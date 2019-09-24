2020 NFL Draft Wide Receivers Watch: Colorado's Laviska Shenault, TCU's Jalen Reagor move down after disappointing

TCU was stunned at home by rival SMU, and much of that likely had to do with star wideout Jalen Reagor barely being involved in the offense. He had two catches for two yards and one rush for 29 yards in the three-point loss. That can't happen again, and it's mostly on the Horned Frogs coaching staff and the subpar quarterback play.

Meanwhile, Laviska Shenault had a one catch afternoon in Colorado's three-point win. The stock down efforts from these two wideouts previously in my top 5 has led to a shakeup in the rankings.

Here's the four edition of Wide Receivers Watch.

1. Jerry Jeudy, Alabama: Stock Steady

Another day at the office for Jeudy. He had six grabs for 96 yards with two scores against Southern Miss but really didn't stand out individually. As a whole, the Crimson Tide offense did whatever it wanted in this contest. He was open on a deep post, however the ball hung and fell incomplete. His first touchdown was an easy fake block before running a wheel route. Jeudy did get to showcase his freakish athleticism on a simply stick route. As soon as he caught the football, he burst up the sideline for a big gain. His second score was a skinny post from the slot, and the slightly errant throw forced him to dive to make the grab.

2. CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma: Stock Steady

Oklahoma was idle over the weekend. They get Texas Tech at home on Saturday.

3. Tee Higgins, Clemson: Stock Steady

Higgins caught a 58-yard touchdown from Trevor Lawrence in the first quarter on a skinny post in which he got a nice release off the line and burned coverage downfield, although the cornerback seemingly thought there would be safety help over the top. Clemson thoroughly handled Charlotte, so Higgins' services weren't really needed after that.

4. Henry Ruggs, Alabama: Stock Up



Ruggs started another huge afternoon by cutting instantly against the gain on a comeback route. Then he took a normal looking slant to the house. Too easy for him. Later in the first half, he deployed a deadly double move on one of the Southern Miss cornerbacks and was forced to stop to adjust to the underthrown pass from Tua Tagovailoa. After making the grab, Ruggs' acceleration was noticeable, as he ran away from an oncoming defender for another score. Ruggs had four catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns, meaning he's now scored 22 times on 75 touches in his Alabama career. He's the definition of electric.

5. Laviska Shenault, Colorado: Stock Down

Shenault only had one catch for 23 yards in Colorado's win over Arizona State and it came on a quick toss that could've very easily been labeled as a run. Quarterback Steven Montez simply looked to disperse the football to his other targets frequently in this one.

6. Jalen Reagor, TCU: Stock Down, Slightly

Two catches. Two yards. Reagor's quarterback situation is far from ideal, and the TCU coaching staff needs to make him the unquestioned focal point of the offense, especially a close one like this was. He also pieced together a nice punt return.

7. Ty Johnson, Minnesota: Stock Steady

Minnesota was off on Saturday. They play at Purdue this weekend.

8. Bryan Edwards, South Carolina: Stock Up

Edwards was severely hindered by freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski (who may have been dealing with an injured elbow) in the loss to Missouri. The senior receiver created separation at the intermediate level a handful of times early, but none of the passes were even remotely catchable. Edwards nearly snagged a pass on a long ball in the back of the end zone on an awesome high point in traffic yet was out of bounds by the time he corralled it.

On the first play of the second half, Edwards surprised everyone with sprinter speed -- and his classic creative after the catch -- as he took a quick screen 75-yards for six. He weaved slightly to start the play then flipped on the afterburners and was gone. He was also slippery on two second-half comeback routes. Edwards' stat line read six catches for 113 yards and a score, and with better quarterback play early, it would've been closer to double digit catches and 150 yards.

9. Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State: Stock Up, Slightly

Wallace had five catches for 83 yards and got started early with a superb high point on a scramble drill across the middle. In the second, Wallace had a trailing corner draped on him but showcased elite body control to contort to make the grab with arms extended. Those were the two biggest plays from Wallace in this outing. He consistently showcases the necessary skills to be an outstanding deep threat.

10. Collin Johnson, Texas: Stock Down, Slightly

Johnson missed his second-straight game over the weekend with a hamstring injury.

Honorable Mention: Gabriel Davis, UCF

The big-bodied wideout had a nice day against highly touted cornerback Paulson Adebo of Stanford a week ago (four catches for 63 yards and a score), and followed it up with 10 grabs for 151 yards and another touchdown against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

He got loose down the field for a 65-gain on a go route. Davis is averaging 19 yards per reception with five scores in four games this season.