2020 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers pick Justin Herbert, Raiders snag Alabama speedster Henry Ruggs

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd No way I was moving Burrow from the No. 1 spot after his masterpiece in the victory over Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Offensive tackle is a bigger need for Washington, but Young is a Myles Garrett type prospect on the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Jeudy is as dynamic of a mover as there is in college football with alpha receiver written all over him. Dave Gettleman gets his guy Daniel Jones a top weapon.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Tua at No. 4 overall? Miami's front office and coaching staff would be beaming if this scenario unfolded.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Jets have a myriad of needs but taking the reliable left tackle here would represent the best marriage of need and value.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Can't move off this prospect-team pairing. The Falcons badly need a young No. 1 cornerback.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Let's assume the Browns go the free agency/trade route to fortify the offensive line this offseason. If that's the case, they should turn their attention to the back end of their secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Are we trending toward a Jameis Winston extension in Tampa? Maybe. And the defense has a young secondary and a quality defensive front. So, the Buccaneers go offense here with Wirfs, a large, powerful, and versatile blocker.

Round 1 - Pick 9 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd The biggest issues with the Broncos are on the offensive side of the ball, and although Courtland Sutton is emerging as as a true No. 1, Denver needs depth at the receiver position.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st The Cardinals have to get more horses up front. With Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray, the offense is going to be fine. Kinlaw is a long, super-disruptive defensive lineman.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Under defensive-minded head coach Matt Patricia, the quality of Detroit's defense has gone south. Fulton is as sticky of a corner as there is in this class and can make big plays in zone or man.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th This would be a gigantic get for the Chargers as Philip Rivers nears the end of his illustrious career with the 'Bolts. Herbert has the experience, arm talent, and athleticism to be a franchise quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Given the age of Calais Campbell, the Jaguars re-invest in their defensive line with Brown, an enormous bull-rusher on the inside.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 14 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd An elite speedster with good twitch for Jon Gruden's upstart offense. This would be an awesome fit.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd The Titans have to address the edge rusher spot early in the 2020 Draft. Gross-Matos might not be a finished product but has All-Pro potential.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Ashtyn Davis S California • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 3rd The Eagles must add to their secondary to round out one of the more complete teams in football. Davis is expected to test through the roof at the combine and has had a steady career as a ball hawk at Cal.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Raiders could use a quarterback in the middle of their defense. Simmons is part-linebacker, part-safety with immense range and freakish athletic gifts.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th While the Colts have gotten contributions out of depth players at the receiver spot the past two years, they need to upgrade the talent at the position. Higgins is as well-rounded of a receiver prospect as there is in this class and stands 6-foot-4.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Neville Gallimore DL Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th Gallimore would reload the Panthers defensive interior with a Kawaan Short type quick, low-center-of-gravity penetrator.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Brycen Hopkins TE Purdue • Sr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 1st How about a top-flight tight end for Nick Foles or possibly Gardner Minshew? Hopkins is so smooth running his routes and after the catch.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th Diggs isn't the most polished cornerback, but at 6-2 with long arms and a physical style of play, he can be suffocating.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 22 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 8th Jones is a chiseled left tackle with good feet and loads of experience. He'd be the prudent pick here for Miami.

Round 1 - Pick 23 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 4th The Chiefs need to load up on defensive backs in the 2020 offseason, and while Henderson's ball skills have seemingly waned a bit this season, he has impressive man-to-man abilities and is twitchy enough to man the slot if needed.

Round 1 - Pick 24 John Simpson OL Clemson • Sr • 6'4" / 330 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK NA POSITION RNK NA Going off the radar here for the Vikings. In watching Clemson games this season, I've noticed Simpson often. He's a powerful yet nimble guard who'd slot into the Vikings offense immediately.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Tyler Johnson WR Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 9th The Bills offense probably needs one more receiver to be a truly threatening group through the air. Johnson can produce from any pre-snap alignment as a polished route runner and YAC monster.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The Dolphins jump on the opportunity to pick Epenesa here, although he hasn't been as productive in 2019 as he was as a part-time player last season. His size, pass-rushing moves, and sheer power make him too enticing to pass up.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 5th It's time for the Saints to give Drew Brees -- and Michael Thomas -- another high-end talent at the receiver spot. Shenault would work wonders in Sean Payton's system.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Tyler Biadasz OL Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st Ok, Seahawks. We know Russell Wilson can save you from the most precarious situations, but how about investing in the offensive line?

Round 1 - Pick 29 Curtis Weaver LB Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 3rd The Ravens have a clear need on the outside of their defensive line. Weaver has been a productive, explosive edge rusher since his freshman season at Boise State.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Raekwon Davis DL Alabama • Sr • 6'7" / 312 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 5th At around 6-7 and 300-plus pounds, Davis is an ideal fit in Mike Pettine's 3-4 alignment. He has disruptive run-stopping ability and occasionally flashes as a pass rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Hunter Bryant TE Washington • Jr • 6'2" / 239 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 79th POSITION RNK 4th Two tight ends in this first round? Sure, why not? Bryant has top-end receiving skills and would acclimate quickly in New England.