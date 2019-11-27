2020 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers gamble on Tua Tagovailoa in top 11, Dolphins get Justin Herbert late

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bengals are starting Andy Dalton again, which could jeopardize their chances to get the No. 1 overall pick. However, they do have a two-game "lead" in that race. Burrow is still the guy for Cincinnati in 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st I have a feeling Dave Gettleman will want to boost the receiver group for Daniel Jones, but this couldn't be a better pairing of value and need.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st There's probably too much risk taking Tua Tagovailoa here, so instead the Dolphins get an elite left tackle prospect in Thomas.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st While Young or Thomas would've been more ideal for Washington, the organization isn't at all upset about the ability to draft Jeudy here for Dwayne Haskins.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Broncos could essentially go in any direction and it'd make sense. While the defense is still solid, there are some older pieces in the secondary, and Okudah as lockdown potential.

Round 1 - Pick 6 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd With Vic Beasley unlikely to re-sign in Atlanta, the Falcons will need more edge-rushing help in 2020 and beyond. Epenesa can win from anywhere on the defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Simmons is a do-everything second-level defender who'd be a welcomed addition to Detroit's porous defense.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Fulton is one of the stingiest, most versatile defensive backs in the country, and the Cardinals need a lot more reinforcements in their secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st I can totally envision a scenario in which Tom Coughlin wants to start rebuilding the defensive front with youth. Kinlaw is a 6-foot-6, 300-plus pounder with great burst and heavy hands.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Wirfs is a young prospect with NFL-caliber strength and enough athleticism to hold up on the edge. Or, he can play guard and dominate instantly.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd The Chargers let Tagovailoa sit for a season behind Philip Rivers before taking the reins of the team in Los Angeles in 2021.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 6th A mock with the Buccaneers riding out Jameis Winston for at least another season. They try to give him better protection in the pocket with Leatherwood who, in theory, could play a variety of positions.

Round 1 - Pick 13 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd The passionate Eagles fan base erupts with this selection. Philadelphia needs more receiver help given the age and injury history of its current group out wide.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 14 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd How about another tall, speed wideout for the Raiders to pair with Tyrell Williams?

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 10th Wills is a bulldozer at right tackle with a squeaky clean kick slide in pass protection and outstanding balance. He'll be a good NFL right tackle from Day One.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd After years of strong defensive play, the Panthers have one of the league's worst run defenses. Brown would immediately bolster Carolina's front four.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Murray has the athleticism and aggressive nature to be a productive second-level defender in the NFL as a rookie.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Delpit hasn't fully lived up to expectations this season, and he's seemingly played a few games while not being close to 100%. He has the size and instincts to thrive as a complement to Malik Hooker.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Gross-Matos has gone from raw physical freak to a productive imposing presence. He's exactly what Tennessee's defense needs up front.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Brycen Hopkins TE Purdue • Sr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 1st Hopkins is the most talented receiving tight end in the 2020 class. He'd give the Jaguars a jolt of energy down the seam.

Round 1 - Pick 21 A.J. Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th Terrell is a gifted man-to-man corner who can close on the football in a hurry in zone. With Byron Jones likely hitting the free-agent market, the Cowboys could be looking for a cornerback early in the 2020 Draft.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 22 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Herbert is fresh off a game that'll likely drop his stock to this portion of Round 1, and the Dolphins are happy to land an experienced, athletic, big-armed quarterback here.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Shane Lemieux OL Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 316 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR The Chiefs need to rebuild their offensive line a bit, and Lemieux is the type of mobile guard Andy Reid will love.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 5th The Vikings offense could go to new heights with more depth at receiver. Shenault is a dreamy option in a West Coast offense because of his yards-after-the-catch ability at his size.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Ruggs absolutely flies down the field, and he's not strictly a linear player. He'd give the Dolphins a serious downfield threat who could also take slants to the house.

Round 1 - Pick 26 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 5th In a deep receiver class, Buffalo decides to wait until Round 2 to add to that position and goes with Chassion here, an explosive, speed-to-power rusher who'll be 20 when he's drafted.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 256 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK NA POSITION RNK NA Love this pairing again this week. Freiermuth moves like a receiver but stands 6-5 and weighs 265 pounds. Offense for Aaron Rodgers!

Round 1 - Pick 28 Tyler Biadasz OL Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st This will be a trendy pick during draft season. Biadasz has the movement ability to be a quality zone-blocking center right away in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 6th The Saints have one of the most consistent receivers we've ever seen in Michael Thomas, but he needs some help. Reagor won't necessarily check the production box but is primed to be a better pro with better quarterback play.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Curtis Weaver LB Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 5th Weaver seems like a Ravens type of edge rusher. Big and sturdy with dynamic pass-rushing moves.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Hunter Bryant TE Washington • Jr • 6'2" / 239 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 79th POSITION RNK 4th The Patriots will love Bryant's yards-after-the-catch abilities as an undersized tight end / receiver hybrid.