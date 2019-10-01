2020 NFL Draft Wide Receivers Watch: Devonta Smith into the top 10 after historic performance

When you think of this Alabama receiver group, you think of Jerry Jeudy first, then speedster Henry Ruggs, then dynamic big recruit Jaylen Waddle. Then Devonta Smith.

But the latter wideout just so happens to be leading the Crimson Tide in all major receiving categories at this point in time, and he was outrageous in the team's win over Ole Miss this past weekend. He's into my top 10 rankings at the position in this loaded class.

Here's the fifth edition of Wide Receivers Watch.

1. Jerry Jeudy, Alabama: Stock Steady

Jeudy had eight grabs for 84 yards against Ole Miss, on a day that belonged to his teammate Devonta Smith, who scored five touchdowns. He wasn't really needed against the Rebels but had a solid afternoon.

2. CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma: Stock Steady

I don't know what to do about Oklahoma's offense. It's absolutely unreal. Lamb caught an in-breaking route with a bunch of Texas Tech defenders within a few yards of him but had the awareness to instantly cut away from the pack and scampered for a long touchdown. His second score came easy on a fade of against off coverage. Lamb's last score of the contest showcased his strength, as he made the catch with a defender draped on his back and shook him off and finding the end zone. The only major concern I have with Lamb is his inexperience against press coverage.

3. Tee Higgins, Clemson: Stock Up

Higgins had six grabs for 129 yards with a score in the narrow victory over North Carolina. Two of those grabs were tremendous demonstrations of his body-control/high-point prowess. Another was a go route from the slot in which he had to contort his body back to the ball for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. Easy hands catch for Higgins.

4. Henry Ruggs, Alabama: Stock Steady



Ruggs left the game on Saturday with what Nick Saban later called a hip pointer. The good news is Ruggs returned to the field against Ole Miss, and his injury is not considered serious. He had one catch for 12 yards.

5. Laviska Shenault, Colorado: Stock Steady

Colorado was idle over the weekend and plays Arizona at home Saturday.

6. Ty Johnson, Minnesota: Stock Up, Slightly

Johnson was instantly creative with yards after the catch on a catch early, and got good releases off the line all game. His touchdown was a glorious display of his ability to track the football into his outstretched arms above his head. He finished with eight grabs for 73 yards and the score.

7. Jalen Reagor, TCU: Stock Down, Slightly

On the last play of the first quarter, Reagor fumbled a punt, scooped it up, made a few subtle cuts, then erupted down the field for a long touchdown. You do not want to see him in space. He only had one grab for 15 yards.

8. Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State: Stock Up

It was a typical day for the Oklahoma State offense. Chuba Hubbard ran wild, and Wallace made and outstanding catch in traffic down the field. The play came near the beginning of the second quarter and was on a throw down the sideline. Wallace tracked it over his shoulder and took a huge hit from the center field safety but hung on. Wallace is a big play waiting to happen. He finished this game with eight grabs for 145 yards, and is averaging 22.1 yards per grab.

9. Bryan Edwards, South Carolina: Stock Steady

There were three occasions in which Edwards was relied upon on a third and manageable to pick up yards after the catch to get the first down off a quick throw. Being in that role is rare for a receiver of Edwards' size. He was missed after creating separation on a deep crosser and nearly reeled in a deep post. Decently pedestrian performance, but he wasn't a liability. South Carolina ravaged Kentucky on the ground.

10. Devonta Smith, Alabama: Stock Up

11 catches. 274 yards. Five touchdowns. That was Smith's stat line in the Crimson Tide's demolition of Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon. Some of the scores were schemed up, relatively easy yards-after-the-catch runs, but Smith put his full repertoire on display and tracked one score beautifully down the field in tight coverage. While he's lanky, Smith is super smooth as a route runner, has reliable hands, and deceptive speed.

Honorable Mention: K.J. Hamler, Penn State

The Nittany Lions throttled Maryland on Friday night, much thanks to their defense and the play of their skill-position weapons. Hamler had six receptions for 108 yards, including an electric 58-yard catch-and-run in which he bounced off a would-be tackler, flipped on the jets, made another defender miss then accelerated into the end zone. He's only a redshirt sophomore, but Hamler has flashed serious athleticism early in the 2019 season for Penn State.