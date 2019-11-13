2020 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers pick Justin Herbert, Raiders snag Alabama speedster Henry Ruggs
The AFC West has gotten interesting over the past few weeks, and the 2020 Draft could signal a changing of the guard
All of a sudden, the Oakland Raiders are the hottest team in the AFC West, and looking way ahead, they have two first-round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. [insert Jon Gruden smirk]
With another weapon at receiver, this could be a genuinely dangerous offense.
Meanwhile, for the Los Angeles Chargers, is it time to draft Philip Rivers' replacement?
The order of selections below is based on the current draft order. Position rankings are based on our Top 32 Composite Big Board.
Now, to the picks.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
No way I was moving Burrow from the No. 1 spot after his masterpiece in the victory over Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Offensive tackle is a bigger need for Washington, but Young is a Myles Garrett type prospect on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Jeudy is as dynamic of a mover as there is in college football with alpha receiver written all over him. Dave Gettleman gets his guy Daniel Jones a top weapon.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
Tua at No. 4 overall? Miami's front office and coaching staff would be beaming if this scenario unfolded.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
The Jets have a myriad of needs but taking the reliable left tackle here would represent the best marriage of need and value.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Can't move off this prospect-team pairing. The Falcons badly need a young No. 1 cornerback.
Round 1 - Pick 7
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Let's assume the Browns go the free agency/trade route to fortify the offensive line this offseason. If that's the case, they should turn their attention to the back end of their secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Are we trending toward a Jameis Winston extension in Tampa? Maybe. And the defense has a young secondary and a quality defensive front. So, the Buccaneers go offense here with Wirfs, a large, powerful, and versatile blocker.
Round 1 - Pick 9
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
The biggest issues with the Broncos are on the offensive side of the ball, and although Courtland Sutton is emerging as as a true No. 1, Denver needs depth at the receiver position.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
The Cardinals have to get more horses up front. With Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray, the offense is going to be fine. Kinlaw is a long, super-disruptive defensive lineman.
Round 1 - Pick 11
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Under defensive-minded head coach Matt Patricia, the quality of Detroit's defense has gone south. Fulton is as sticky of a corner as there is in this class and can make big plays in zone or man.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
This would be a gigantic get for the Chargers as Philip Rivers nears the end of his illustrious career with the 'Bolts. Herbert has the experience, arm talent, and athleticism to be a franchise quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
Given the age of Calais Campbell, the Jaguars re-invest in their defensive line with Brown, an enormous bull-rusher on the inside.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 14
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
An elite speedster with good twitch for Jon Gruden's upstart offense. This would be an awesome fit.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
The Titans have to address the edge rusher spot early in the 2020 Draft. Gross-Matos might not be a finished product but has All-Pro potential.
Round 1 - Pick 16
California • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Eagles must add to their secondary to round out one of the more complete teams in football. Davis is expected to test through the roof at the combine and has had a steady career as a ball hawk at Cal.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
The Raiders could use a quarterback in the middle of their defense. Simmons is part-linebacker, part-safety with immense range and freakish athletic gifts.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
While the Colts have gotten contributions out of depth players at the receiver spot the past two years, they need to upgrade the talent at the position. Higgins is as well-rounded of a receiver prospect as there is in this class and stands 6-foot-4.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs
Gallimore would reload the Panthers defensive interior with a Kawaan Short type quick, low-center-of-gravity penetrator.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Purdue • Sr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
How about a top-flight tight end for Nick Foles or possibly Gardner Minshew? Hopkins is so smooth running his routes and after the catch.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Diggs isn't the most polished cornerback, but at 6-2 with long arms and a physical style of play, he can be suffocating.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 22
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs
Jones is a chiseled left tackle with good feet and loads of experience. He'd be the prudent pick here for Miami.
Round 1 - Pick 23
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
The Chiefs need to load up on defensive backs in the 2020 offseason, and while Henderson's ball skills have seemingly waned a bit this season, he has impressive man-to-man abilities and is twitchy enough to man the slot if needed.
Round 1 - Pick 24
John Simpson OL
Clemson • Sr • 6'4" / 330 lbs
Going off the radar here for the Vikings. In watching Clemson games this season, I've noticed Simpson often. He's a powerful yet nimble guard who'd slot into the Vikings offense immediately.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
The Bills offense probably needs one more receiver to be a truly threatening group through the air. Johnson can produce from any pre-snap alignment as a polished route runner and YAC monster.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
The Dolphins jump on the opportunity to pick Epenesa here, although he hasn't been as productive in 2019 as he was as a part-time player last season. His size, pass-rushing moves, and sheer power make him too enticing to pass up.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
It's time for the Saints to give Drew Brees -- and Michael Thomas -- another high-end talent at the receiver spot. Shenault would work wonders in Sean Payton's system.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs
Ok, Seahawks. We know Russell Wilson can save you from the most precarious situations, but how about investing in the offensive line?
Round 1 - Pick 29
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
The Ravens have a clear need on the outside of their defensive line. Weaver has been a productive, explosive edge rusher since his freshman season at Boise State.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Alabama • Sr • 6'7" / 312 lbs
At around 6-7 and 300-plus pounds, Davis is an ideal fit in Mike Pettine's 3-4 alignment. He has disruptive run-stopping ability and occasionally flashes as a pass rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Washington • Jr • 6'2" / 239 lbs
Two tight ends in this first round? Sure, why not? Bryant has top-end receiving skills and would acclimate quickly in New England.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
A McKinney-Jimmie Ward pairing at the safety spot in San Francisco would be nasty. Both are multi-faceted defensive backs with good range.
