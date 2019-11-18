2020 NFL Draft Wide Receivers Watch: Tee Higgins making case as most complete WR prospect in the class

I still think Tee Higgins is flying under the radar as a draft prospect. Clemson hasn't played in a true, marquee game yet, but Higgins just keeps making plays. Every week. He's a stud. On a day when CeeDee Lamb didn't play due to injury, and Henry Ruggs did not hit a home run -- two of the flashier top receiver prospects -- the Clemson star caught three touchdowns in a convincing win over Wake Forest.

At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Higgins has intimidating size. He routinely contorts his body into awkward positions to make catches and has some of the strongest hands in college football. And don't give him room to run, because he'll hit the accelerator and run by just about everyone. He's averaging 20 yards per grab this season.

Where does he currently stack up in the loaded 2020 class of receivers?

Here's the latest Wide Receivers Watch.

1. Jerry Jeudy, Alabama: Stock Up

Jeudy was a monster in Alabama's costly win over Mississippi State over the weekend. He finished with seven catches for 114 yards and had a long slant that looked like touchdown called back when he stiff armed the defender near the end zone and a facemask was called on him. Even though I expect Jeudy's explosiveness every week, I'm still always impressed with just how explosive he is. Big test for him and the rest of the Alabama receivers with Tua Tagovailoa on the shelf for the rest of the season.

2. Tee Higgins, Clemson: Stock Up

Early in the game, Higgins caught a slant for a touchdown in which he did a marvelous job getting inside position on the corner then simply boxing him out as the pass was thrown. His second touchdown was classic Higgins -- high-point the football in traffic on a wonderful demonstration of his body control. His third touchdown was an easy -- but still relatively long -- throw from Trevor Lawrence to the middle of the field in the end zone. Higgins created separation on the in-breaker. Higgins truly can do it all.

3. CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma: Stock Steady

Lamb was held out of Oklahoma's huge comeback win over the Baylor Bears. He was in Waco with the Sooners but after pregame warmups it was determined he would be held out.

4. Ty Johnson, Minnesota: Stock Up

Johnson put forth a valiant effort in Minnesota's loss in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday with nine catches for 170 yards and a touchdown. Beyond those numbers, Johnson was open in the end zone on a play, but the ball was overthrown. His best catch came on a seam throw in which he took a sizable hit but held on. There was a drop in the red zone, but Johnson more than made up for it with catches at every level of the field in this one.

5. Henry Ruggs, Alabama: Stock Down



Ruggs only had three grabs for 39 yards in the win over the Bulldogs on Saturday and suffered bruised ribs in the process. Yikes. It has been a few games now since Ruggs hit a noticeably big play.

6. Laviska Shenault, Colorado: Stock Steady

Colorado was off over the weekend and gets Washington at home on Saturday.

7. Bryan Edwards, South Carolina: Stock Steady

Edwards was injured in South Carolina's loss to Appalachian State a week ago and did not play against Texas A&M.

8. Jalen Reagor, TCU: Stock Steady

As has been typically the case this season, Reagor didn't have a high-volume performance, yet he put his stamp on the tight win over Texas Tech with a 55-yard touchdown in which his long speed was on full display, and he even had to extend his arms and the grab was made with his hands with ease.

9. Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty: Stock Steady

ACC test for AGG and the Flames this weekend, as Liberty travels to Charlottesville take on Virginia.

10. Devonta Smith, Alabama: Stock Steady

Smith had six grabs for 92 yards against Mississippi State, which included another long ball down the sideline, a catch he makes seemingly every game. Not a dazzling effort like we've seen from Smith in a few other games this season, yet certainly not one that will hurt his draft stock.

11. Justin Jefferson, LSU: Stock Up

Once again, Jefferson was overshadowed by his sophomore teammate Ja'Marr Chase, but the junior had a strong effort in another offensive explosion against another SEC opponent for LSU. Jefferson had two short touchdown receptions, one a bubble screen, one a slant. Jefferson also had a 48-yarder on a deep crosser and finished with nine catches for 112 yards.

12. KJ Hamler, Penn State: Stock Down

Just two grabs for 52 yards from Hamler in Penn State's difficult win against the upstart Indiana Hoosiers. His movement skills will have him on the NFL radar.

Honorable Mention: Michael Pittman, USC

The 6-4, 220-pound Pittman had 11 catches for 180 yards and two -- relatively easy -- touchdowns in the victory on the road over the Cal Bears on Saturday. The stat-stuffing performance came after Pittman went for 146 yards on 13 receptions against Arizona State. He's super long, has filled out his frame, typically snags a long ball each game -- he did Saturday down the middle of the field -- and runs crisp routes for a big man.