2020 NFL Mock Draft: Bengals pass on QB with No. 1 overall pick, Dolphins take Joe Burrow while Tua slides

Round 1 - Pick 1 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Andy Dalton was benched on his birthday -- that's all you need to know about the state of things in Cincy -- but now the team has two months to figure out if rookie Ryan Finley is the long-term solution. In the meantime, the Bengals bolster their defense with the best player in college football, who is coming off a monster performance against Wisconsin (four sacks, five tackles for loss), which serves as a microcosm of his dominant season to date (13.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, 5 forced fumbles in 8 games).

Round 1 - Pick 2 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 5th Joe Burrow came into the 2019 season as a Day 3 pick. He has been so consistently good that he's not only worked his way into Round 1, but he could legitimately be the No. 1 overall selection. He had his toughest outing of the season Saturday vs. Auburn and still completed 76% of his throws. A sneaky good athlete, Burrow would give the Dolphins the franchise quarterback they've been looking for since Dan Marino retired more than two decades ago.

Round 1 - Pick 3 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd The Redskins have needs everywhere. Drafting an offensive tackle makes sense here but Dwayne Haskins needs weapons too. Lamb is an elite route runner who has some of the best hands in college football. His next-level body control allows him to adjust to throws in mid-air, often with defenders draped all over him, and while he may not look it, pound for pound he's one of the strongest pass catchers in college football -- a YAC monster once the ball is in his hands.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Okudah is one of the best athletes in this draft class and he's having an excellent 2019 campaign for the Buckeyes. The junior has three interceptions this year. He'd bring some much-needed physicality and playmaking ability to a sad Falcons defense.

Round 1 - Pick 5 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jets just traded away 2015 first-rounder Leonard Williams so it makes sense to replace him with Epenesa, who, while he's not explosive, can rag-doll offensive tackles with a straight-arm, and he has the strength to control the line of scrimmage. He's a high-motor edge setter in the run game who can't be contained by just one player and would pair nicely with 2019 first-rounder Quinnen Williams.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Ryan Connelly was a pleasant surprise until suffering a season-ending knee injury, and David Mayo has been serviceable, but the middle of the defense improves immediately -- and immensely -- with the addition of Simmons, who is a hybrid capable of dominating the linebacker position with the athleticism to drop into coverage like a safety.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Veteran Joe Flacco is injured and rookie second-rounder Drew Lock is still on IR. You knew it was only a matter of time before John Elway would be back in the quarterback business. The Hall of Famer was reportedly smitten with Justin Herbert last season before the Oregon star decided to return to school but with Tua on the board it may be impossible for the Broncos to pass on him here as they look to turn around a franchise that is headed for its third straight losing season.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Delpit can line up anywhere -- in centerfield, the slot, near the line of scrimmage, off the edge -- and wherever he ends up he consistently makes plays. He's best coming downhill, but he'll continue to improve the other aspects of his game and his long, lean frame coupled with his fluid movements make him look like a natural playmaker. He'll join a young secondary that includes Denzel Ward and former LSU teammate Greedy Williams.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 61st POSITION RNK 6th Who knows who will be under center for the Bucs in 2020, and you could even make a case for Justin Herbert here but he's been too inconsistent to merit a top-10 selection. Instead, Tampa bolsters the O-line with Leatherwood, who can play both guard and tackle. He's having a great senior season at Alabama where he's had no problem replacing Jonah Williams, the Bengals' 2019 first-round pick.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Another team in need of a quarterback; Philip Rivers is in the final year of his contract, but again, with Burrow and Tua off the board, it would be risky to take a flier on Herbert. Instead, the Chargers land one of the most explosive players in the country. Jeudy is an elite route runner who does everything well. If you're looking to nitpick, he doesn't have top-end speed, though you wouldn't know it when you watch him take over games.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd The Raiders need more dynamism on defense and Brown brings that up front. He's hard to move off the ball and has the strength to push the pocket, even against double teams. A disruptive space-eater, Brown can also get after the quarterback; he has four sacks and six tackles for loss this season to go along with three passes defended and two forced fumbles.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 12 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Wirfs, who has a little Cody Ford in his game, is surprisingly athletic for his size, and his combination of strong hands and quick feet allows him to control would-be pass rushers. If he gets his hands on you it's over, and he also has the ability to get into space and pave the way in the running game. There's a chance he returns to Iowa but he's a top-10 talent. He'll also upgrade an O-line now tasked with protecting Joe Burrow.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 13 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Shenault got off to a slow start to the season because he was battling injuries, but when he's healthy, he's a game-changer. Look no further than last week's game against USC when he had nine catches for 172 yards and a touchdown. He lines up all over the field -- in the slot, offset tight end, H-back, quarterback. Shenault has strong hands -- he's made a living out of plucking the ball out of the air with a defender draped all over him. He can win at every level and is always one play away from taking it to the house. Think a stronger, more physical N'Keal Harry.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Tyler Biadasz OL Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 1st The Cardinals offensive line has been replacement level in both run blocking and pass protection, and the interior O-line hasn't been immune to those struggles. Biadasz has few flaws and would've probably been a first-rounder if he declared for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Julian Okwara DL Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd The Eagles really need to fix their secondary but they have more issues than that. Okwara, who plays bigger than his listed 240 pounds, shows good hand usage and quick first step around the edge and has the athleticism to sink hips and blow past the offensive tackle. He's quick-twitch explosive, not easily blocked, and even when he doesn't get to the quarterback his hands are up trying to make a play.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Veteran Myles Jack hasn't been good and rookie Quincy Williams has struggled. And while Moses will miss the 2019 season after suffering a torn ACL in August, he's the prototypical NFL inside linebacker in that he's explosive, extremely athletic and has sideline-to-sideline playmaking abilities. He can rush off the edge and has the ability to sift through trash and knife would-be blockers to make plays in the backfield. Moses was the best inside linebacker on Alabama's defense a season ago (and that included Browns fifth-rounder Mack Wilson).

