point grab in traffic. What else is new? Higgins is a monster. He wasn't needed much beyond that.

3. CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma: Stock Up

Midseason NFL comparison: JuJu Smith-Schuster

Lamb had a ridiculous game in the Red River Showdown over the weekend, as he had 10 catches for 171 yards with three touchdowns. His stat-sheet loading effort included a dizzying array of forced missed tackles, which is very impressive for a 6-foot-2 wide receiver. On his 51-yard touchdown, Lamb not only showcased outrageous elusiveness for the receiver position but elite-level contact balance to bounce off would-be tacklers en route to the score.

4. Henry Ruggs, Alabama: Stock Down, Slightly



Midseason NFL comparison: Emmanuel Sanders

Ruggs only had one catch against the Aggies, a 33-yard slant-and-go touchdown in which he had to snatch the ball over the head of a trailing corner. He is a touchdown generator.

5. Laviska Shenault, Colorado: Stock Steady

Midseason NFL comparison: Sammy Watkins

Shenault returned from injury and turned in a four-grab, 70-yard performance in Colorado's blowout loss to the Oregon Ducks. While his quarterback Steven Montez has a big arm, he holds Shenault back at times.

6. Jalen Reagor, TCU: Stock Steady

Midseason NFL comparison: Stefon Diggs

Reagor and TCU were idle over the weekend and make a trip to the Little Apple this Saturday to take on Kansas State.

7. Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State: Stock Steady

Midseason NFL comparison: Robby Anderson

No game for Wallace and the Fighting Mike Gundy Mulletts of Oklahoma State this past Saturday. This week though? A home contest against the surprisingly 6-0 Baylor Bears. The over/under should be about 80 in this one.

8. Ty Johnson, Minnesota: Stock Up

Midseason NFL comparison: Keenan Allen

No receiver morphs into a running back after the catch faster than Johnson, and his YAC prowess was on full display on a big gainer against Nebraska in which he caught a deep dig, instantly cut against the grain, then made the whole great state of Nebraska miss as he rumbled down the field. He also was found downfield on a go route for a 45-yard gain. Johnson's come on of late -- after a slower start -- and is up to 33 catches at nearly 14 yards per with five scores on the season. He good.

9. Bryan Edwards, South Carolina: Stock Up

Midseason NFL comparison: Chris Godwin

Edwards had six catches for 78 yards including a 46-yard score on an out and up in the Gamecock's upset of Georgia. At 6-3 and 215 pounds, Edwards has a large catch radius (of course) but is a squeaky-clean route runner and will surprise you with his speed. He's flying under the radar nationally. Not here.

10. Justin Jefferson, LSU: Stock Up

Midseason NFL comparison: Davante Adams

Jefferson went for 10-123-1 in LSU's huge win at home against Florida. On his score, he made himself available in the front corner of the end zone. He also had a long gain on a deep crosser in which his explosiveness was on full display. At 6-3 and 192 pounds, with four 100-yard games on his 2019 resume, this junior is a serious NFL prospect right now.

Honorable Mention: Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

The senior went off for 196 yards and three scores on seven catches against Washington State and is averaging a hefty 21 yards per reception on the season. Two of his touchdowns over the weekend were fine displays of his speed, as he hit the accelerators after catching short, in-breaking routes. His first score was a long ball over the top.