2020 NFL Draft Wide Receivers Watch: CeeDee Lamb moves to No. 2 spot, don't sleep on Henry Ruggs

Jerry Jeudy has looked the part of WR1 through Alabama's first two games of the season, and the guy who finished second to him in the Biletnikoff Award last year, Tylan Wallace, picked up right where he left off in 2018 for Oklahoma State.

There is a litany of studly receivers sandwiched between Jeudy and Wallace, and I could not write this article this week without an (honorable) mention for LSU's Justin Jefferson, who, after his three-touchdown masterpiece against Texas, needs to be on the draft radar.

Oh and don't forget about the other wide receiver at Alabama, Henry Ruggs. He's a Ferrari.

Here's the second edition of WR Watch.

1. Jerry Jeudy, Alabama: Stock Stead

Jeudy had three touchdowns on eight receptions for 103 yards in Alabama's trouncing of New Mexico State. There weren't any ridiculous displays of his freakish athleticism or refined receiver skill. Then again, that shows how good he is. He can have that type of stat line without it seeming like a gigantic day.

2. CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma: Stock Up, Slightly

Oklahoma severely outmatched South Dakota, and Lamb was a huge part of the Sooners getting out to a 28-0 lead at the half. He had six receptions for 144 yards with one score on the day. His most ridiculous grab wasn't on the score. It was a deep shot from Jalen Hurts in which Lamb fell as the ball was arriving. Despite hitting the turf as the ball got to him, Lamb somehow reeled it in. He looks bigger yet still as dynamic as a year ago.

3. Laviska Shenault, Colorado: Stock Down

Shenault was surprisingly not a major factor in Colorado's triumphant comeback against Nebraska. He finished with five catches for 31 yards and carried the ball three times for six yards. You saw tiny glimpses of the twitch he possesses at his size, but he was never able to get loose against the Huskers.

4. Jalen Reagor, TCU: Stock Steady

Reagor and the Horned Frogs were idle this week but head to West Lafayette to face Purdue this Saturday. Reagor vs. Rondale Moore! We can't wait.

5. Tee Higgins, Clemson: Stock Steady

In wasn't a stat-sheet filling day for Higgins against Texas A&M. But he flashed. In his four-catch, 70-yard afternoon against the Aggies of Texas A&M, Higgins got many clean releases and made a nice grab in which he showcased his hands-catching ability over the middle on an in-breaking route. Later, he was found by Trevor Lawrence down the seam and had to jump to get the football that was slightly behind him. He was a few yards short of scoring. Higgins also drew a defensive pass interference call in the red zone. He's a frightening matchup at his size, with his ability to beat the press, and his ball skills.

6. Ty Johnson, Minnesota: Stock Steady

After averaging fewer than 10 yards per grab in the season opener, Johnson averaged nearly 18 in the Gophers' win over Fresno State, and he demonstrated his smooth, refined position-specific ability throughout. He glides past any type of press coverage at the line -- although he doesn't see it often -- and on a slant displayed his seemingly innate ability to make the first defender miss with ease after catching the football. However, Johnson was again overshadowed by teammate Rashon Bateman who had seven receptions for 105 yards and a score.

7. Collin Johnson, Texas: Stock Down

In a potential first-rounder vs. first-rounder receiver-cornerback matchup, Johnson got locked down by LSU's star corner Kristian Fulton for the vast majority of the game Saturday night in Austin. The 6-foot-5 wideout had three catches for 49 yards. He wasn't able to consistently beat Fulton off the line nor did he create much separation at any level of the field. Lastly, he wasn't able to assert his will via his on jump balls down the field. Johnson has to do the latter with regularity to finish this season as a top wideout prospect in a loaded class.

8. Bryan Edwards, South Carolina: Stock Up

Edwards took full advantage of the matchup against Coastal Carolina. He rebounded from a disappointing opening weekend in the loss to the North Carolina with five grabs for 112 yards and two scores. On the first score, Edwards lulled the defender to sleep by changing speeds in his route, and he plucked the ball with ease as it arrived. He was found downfield by stand-in quarterback Ryan Hilinski as he separated deep. Edwards has deceptive speed and outstanding ball skills at around 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds. Plus, he's been productive for his entire career at South Carolina.

9. Henry Ruggs, Alabama: Stock Up, Slightly



Ruggs flipped the afterburners on early against New Mexico State when he scored on a 75-yard touchdown on a swing pass -- that counted as a rush -- on the first play from scrimmage. He's insanely fast. He showcased his incredible burst on a few of his receptions, including his touchdown reception. The Alabama offense is bound to run through Jeudy and Jaylen Waddle, but Ruggs' athleticism is super freaky.

10. Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State: Stock Up

Wallace will challenge Ruggs as the most dangerous draft-eligible speedster at the receiver spot this season. He took a run-of-the-mill swing pass 69-yards to the house with sprinter speed down the sideline on Saturday. There was a lull from Wallace until the third quarter started -- he took a run-of-the-mill comeback route 75-yards for the score. Yes, it was against McNeese State, but Wallace has frightening speed and can score from anywhere on the field.

Honorable Mention: Justin Jefferson, LSU

Jefferson was the recipient of a handful of stellar throws from Joe Burrow in LSU's monstrous win on the road at Texas, but the junior wideout also absorbed a big hit in the end zone on his first touchdown, made an outrageous, leaping back-shoulder grab for a score, and took an intermediate connection to the house to seal the game on a 3rd and 17 late. After averaging 16.2 yards per catch in 54 receptions with six scores as a sophomore, Jefferson has 14 snags for 250 yards with four scores through two games.