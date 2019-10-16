2020 NFL Mock Draft: 3 QBs go in first 8 picks, Bucs replace Jameis Winston with Joe Burrow

Round 1 - Pick 1 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Tagovailoa has been playing out of his mind this season and the only real mystery to this point is how much of that success (2,011 yards, 27 TDs, 1 INTs, 73.6 completion percentage) is due to his talents and how much we should attribute to the first-round picks that are on the receiving end of his throws. There's still plenty of time for Justin Herbert or even Chase Young to end up going first overall, but at halfway into the college season -- and given the Dolphins' struggles -- Tua seems destined for this spot.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Feelings are mixed on Herbert, who has been much better in 2019 than he was last season. It's easy to see why NFL teams could fall in love too; Herbert's 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, incredibly athletic, has one of the best arms in the country and when he gets hot he's hard to stop. The question is consistency -- can Herbert play at a high level from one play to the next, something we've seen glimpses of this season.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Jeudy is an elite route runner who does everything well. If you're looking to nitpick, he doesn't have top-end speed, though you wouldn't know it to watch him in games. And while the Redskins need help on defense, it makes sense to get Dwayne Haskins as many weapons as possible.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st This would be best-case scenario for the Falcons, who are wasting Matt Ryan's prime years because the defense can't get off the field. Young has been dominant this season and is every bit the pass rusher as Nick Bosa was at Ohio State.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Wirfs, who has a little Cody Ford in his game, is surprisingly athletic for his size, and his combination of strong hands and quick feet allows him to control would-be pass rushers. If he gets his hands on you it's over, and he also has the ability to get into space and pave the way in the running game.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st DJ Humphries in the final year of his deal and he has been replacement-level at best. Thomas, the best offensive lineman in college football, not only looks the part at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, he plays like a dominant left tackle. He's again protecting Jake Fromm's blind side at Georgia through quick feet, athleticism and strength. Coming into 2019, Thomas has allowed just four sacks in two seasons and he can take over in the run game.

Round 1 - Pick 7 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Emmanuel Sanders is 32 years old and in the last year of his deal. Lamb is an elite route runner, has some of the best hands in college football and his next-level body control allows him to adjust to throws in mid-air. He took over against Texas last week and he could end up being the first wideout taken by the time it's all said and done.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 5th Bruce Arians may say he still has confidence in his quarterback but Jameis Winston threw 5 interceptions on Sunday and there's no way the Bucs re-up him. Burrow, meanwhile, has been the best player in college football over the first month and a half. And in that time he's gone from Day 2-pick-at-best prospect to putting himself into the Round 1 conversation.

Round 1 - Pick 9 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Huge. Strong. Epenesa can rag-doll offensive tackles with a straight-arm and while he's not explosive, he has the strength to control the line of scrimmage. He's a high-motor edge setter in the run game who can't be contained by just one player. The Titans desperately need a QB but with three already off the board they address edge rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Ryan Connelly was a pleasant surprise until suffering a season-ending knee injury, and David Mayo has been serviceable, but the middle of the defense improves immediately -- and immensely -- with the addition of Simmons, who is a hybrid capable of dominating the linebacker position with the athleticism to drop into coverage like a safety.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th A year ago, DJ Chark had 14 receptions and no TDs in 11 games. Through six games this season, he has 30 receptions and 5 TDs. Gardner Minshew has obviously been a big part of Chark's success, and adding another downfield weapon in Ruggs will only make life easier for Chark, Minshew and the rest of the Jags' offense.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 61st POSITION RNK 5th Since Philip Rivers was drafted into the NFL in 2004, the Chargers have used exactly one first-round pick on the offensive line. ONE. And that was in 2013 when they selected D.J. Fluker 13th overall. Fluker's now in Seattle but the Chargers' offensive line is a complete and total disaster, and the group was exposed on national television against a Steelers team that was on its fourth-string quarterback. Leatherwood can play both guard and tackle and he's having a great senior season at Alabama where he's had no problem replacing Jonah Williams, who was the first-round pick of the Bengals in April.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The big concern this offseason was whether the offensive line could protect Baker Mayfield. And while Mayfield has struggled, it's solely because of the O-line, which has been replacement level. But the safeties, which were also an offseason concern, remain so. The defense as a whole has flashed glimpses of brilliance, but the group still needs to play with more consistency. And adding the best safety in the draft should go a long way in helping this unit take the next step.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 5th The Raiders have been one of the biggest surprises of the first half of the season and while this unit is stout against the run, they're among the worst in pass defense. Okudah is one of the most athletic, physical corners in college football and he could be the first cornerback off the board.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 3rd The Cowboys' defense is a liability and it starts up front. Kinlaw, who has five sacks in five games this season, is disruptive at the line of scrimmage and he has the ability to consistently push the pocket. He would give Dallas a much-needed presence in the middle of the defense.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 16 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Gross-Matos has 5 sacks and 8 tackles for loss through five games and he gives the Dolphins something they desperately need: a legit threat off the edge. His long legs result in a powerful first step when he gets space. Gross-Matos shows good pursuit down the line of scrimmage, the ability to make backside tackles and uses his quickness to knife through the line. He needs to get stronger but has the quickness to regularly find himself making plays in the backfield.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd The Lions' defense has played well for Matt Patricia this season and adding Fulton would only bolster the secondary. He has quick feet, smooth hips and was arguably LSU's best cornerback last season even though he played across the field from Greedy Williams, the Browns' second-round pick this spring. Fulton's off-field history may give some NFL teams pause but his on-field abilities are undeniable.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 18 Tyler Biadasz OL Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 8th We originally had the Rams drafting a center here but then they traded for Browns center Austin Corbett. So we moved to guard, where L.A. also have big needs after putting Joseph Noteboom on IR. Biadasz has few flaws and would've probably been a first-rounder if he declared for the 2019 draft.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd The Colts' linebackers struggled without Darius Leonard, who missed three games with a concussion, and Moses is arguably the best linebacker in this draft class. He suffered a torn ACL in August and he still may choose to return to Alabama, but he's a first-round talent should he decide to declare.

