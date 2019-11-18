2020 NFL Mock Draft: After Tua Tagovailoa injury, Dolphins now have to rethink QB position, other needs

Tua Tagovailoa's season-ending injury has Miami, other teams, rethinking their 2020 NFL Draft strategy

Joe Burrow remains atop our latest mock draft but for the first time all season, Tua Tagovailoa is nowhere to be found. Days after suffering a dislocated hip, Tagovailoa underwent successful surgery on Monday. And while his doctors expect him to make a full recovery, we still don't know when he'll be able to return to football. So for now, he's not in the first round even though he's not just a first-round talent but one of the best players in this class.

This, of course, means a lot of shuffling near the top of the draft; quarterback-needy teams will have to decide whether to overdraft a player or stick to their boards. In the coming weeks and months, this could be good news for names like Justin Herbert, the Oregon star who has played better in recent weeks, Utah State's Jordan Love, Washington's Jacob Eason and Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts. 

The draft order is based on team records through the first 11 weeks of the season (except MNF).   

Alright, let's get to it.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
55th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Andy Dalton era has ended ingloriously and it doesn't appear that rookie Ryan Finley is the answer either. Luckily for the Bengals, Joe Burrow has gone from a Day 3 prospect to the best player in college football in the span of a few months. His entire senior season has been a resume builder, and even before Tua suffered a hip injury. Burrow was our QB1. Cincy can not pass him up here.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Another week, another loss, another mock draft where the Redskins take Young. Yes, they have glaring needs along the offensive line, due in large part to the Trent Williams situation. But Young is too good to pass up. An explosive first step off of the edge allows Young to get into the backfield quickly and often. He already has 13.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss this season and he'd join 2019 first-rounder Montez Sweat along the Redskins' defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 3
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
3rd
TE Evan Engram leads the Giants in targets followed by Golden Tate, Saquon Barley and then rookie wideout Darius Slayton. Put another way: The offense hasn't been able to replace Odell Beckham Jr. and Lamb might be as close as they'll come in this stacked WR class.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Andrew Thomas OL
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
If the Dolphins want Joe Burrow they're going to have to trade up to get him, and with Tua's NFL future currently unknown, Miami lands the best offensive linemen in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Tristan Wirfs OL
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Tristan Wirfs can play both tackle positions and with LT Kelvin Beachum in the final year of his deal, taking Wirfs here to protect Sam Darnold makes a lot of sense.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Justin Herbert QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Herbert has played well in his last two games and the Bucs have to move on from Jameis Winston, who is currently playing on his fifth-year option. Herbert has the potential to be a top-5 talent -- he just hasn't played like it until recently. Bruce Arians, who has had success working with young QBs, would hopefully be able to work that magic with Herbert in Tampa.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
Chris Harris is in the final year of his deal, and even if the Broncos re-up him you can never have too many quality CBs. Okudah is the No. 1 CB on our board and he's been dominant this season for Ohio State.
Round 1 - Pick 8
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Epenesa is coming off his best game of the season -- 2.5 sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble in Iowa's win over Minnesota. Meanwhile, former Falcons first-rounders Vic Beasley is in the final year of his contract and Takk McKinley has two years left on his rookie deal.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
7th
Byron Murphy, the Cards' 2019 second-round pick, has flashed at times this season, but Arizona needs more depth. Diggs, who is as physically imposing as Patrick Peterson, will give this secondary another much-needed playmaker.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Isaiah Simmons S
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Simmons is a hybrid LB/S who can line up just about anywhere on the field. Jarrad Davis is having a disappointing season in Detroit and coach Matt Patricia would no doubt love to have Simmons as a chess piece in his defense.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Jeudy is the best route runner in this class and he's always one play away from taking it to the house. Who knows who'll be under center for the Jags next season but you might as well give him a legit downfield weapon to complement DJ Chark and his breakout season.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jedrick Wills Jr. OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
80th
POSITION RNK
8th
The Chargers need to address their QB situation, but with Burrow and Herbert already off the board, any other passer in this spot would be considered a reach. Instead, L.A. addresses its offensive line, which is overdue for an overhaul.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Grant Delpit S
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Delpit needs to improve as a tackler but his has all the physical traits to dominate from centerfield. The Browns have had just replacement-level production from their safeties this season and an upgrade could be in order this spring.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 14
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Oakland
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Daryl Worley is the Raiders' best CB this season, according to Pro Football Focus, and he's been replacement level. He's also in the final year of his rookie deal. But even if he returns, the Raiders need to continue to bolster the secondary and Fulton would be a natural choice.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
