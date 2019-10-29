2020 NFL Draft Wide Receivers Watch: Jerry Jeudy, Laviska Shenault get back on track

Jerry Jeudy shined without Tua Tagovailoa. Imagine that.

The Alabama star went over 100 yards for the first time since September 7 and looked like the best receiver on the field in the Crimson Tide's cruise to victory over Arkansas.

Colorado's Laviska Shenault got out of a slump of sorts too with an 172-yard eruption against USC on Friday.

Where do these wideouts currently stack up in the loaded 2020 class of receivers?

Here's the eighth edition of Wide Receivers Watch.

1. Jerry Jeudy, Alabama: Stock Up

Jeudy went for 5-107-2 against Arkansas, and the Alabama coaches got him involved early on a variety of quick passes. Late in the first, he was missed on a long ball down the middle of the field that would've been a walk-in score but scored on a screen a few plays later.

In the second quarter, he was found by Mac Jones on a deep crosser then later reeled in a long touchdown down the sideline. It was an encouraging first game without Tua Tagovailoa for Jeudy.

2. Tee Higgins, Clemson: Stock Down, Slightly

Higgins' first big play of the win over Boston College was a tunnel screen in which he broke free from a defender and accelerated up the sideline. In the second quarter, he had a similar run-after-the-catch play and even used his hand on the turf to balance himself as he shook off the would-be tackler. Those were his own two grabs on a day that the Tigers rolled 59-7.

3. CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma: Stock Up, Slightly

Lamb made a big reception over the middle to convert a 3rd-and-long in the first quarter and, as usual, he picked up a chunk of yardage after the catch. With the score a stunning 48-23 in Kansas State's favor early in the fourth, Lamb took a tunnel screen to the house and made five Wildcat defenders miss in the process. Unreal. Even in defeat, Lamb's flashes were outstanding.

4. Henry Ruggs, Alabama: Stock Down, Slightly



Ruggs caught a touchdown in which he was wide open in the back of the end zone on a target that may have been for another receiver and showed off his yards-after-the-catch ability on a few occasions in the blowout win over Arkansas. He wasn't a big part of the passing game and didn't need to be. He now has 24 touchdowns on 85 touches in his Alabama career. Still bonkers.

5. Laviska Shenault, Colorado: Stock Up

Early in the game, Shenault nearly made a ridiculous one-handed tap-to-himself touchdown on a fade but was just out of bounds. In the second quarter, he extended above his head to catch a deep shot down the field and got the ball down quickly to absorb the hit from the oncoming safety. But his real highlight came early in the third when he took a slant route 71-yards to the house, a fine display of his long speed at 220 pounds. Shenault finished with 172 yards and the score on nine catches.

6. Jalen Reagor, TCU: Stock Steady

In the first quarter, Reagor was open down the middle of the field but severely underthrown on a pass that was intercepted. In the third, he ran by the cornerback covering him down the sideline for an easy 44 yard touchdown but only had one other catch on the day. The 2-44-1 stat line is kinda/sorta par for the course for Reagor this year, and it's not all his fault.

7. Ty Johnson, Minnesota: Stock Steady

ROW THE BOAT. The Golden Gophers are 8-0. Johnson -- and his teammate Rashod Bateman -- are big reason why. The senior completely undressed an inside leverage cornerback on a slant for an easy touchdown in first half but only had three other catches in the blowout and averaged under 10.0 yards per catch.

8. Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State: Stock Up

Wallace started the game with one of the best YAC plays you'll ever see from a wide receiver. He absorbed contact from two Iowa State defenders, accelerated down the field then skipped through two more tackle attempts into the end zone. The rest of his targets and receptions were short completions, but Wallace did rack up 131 yards on eight catches in the road win.

9. Bryan Edwards, South Carolina: Stock Up

Edwards, who to me is the owner of the best ball skills in college football, provided us with a catch of the year candidate over the weekend. It came just before halftime. Edwards jumped and reached above his head with one hand to reel in the back-shoulder throw and fell just short of the end zone. Yes. Odell Beckham-like. Edwards finished with eight grabs for 83 yards. He good.

10. Justin Jefferson, LSU: Stock Down

Jefferson had seven catches for 60 yards in the hard-fought, three-point win over Auburn, and his biggest grab came in the third quarter on a deep over from the slot. Ja'Marr Chase stood out in this one for LSU with eight catches for 123 yards.

11. Antonio Gandy Golden, Liberty: Stock Steady

Liberty and Rutgers lit up the scoreboard over the weekend, and AGG gave us another tremendous one-handed grab down the field in traffic. He finished the day with five receptions for 68 yards and a score. He's closing in on 1,000 yards on the season (945) at 19.7 yards per catch with six scores.

Honorable Mention: Devin Duvernay, Texas

The consummate slot receiver went bananas in the win over TCU with eight snags, 173 yards, and a touchdown. He now has made 69 catches for 800 yards with seven touchdowns and is the Longhorns top-producing receiver. With good quicks and surprising speed, Duvernay knows how to get open at every level of the field and has sure hands.