Round 1 - Pick 20 A.J. Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 7th The Rams won the Jalen Ramsey sweepstakes. Terrell is a physical, athletic corner who fills a glaring need in Philly, where the secondary has been decimated by injuries.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 21 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Shenault has been banged up this season but when he's healthy he's a game-changer. He lines up all over the field -- in the slot, offset tight end, H-back, quarterback. Shenault has strong hands -- he's made a living out of plucking the ball out of the air with a defender draped all over him. He can win at every level and is always one play away from taking it to the house. Think a stronger, more physical N'Keal Harry.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Xavier McKinney CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd McKinney is stronger, faster and more explosive than former Alabama teammate Deionte Thompson, and he's much more versatile.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Curtis Weaver LB Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 60th POSITION RNK 6th The Ravens hope they've solved their cornerback issues with the trade that brought them Marcus Peters, but they still need to bolster the pass rush and Weaver, who has 9 sacks in six games this season, checks all the boxes.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 3rd Brown is hard to move off the ball and has the strength to push the pocket, even against double teams. He doesn't have the dynamism of a 2019 first-rounders Quinnen Williams or Jeffery Simmons but he is a space-eater that is disruptive around the line and allows teammates around him to make plays.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 25 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 192 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 8th Halfway through the '19 season and Jefferson has 40 receptions for 670 yards and 8 TDs. A year ago he finished with 54/875/6. He's clearly benefitted from Joe Burrow's emergence but don't misunderstand: Jefferson is a playmaker who consistently makes contested catches.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th Reagor is only averaging 3 catches a game but he's electric with the ball in his hands. The Packers are all stocked up on big wideouts but Reagor would give Aaron Rodgers a Randall Cobb-type playmaker who can do a little bit of everything.

Round 1 - Pick 27 D'Andre Swift RB Georgia • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd Frank Gore can't play forever (we think) and Devin Singletary, while explosive, is a complementary back. Swift is an elite runner but he also excels at catching passes coming out of the backfield, which will provide Josh Allen with yet another weapon.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 28 Marvin Wilson DL Florida State • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th The Seahawks currently have one player, and his name is Russell Wilson. The defense is a shell of its former self and that's due, in part, to struggles along the defensive line. Wilson has been one of the few bright spots on an otherwise forgettable Seminoles squad.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jake Fromm QB Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th Drew Brees is 40 years old. Teddy Bridgewater is in the final year of his deal, as is Taysom Hill, who at 29 is two years older than Bridgewater. Fromm, as we've come to expect, has been efficient from the pocket, often making the right reads and delivering short and intermediate passes accurately and on time. Questions about his deep-ball accuracy remain, and he's coming off his worst effort of the season after Saturday's loss to South Carolina.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Hall suffered an ankle injury on Saturday but he came into the season as our CB1. The Chiefs' defense is a mess and one of the few bright spots has been Hall's former secondary mate at UVA, Juan Thornhill, who was Kansas City's second-round pick in the spring.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th The 49ers have been a fantastic story through the first six weeks but Jimmy Garoppolo could use a legit deep threat. Higgins, the 6-foot-4 playmaker with a huge catch radius can high-point the ball as well as anyone in this draft class.