Philly's defense has been a liability for most of the season, and while injuries has a lot to do with that, there's also a need for more playmakers. Heading into the season, Moses was one of the best players in the 2020 draft but he tore his ACL in August. He could still choose to return to Alabama but should Moses declare he's a first-round talent.
  From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 16
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
88th
POSITION RNK
8th
Lewis has battled through knee and elbow injuries that forced him to miss most of the previous two seasons but he's shown in 2019 just how disruptive he can be off the edge. If he's healthy, there's a good chance he finds his way into Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Derrick Brown DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
It's hard to imagine Brown lasting this long, but if he's on the board here the Titans will be ecstatic. A physical freak who can rush the passer and is stout against the run, Brown would join 2019 first-rounder Jeffrey Simmons, and in the process give Tennessee one of the AFC's best defensive fronts.
Round 1 - Pick 18
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
56th
POSITION RNK
7th
Carolina's starting CBs are young but there's also a lack of depth behind them. Terrell is a physical, lockdown corner who could project as a better pro than former teammate Trayvon Mullen, the Raiders' second-round pick last spring.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Henry Ruggs III WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Oakland
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
6th
Ruggs is one of the fastest players in college football and he'd give the Raiders the consistent deep threat they currently lack. TE Darren Waller currently leads the team in receptions, followed by rookie possession receiver Hunter Renfrow. Both players have had solid seasons but Ruggs would allow Jon Gruden to really open up this offense.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Jags traded Jalen Ramsey to the Rams and now they'll need to figure out how they're going to replace him. Hall was our CB1 coming into the season. He's since suffered an ankle injury that cut short his '19 campaign but he should be fully recovered by the spring.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Maliek Collins has been good for the Cowboys but that's been it along the interior defensive line. Kinlaw is one of the best pass-rushing linemen in this class and he can more than hold his own against the run too.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Neville Gallimore DL
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
76th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Colts need to bolster their defensive line, and Gallimore, who has the athleticism and quickness to get into the backfield, and moves effortlessly for his size, is having a standout season for the Sooners.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Tyler Biadasz OL
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Chiefs O-line ranks 28th in run blocking, according to Football Outsiders, and the interior line needs to be upgraded. Biadasz would have been a likely first-rounder if he came out last year and he can play either center or guard.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Yes, the Vikings have Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, but there's not a lot of depth behind them. And Shenault, who can line up anywhere on the field, would add another dimension to an offense that already uses a heavy dosage of presnap motion, bootleg, and play-action concepts.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 25
Creed Humphrey OL
Oklahoma • Soph • 6'5" / 316 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
57th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Dolphins' entire O-line needs to be revamped. They landed left tackle Andrew Thomas at No. 4 and now they take Humphrey, who protected Kyler Murray last season and Jalen Hurts this season. He's a technician who could step into a starting role on Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 26
D'Andre Swift RB
Georgia • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
2nd
If this offense is going to work, Josh Allen needs to be surrounded by playmakers. Swift is the most versatile back in the country and his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield will give Allen another weapon.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
5th
Tee Higgins gives Aaron Rodgers another huge target with game-changing ability. Higgins has an enormous catch radius and can high-point the ball as well as anyone in the college game.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Hunter Bryant TE
Washington • Jr • 6'2" / 239 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
79th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Jacob Hollister has been a fun story in Seattle, but even when Will Dissly is healthy, the Seahawks could stand to give Russell Wilson another middle-of-the-field playmaker. Bryant can line up anywhere and reminds us of Evan Engram. Imagine adding him to a group that already includes Tyler Lockett, D.K. Metcalf, and Josh Gordon.
Round 1 - Pick 29
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
58th
POSITION RNK
9th
Chaisson is undersized by edge-rusher standards but all he does is make plays. The Ravens pass rush has been lacking for much of the season but with Matt Judon in the final year of his rookie deal. Baltimore needs to have a contingency plan in place.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Kenneth Murray LB
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
78th
POSITION RNK
4th
Demario Davis is having a strong 2019 campaign for the Saints but they desperately need depth at the position. Murray is a quick-twitch player with a nose for the ball and sideline-to-sideline speed.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
91st
POSITION RNK
6th
LT Isaiah Wynn, the Pats' 2018 first-round pick, has played in just two games in 2019 after missing all of his rookie season. If we've learned anything the last two months it's that Tom Brady isn't the same player when he's not protected. Jones is having a strong year for the Cougars and displays the type of strength and athleticism that translates well to the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Tyler Johnson WR
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
7th
There are few holes on this team, and even though the 49ers just traded for Emanuel Sanders, Jimmy Garoppolo can never have too many weapons. Johnson is a big slot receiver who regularly makes contested catches look easy -- think JuJu Smith-Schuster, but with a supporting cast in San Francisco.
