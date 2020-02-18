2020 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers trade up for Tua Tagovailoa, Lions add picks and still get perfect fit

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st I toyed with the idea of doing a mock where the Bengals took anybody but Joe Burrow here, but I don't need the entirety of southwest Ohio hunting me down.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Again, the Redskins will receive calls about this pick, but I would have to be offered a lot to pass up on the chance to take Young. Think of how good some of the edge rushers taken atop the last few drafts have been. Young could be better than them all.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 3 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd The Chargers not only take their replacement for Philip Rivers, but they get a name that might make people in Los Angeles care about the Chargers. L.A. sends Detroit the No. 6, No. 71 and a 2021 2nd round pick to move up three spots to take Tua before the Dolphins can.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The Giants could go with an offensive tackle here, but there are a lot of offensive tackles available in this draft class. There's only one Isaiah Simmons.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Left at the Tua altar after not being able to surpass the Chargers' offer, Miami settles for a left tackle with the ability to protect their QB for the next decade. Whomever that QB might wind up being.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers Round 1 - Pick 6 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Lions trade down three spots and end up with the corner everybody is mocking to them at No. 3 while adding more picks to their arsenal. Pretty good move for Detroit!

Round 1 - Pick 7 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st This pick remains the same. Carolina seems to be entering a rebuild, and while it's possible they put together a package to move up and take a QB, or just choose one here, I think Matt Rhule would rather get a lay of the land before banking his future on a QB. Brown makes the Panthers' defense better from the jump.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th I get the sense from people I talk to that Becton is going to be a name climbing up a lot of boards in the coming weeks, and I understand why. He's big and mean, but also a graceful athlete that can handle the left tackle position in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Jacksonville has more significant needs than the interior of their DL, but Kinlaw will be hard for them to pass up here.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st If the Browns do anything but address the offensive line in this spot, the new front office should be fired before minicamp even begins.

Round 1 - Pick 11 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd I had Epenesa here in my first mock as well. He's not a finished product, but my god, the ceiling here is sky-high. At No. 11, for a team that needs help on the edge, this is a no-brainer.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 12 Jacob Eason QB Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 227 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 5th Jacob Eason strikes me as a prototypical Bruce Arians QB. With the Colts possibly in the market for a QB, Tampa doesn't take any chances, sending No. 14 and No. 76 to Las Vegas to move up and get their guy.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Maybe the Colts preferred Eason; perhaps they like somebody else. Either way, I have them taking Herbert here. It doesn't stop them from signing somebody like Philip Rivers. There are other directions Indy could go here, however.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Round 1 - Pick 14 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st We don't know who Las Vegas' QB will be next season, but we know he could use a few more weapons. Now they get a fun one.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd All these trades up for a QB push Wirfs down the board, which is good news for a Denver team that desperately needs help at tackle. Garett Bolles is probably getting called for holding as you read this.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Without a no-doubt edge rush prospect still here, the Falcons instead address another major need by taking the top corner left on the board. I'm sure some teams will have Fulton ahead of Okudah.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd I believe Delpit is the best safety in this draft, and with his teammate Fulton going off the board a pick ahead of him, the Cowboys take the best defensive back available.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd LSU run! That's three Tigers in a row, as the Dolphins take an enticing prospect in Chaisson. He reminds me of a bargain-priced Isaiah Simmons, and this is great value for Miami at No. 18.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th The Raiders could go a number of different directions here, as they have plenty of needs. Based on what's available, I think Henderson is the most logical choice.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 3rd Four LSU players in five picks, as Queen becomes the fifth Tiger to geaux in the 1st round. No wonder they won the national title. He's a bit undersized, but that's never stopped Jacksonville before.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd I had the Eagles taking Henry Ruggs in my first mock, and as I wrote then, there's no guarantee which WR it will be, but I'm very confident it'll be a WR.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th I'm a big fan of Gross-Matos and had him going in the top 10 in my original mock. That might have been a bit optimistic. Still, he strikes me as a player who will impress during the combine and workouts, and he strikes me as a player Buffalo will like a lot.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 23 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 4th The Dolphins move up three spots to get the best quarterback left on the board in Love. They send No. 26, No. 142 and No. 153 to the Pats. This gives Miami a chance to develop Love, but at a low enough cost that it won't prohibit them for going after another QB in the 2021 Draft if they're still in need. They move up out of fear that New Orleans could take Love first.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th It would be nice to have a weapon alongside Michael Thomas worthy of drawing defensive attention, and Shenault is capable of being that guy. Plus, he's so versatile, and when you consider what Sean Payton has done with players less skilled than Shenault, this could be a lot of fun for all involved.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Opinions vary on Diggs. Some I've talked to like him a lot, while others wouldn't take him until the third round at the earliest. I lean more toward there's a lot to like here, and Minnesota needs a corner. He also has the kind of size that Minnesota has a tendency to value.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 26 Cole Kmet TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 250 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 1st The Pats could do anything with this pick, and I'd bet the most likely outcome is another trade down. If they do keep the pick, they could do a lot worse than Kmet. He's not Gronk, but he'd help replace a lot of what the New England offense was missing without him.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Terrell Lewis EDGE Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 252 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 5th Seattle needs pass rush help whether it keeps Jadeveon Clowney or not. Lewis is not a finished product, but the tools of a good NFL pass rusher are all there.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd Consistency is an issue with Murray, but there's no denying the talent he has. The Ravens need help at LB, and he's the best still on the board.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Neville Gallimore DL Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd The Titans might choose to address needs on the OL here, but I just like the idea of Gallimore on their defensive line. He's a disruptive force that helps out everybody else in the front seven.

Round 1 - Pick 30 KJ Hamler WR Penn State • Soph • 5'9" / 176 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 9th Aaron Rodgers has never been a check down kind of guy, but as he gets older and his arm diminishes, he could use a weapon like Hamler in the slot. He's fast enough to get deep as well, but it's his ability with the ball in his hands in space that will make him attractive to the Packers here.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Great value for the 49ers here, who address a need at safety with a player some consider the best in the draft at the position.