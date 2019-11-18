2020 NFL Mock Draft: After Tua Tagovailoa injury, Dolphins now have to rethink QB position, other needs

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 5th The Andy Dalton era has ended ingloriously and it doesn't appear that rookie Ryan Finley is the answer either. Luckily for the Bengals, Joe Burrow has gone from a Day 3 prospect to the best player in college football in the span of a few months. His entire senior season has been a resume builder, and even before Tua suffered a hip injury. Burrow was our QB1. Cincy can not pass him up here.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Another week, another loss, another mock draft where the Redskins take Young. Yes, they have glaring needs along the offensive line, due in large part to the Trent Williams situation. But Young is too good to pass up. An explosive first step off of the edge allows Young to get into the backfield quickly and often. He already has 13.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss this season and he'd join 2019 first-rounder Montez Sweat along the Redskins' defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 3 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd TE Evan Engram leads the Giants in targets followed by Golden Tate, Saquon Barley and then rookie wideout Darius Slayton. Put another way: The offense hasn't been able to replace Odell Beckham Jr. and Lamb might be as close as they'll come in this stacked WR class.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st If the Dolphins want Joe Burrow they're going to have to trade up to get him, and with Tua's NFL future currently unknown, Miami lands the best offensive linemen in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Tristan Wirfs can play both tackle positions and with LT Kelvin Beachum in the final year of his deal, taking Wirfs here to protect Sam Darnold makes a lot of sense.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Herbert has played well in his last two games and the Bucs have to move on from Jameis Winston, who is currently playing on his fifth-year option. Herbert has the potential to be a top-5 talent -- he just hasn't played like it until recently. Bruce Arians, who has had success working with young QBs, would hopefully be able to work that magic with Herbert in Tampa.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Chris Harris is in the final year of his deal, and even if the Broncos re-up him you can never have too many quality CBs. Okudah is the No. 1 CB on our board and he's been dominant this season for Ohio State.

Round 1 - Pick 8 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Epenesa is coming off his best game of the season -- 2.5 sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble in Iowa's win over Minnesota. Meanwhile, former Falcons first-rounders Vic Beasley is in the final year of his contract and Takk McKinley has two years left on his rookie deal.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 7th Byron Murphy, the Cards' 2019 second-round pick, has flashed at times this season, but Arizona needs more depth. Diggs, who is as physically imposing as Patrick Peterson, will give this secondary another much-needed playmaker.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Simmons is a hybrid LB/S who can line up just about anywhere on the field. Jarrad Davis is having a disappointing season in Detroit and coach Matt Patricia would no doubt love to have Simmons as a chess piece in his defense.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Jeudy is the best route runner in this class and he's always one play away from taking it to the house. Who knows who'll be under center for the Jags next season but you might as well give him a legit downfield weapon to complement DJ Chark and his breakout season.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 80th POSITION RNK 8th The Chargers need to address their QB situation, but with Burrow and Herbert already off the board, any other passer in this spot would be considered a reach. Instead, L.A. addresses its offensive line, which is overdue for an overhaul.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Delpit needs to improve as a tackler but his has all the physical traits to dominate from centerfield. The Browns have had just replacement-level production from their safeties this season and an upgrade could be in order this spring.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 14 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd Daryl Worley is the Raiders' best CB this season, according to Pro Football Focus, and he's been replacement level. He's also in the final year of his rookie deal. But even if he returns, the Raiders need to continue to bolster the secondary and Fulton would be a natural choice.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Philly's defense has been a liability for most of the season, and while injuries has a lot to do with that, there's also a need for more playmakers. Heading into the season, Moses was one of the best players in the 2020 draft but he tore his ACL in August. He could still choose to return to Alabama but should Moses declare he's a first-round talent.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 16 Terrell Lewis EDGE Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 252 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 88th POSITION RNK 8th Lewis has battled through knee and elbow injuries that forced him to miss most of the previous two seasons but he's shown in 2019 just how disruptive he can be off the edge. If he's healthy, there's a good chance he finds his way into Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st It's hard to imagine Brown lasting this long, but if he's on the board here the Titans will be ecstatic. A physical freak who can rush the passer and is stout against the run, Brown would join 2019 first-rounder Jeffrey Simmons, and in the process give Tennessee one of the AFC's best defensive fronts.