Round 1 - Pick 17 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd This may hit a little too close for home for the Titans, who are ready to move on from their last franchise QB, Marcus Mariota, who also played at Oregon. It should be no surprise then that feelings are mixed on Herbert, who has been much better in 2019 than he was last season. It's easy to see why NFL teams could fall in love too; he's 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, incredibly athletic, has one of the best arms in the country -- when he gets hot he's hard to stop. The question is consistency -- can Herbert play at a high level from one play to the next, something we've seen glimpses of this season.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 18 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd The Lions traded Quandre Diggs to Seattle and were reportedly looking to move Darius Slay, one of the best players on their roster. It's unclear what they're long-term plan is but adding one of the nation's best cornerbacks would make some sense. Fulton, who considered entering the 2019 NFL Draft, has quick feet, smooth hips and was arguably LSU's best cornerback last season even though he played across the field from Greedy Williams, the Browns' second-round pick this spring.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 7th James Bradbury and Donte Jackson have both been good this season for the Panthers but there's not much depth behind them. At 6-1, 200 pounds, Diggs has the prototypical size and speed for today's NFL cornerback, and he has the strength, speed and athleticism that will likely see him go in Round 1 next spring. If he didn't suffer an injury in 2018, he may have been a first-rounder last April.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th Regularly the fastest player on the field, Ruggs is a YAC monster who dominates short and intermediate routes and must be accounted for on every play. The Jaguars, meanwhile, need to find another consistent deep threat opposite D.J. Chark for either Nick Foles or Gardner Minshew.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Xavier McKinney CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cowboys were reportedly trying to land Jamal Adams before the trade deadline but nothing materialized. Instead, the team uses that first-rounder on McKinney, who is stronger, faster and more explosive than former Alabama teammate Deionte Thompson -- and he's much more versatile too.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 22 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd The rebuilding continues in Miami. After taking a quarterback and an offensive linemen, the Dolphins land a pass rusher. Gross-Matos needs to get stronger but he has the quickness to regularly find himself making plays in the backfield. He only has five sacks this season -- and none in the last three games -- but he has the ability to be a special player.

Round 1 - Pick 23 A.J. Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 7th The Chiefs have been abysmal against the pass this season and shoring up the secondary will be a priority in the spring. Terrell is a physical, athletic corner who would fill a need in Kanas City where he'd join 2019 second-pick Juan Thornhill.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Prince Tega Wanogho OT Auburn • Sr • 6'7" / 305 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 61st POSITION RNK 5th Wanagho has ability to drive defenders off the line of scrimmage and combo blocks with ease due to athleticism and strength. He needs to play with more consistency but he's had a strong start to the 2019 campaign.

Round 1 - Pick 25 D'Andre Swift RB Georgia • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bills' running game was stymied against the Eagles and if Josh Allen is going to have any chance to succeed, he'll need a balanced offense behind him. In a word, Swift is explosive. He has the ability to bounce it to the outside using both speed and strength, which sometimes comes with a stiff arm. He can also run between the tackles and he uses his quick acceleration through the hole to get head of steam and that makes him even tougher to bring down. And while he may not be a burner, his one-cut ability can leave defenders flat-footed.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Marvin Wilson DL Florida State • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 70th POSITION RNK 4th One of best pass-rushing interior linemen through first month of the season (via PFF) and it's easy to see why -- he's strong, quick off the snap and his variety of pass-rush moves frequently gets him into the backfield. Colts GM Chris Ballard has done a great job of putting together a young, athletic team but the defense needs to get better up the middle.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Hall suffered an ankle injury earlier this month but he came into the season as our CB1. He's a tall, physical corner who isn't afraid to gamble. Last season Hall played mostly off-coverage in zone looks but showed the instincts and athleticism to come off his responsibility to make plays. He's also stout against the run and is a solid open-field tackler. If Hall had come out after his junior season there's a chance he would've been a first-round pick.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th You wouldn't know it when you watch Aaron Rodgers but he could use more weapons at the wide receiver position. Reagor has gotten off to a slow start to the 2019 campaign (just 25 catches and four touchdowns through seven games and he's yet to crack 100 receiving yards) but he's is electric with the ball in his hands. A season ago he had 72 receptions with 11 total touchdowns and is also a threat in the return game.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 78th POSITION RNK 4th Murray has had a strong start to the season and has been one of the best players on Oklahoma's defense. And while he doesn't play with the same physicality of C.J. Mosley, who left Baltimore to sign with the Jets in the offseason, at 6-2, 235 pounds, he looks and plays like the linebackers now coming into the league. Sideline-to-sideline speed, ability to run with tight ends and running backs, and capable of making plays in the backfield all game long.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Brycen Hopkins TE Purdue • Sr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 67th POSITION RNK 2nd The Saints signed Jared Cook through the 2020 season but he's 32 years old and has just 15 receptions and two touchdowns through eight games this season. Hopkins can line up anywhere -- even in the backfield -- and would be a perfect chess piece in a Sean Payton offense. A matchup nightmare in the middle of the field, Hopkins is fast, has soft hands, as well as the ability to make contested catches.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Soph • 6'5" / 316 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 2nd Humphrey was an integral part of a dominant unit at Oklahoma last season that had four of his linemates drafted, and he's picked up where he left off in 2019, anchoring a group that has done a tremendous job protecting Jalen Hurts. In San Francisco he'd have the chance to contribute immediately, if not at center than at guard.