2020 NFL Draft WR Watch: Jerry Jeudy, Tee Higgins, and Tylan Wallace flourish in Week 1

The 2020 NFL Draft class of wide receivers will rival the famed 2014 class that featured Odell Beckham, Mike Evans, Brandin Cooks, Allen Robinson, Jarvis Landry, and a handful of other quality pass catchers.

This year, I'll be taking stock in the top wideout prospects every Tuesday, and in August, I wrote a WR Watch primer, which beyond evaluations for those pass catchers, I provided NFL comparisons for each. The players are listed in the order I have them ranked at the time, and this list will be extremely fluid throughout the season.

Here's the first edition of WR Watch.

1. Jerry Jeudy, Alabama: Stock Up

Jeudy had about as scintillating of a debut performance as it gets for a No. 1 receiver prospect. He looked like he'd been charging his batteries all offseason and was ready to explode on the field. After the catch, his movements were just ... different. Jeudy didn't see press and was featured on quick swing passes many times, but Alabama allowed him to showcase his jagged route-running skills too. His yards-after-the-catch capabilities were tremendous against Duke. Crazy acceleration and change of direction.

Jeudy finished with 10 catches for 137 yards and a touchdown. He was unstoppable.

2. Laviska Shenault, Colorado: Stock Steady

Shenault didn't have a huge game against Colorado State (three catches for 48 yards with one score and three rushes for 35 yards) but all the highly-touted skills were on full display. Early on, we got a perfect glimpse of his dynamic YAC skills on a slant and bubble screen. The Buffaloes got Shenault involved on two jet sweeps -- which will be common -- and his vision and fluidity as an athlete were running back-esque, as expected. He ran by an outside corner on a go route, but the ball was well underthrown and fell incomplete. Later, he did the same but strangely throttled down and the defensive back was able to recover.

Shenault's touchdown reception demonstrated his ability to turn without losing speed thanks to flexible ankles. He ran a crisp corner route to get a ton of separation for what was an easy score.

3. CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma: Stock Steady

Lamb didn't factor into Oklahoma's offensive onslaught against Houston, except for a 45-yard touchdown on a broken coverage in which there was no Houston defender on the screen when he caught the football. Jalen Hurts spread out the football outstandingly, as no Oklahoma pass catcher had more than three receptions but seven caught at least two passes. But don't expect Lamb to have many two-grab, 46-yard performances the rest of the season. He's too talented.

4. Jalen Reagor, TCU: Stock Steady

Reagor had five catches for 71 yards in TCU's victory over Arkansas Pine-Bluff, the biggest play coming on a 37-yard touchdown in which he effortlessly flew past coverage into the end zone. Reagor's speed is so natural. He doesn't look to be pressing at all, yet glides past everyone on the field.

Reagor is part of what will be an epic receiver battle next week when the Horned Frogs travel to West Lafayette, Indiana to take on Rondale Moore and Purdue.

5. Tee Higgins, Clemson: Stock Up

Higgins had an outstanding start to his true junior season in Clemson's drubbing of Georgia Tech. Early in the first quarter, Higgins displayed his hands-catching ability on a quick speed out and a diving grab on a low and outside third-down throw that moved the chains.

With under five minutes to go in the half, Higgins blew by off coverage and came back to the football on a skinny post to snatch it away from the corner he boxed out. The 6-foot-4 receiver took the long ball to the house for a 62-yard touchdown. Higgins finished the evening with four grabs for 98 yards and the score. He's a tall, explosive speed demon who's flashed strong hands on throws outside his frame.

6. Collin Johnson, Texas: Stock Steady

Johnson had four catches for 59 yards and a touchdown in Texas' win over Louisiana Tech in the opener. His score demonstrated his ability to adjust to the football in the air, as he had to reach behind to make the reception as a defensive back tried to break up the pass. He also made a ridiculous grab on the perimeter.

On the play, Johnson planted one foot in bounds and lunged well outside the field of play with his other leg and secured the football before that foot touched the ground. It was a unique demonstration of the size of his catch radius.

7. Bryan Edwards, South Carolina: Stock Down

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley really struggled against North Carolina in the Gamecocks' surprising loss. Edwards had one grab for seven yards, however, Bentley only completed 16 passes for 142 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Edwards needs to be a catalyst for the South Carolina offense as it hopes to rebound after a rough start to the season.

8. Ty Johnson, Minnesota: Stock Down

In the opener, Johnson was overshadowed by teammate Rashon Bateman who had five grabs for 132 yards and a sick one-handed touchdown reception. Bateman was the favorite target of new quarterback Tanner Morgan who only threw the ball 18 times in the Gophers' narrow victory over South Dakota State.

Johnson had two drops -- one would've been a great grab above his head -- but showcased his innate yards-after-the-catch skills on a third-down reception in which he cut back against the grain after snagging the football and was found on a scramble drill later in the game. The lack of involvement in the offense (and the drops) were surprising for Johnson, who accounted for a gargantuan 43% of Minnesota's receiving yards last season. He had three grabs for 28 yards in the opener.

9. Henry Ruggs, Alabama: Stock Down, Slightly

Ruggs really wasn't needed in Alabama's drubbing of the Blue Devils, although Duke played the Crimson Tide tough in the first quarter. Jeudy and sophomore phenom Jaylen Waddle combined for 15 of Tua Tagovailoa's 26 completions, and Alabama ran it 42 times en route to the easy win. Ruggs is unlikely to be a high-volume wideout on this unfairly loaded Alabama team. His value comes in his ability to hit the gigantic play.

10. Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State: Stock Up

Wallace didn't have a catch until Oklahoma State's fourth possession but with finished with five receptions for 92 yards with two impressive scores. He showed off textbook high-pointing skills and his blazing yards-after-the-catch ability in the first half, especially when he got the ball in space on a short throw and instantly shifted into top gear for a touchdown. The catch was made on a high throw too.

Wallace's second touchdown was a thing of beauty. He ran a gorgeous slant-and-go double move, snagged the football above his head over two defenders and showcased awesome body control to get his feet in bounds.

Honorable Mention: Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty

The 6-4, 220-pound perimeter wideout had a day in Liberty's loss to Syracuse with six receptions for 119 yards. His long of 56 was an awesome example of his refined ability. He doesn't just win with size alone. In the first quarter, he got an perfect inside release against press coverage -- not easy for many college wideouts -- before breaking to the inside on a slant route. The ball got to him in a hurry but he plucked it just above his helmet before stopping, cutting against the grain and accelerating down the field. He bounced off two defenders at the end of the play for extra yardage. AGG starts the year as the premier small school wideout prospect in this class.