Round 1 - Pick 18 A.J. Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 7th Carolina's starting CBs are young but there's also a lack of depth behind them. Terrell is a physical, lockdown corner who could project as a better pro than former teammate Trayvon Mullen, the Raiders' second-round pick last spring.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th Ruggs is one of the fastest players in college football and he'd give the Raiders the consistent deep threat they currently lack. TE Darren Waller currently leads the team in receptions, followed by rookie possession receiver Hunter Renfrow. Both players have had solid seasons but Ruggs would allow Jon Gruden to really open up this offense.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st The Jags traded Jalen Ramsey to the Rams and now they'll need to figure out how they're going to replace him. Hall was our CB1 coming into the season. He's since suffered an ankle injury that cut short his '19 campaign but he should be fully recovered by the spring.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 3rd Maliek Collins has been good for the Cowboys but that's been it along the interior defensive line. Kinlaw is one of the best pass-rushing linemen in this class and he can more than hold his own against the run too.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Neville Gallimore DL Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 76th POSITION RNK 5th The Colts need to bolster their defensive line, and Gallimore, who has the athleticism and quickness to get into the backfield, and moves effortlessly for his size, is having a standout season for the Sooners.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Tyler Biadasz OL Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 1st The Chiefs O-line ranks 28th in run blocking, according to Football Outsiders, and the interior line needs to be upgraded. Biadasz would have been a likely first-rounder if he came out last year and he can play either center or guard.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Yes, the Vikings have Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, but there's not a lot of depth behind them. And Shenault, who can line up anywhere on the field, would add another dimension to an offense that already uses a heavy dosage of presnap motion, bootleg, and play-action concepts.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 25 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Soph • 6'5" / 316 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 2nd The Dolphins' entire O-line needs to be revamped. They landed left tackle Andrew Thomas at No. 4 and now they take Humphrey, who protected Kyler Murray last season and Jalen Hurts this season. He's a technician who could step into a starting role on Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 26 D'Andre Swift RB Georgia • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd If this offense is going to work, Josh Allen needs to be surrounded by playmakers. Swift is the most versatile back in the country and his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield will give Allen another weapon.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th Tee Higgins gives Aaron Rodgers another huge target with game-changing ability. Higgins has an enormous catch radius and can high-point the ball as well as anyone in the college game.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Hunter Bryant TE Washington • Jr • 6'2" / 239 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 79th POSITION RNK 3rd Jacob Hollister has been a fun story in Seattle, but even when Will Dissly is healthy, the Seahawks could stand to give Russell Wilson another middle-of-the-field playmaker. Bryant can line up anywhere and reminds us of Evan Engram. Imagine adding him to a group that already includes Tyler Lockett, D.K. Metcalf, and Josh Gordon.

Round 1 - Pick 29 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 9th Chaisson is undersized by edge-rusher standards but all he does is make plays. The Ravens pass rush has been lacking for much of the season but with Matt Judon in the final year of his rookie deal. Baltimore needs to have a contingency plan in place.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 78th POSITION RNK 4th Demario Davis is having a strong 2019 campaign for the Saints but they desperately need depth at the position. Murray is a quick-twitch player with a nose for the ball and sideline-to-sideline speed.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 91st POSITION RNK 6th LT Isaiah Wynn, the Pats' 2018 first-round pick, has played in just two games in 2019 after missing all of his rookie season. If we've learned anything the last two months it's that Tom Brady isn't the same player when he's not protected. Jones is having a strong year for the Cougars and displays the type of strength and athleticism that translates well to the NFL.