2020 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers gamble on Tua Tagovailoa in top 11, Dolphins get Justin Herbert late
Tua's injury has made his draft position a big question mark, but L.A. is willing to take a chance
Tua Tagovailoa is going in the first round, people.
Getting that fifth year is just too valuable. Now where does he land within the first 32 picks? Last week, I figured it could be New England. He goes earlier in this mock, and the Dolphins go a different route than what's expected with their first three picks.
The order of selections below is based on teams' records through the first 11 weeks of the season. Position rankings are based on our Top 32 Composite Big Board.
Where will Tua land? And which teams will win and cover on Thanksgiving? Brady Quinn and Ryan Wilson join Will Brinson to break it all down on the Pick Six Podcast. Listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness fired into your eardrums.
Now, to the picks.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
The Bengals are starting Andy Dalton again, which could jeopardize their chances to get the No. 1 overall pick. However, they do have a two-game "lead" in that race. Burrow is still the guy for Cincinnati in 2020.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
I have a feeling Dave Gettleman will want to boost the receiver group for Daniel Jones, but this couldn't be a better pairing of value and need.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
There's probably too much risk taking Tua Tagovailoa here, so instead the Dolphins get an elite left tackle prospect in Thomas.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
While Young or Thomas would've been more ideal for Washington, the organization isn't at all upset about the ability to draft Jeudy here for Dwayne Haskins.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Broncos could essentially go in any direction and it'd make sense. While the defense is still solid, there are some older pieces in the secondary, and Okudah as lockdown potential.
Round 1 - Pick 6
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
With Vic Beasley unlikely to re-sign in Atlanta, the Falcons will need more edge-rushing help in 2020 and beyond. Epenesa can win from anywhere on the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Simmons is a do-everything second-level defender who'd be a welcomed addition to Detroit's porous defense.
Round 1 - Pick 8
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Fulton is one of the stingiest, most versatile defensive backs in the country, and the Cardinals need a lot more reinforcements in their secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
I can totally envision a scenario in which Tom Coughlin wants to start rebuilding the defensive front with youth. Kinlaw is a 6-foot-6, 300-plus pounder with great burst and heavy hands.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Wirfs is a young prospect with NFL-caliber strength and enough athleticism to hold up on the edge. Or, he can play guard and dominate instantly.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
The Chargers let Tagovailoa sit for a season behind Philip Rivers before taking the reins of the team in Los Angeles in 2021.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
A mock with the Buccaneers riding out Jameis Winston for at least another season. They try to give him better protection in the pocket with Leatherwood who, in theory, could play a variety of positions.
Round 1 - Pick 13
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
The passionate Eagles fan base erupts with this selection. Philadelphia needs more receiver help given the age and injury history of its current group out wide.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 14
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
How about another tall, speed wideout for the Raiders to pair with Tyrell Williams?
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Wills is a bulldozer at right tackle with a squeaky clean kick slide in pass protection and outstanding balance. He'll be a good NFL right tackle from Day One.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
After years of strong defensive play, the Panthers have one of the league's worst run defenses. Brown would immediately bolster Carolina's front four.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
Murray has the athleticism and aggressive nature to be a productive second-level defender in the NFL as a rookie.
Round 1 - Pick 18
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Delpit hasn't fully lived up to expectations this season, and he's seemingly played a few games while not being close to 100%. He has the size and instincts to thrive as a complement to Malik Hooker.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Gross-Matos has gone from raw physical freak to a productive imposing presence. He's exactly what Tennessee's defense needs up front.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Purdue • Sr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Hopkins is the most talented receiving tight end in the 2020 class. He'd give the Jaguars a jolt of energy down the seam.
Round 1 - Pick 21
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Terrell is a gifted man-to-man corner who can close on the football in a hurry in zone. With Byron Jones likely hitting the free-agent market, the Cowboys could be looking for a cornerback early in the 2020 Draft.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 22
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
Herbert is fresh off a game that'll likely drop his stock to this portion of Round 1, and the Dolphins are happy to land an experienced, athletic, big-armed quarterback here.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 316 lbs
The Chiefs need to rebuild their offensive line a bit, and Lemieux is the type of mobile guard Andy Reid will love.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
The Vikings offense could go to new heights with more depth at receiver. Shenault is a dreamy option in a West Coast offense because of his yards-after-the-catch ability at his size.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Ruggs absolutely flies down the field, and he's not strictly a linear player. He'd give the Dolphins a serious downfield threat who could also take slants to the house.
Round 1 - Pick 26
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs
In a deep receiver class, Buffalo decides to wait until Round 2 to add to that position and goes with Chassion here, an explosive, speed-to-power rusher who'll be 20 when he's drafted.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 256 lbs
Love this pairing again this week. Freiermuth moves like a receiver but stands 6-5 and weighs 265 pounds. Offense for Aaron Rodgers!
Round 1 - Pick 28
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs
This will be a trendy pick during draft season. Biadasz has the movement ability to be a quality zone-blocking center right away in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
The Saints have one of the most consistent receivers we've ever seen in Michael Thomas, but he needs some help. Reagor won't necessarily check the production box but is primed to be a better pro with better quarterback play.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
Weaver seems like a Ravens type of edge rusher. Big and sturdy with dynamic pass-rushing moves.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Washington • Jr • 6'2" / 239 lbs
The Patriots will love Bryant's yards-after-the-catch abilities as an undersized tight end / receiver hybrid.
Round 1 - Pick 32
USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Jackson needs time to add strength, but his smoothness as an athlete is too enticing to pass up here for San Francisco
-
