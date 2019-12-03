2020 NFL Mock Draft: Colts take QB, Patriots target big-play WR and Cowboys find Witten's replacement

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 5th Andy Dalton returned to the lineup -- and led the Bengals to their first win of the season! -- but he's not the future in Cincy, Joe Burrow is. The LSU QB has had a record-setting season and he's the clear-cut No. 1 quarterback in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Giants selected RB Saquon Barkley second overall in 2018, added QB Daniel Jones with the No. 6 pick last spring and now they're taking the best player in college football: edge rusher Chase Young, who will bring some much-needed tenacity to New York's hapless defense. Now the only question is who will be coaching the team in 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Thomas is the best left tackle in this draft class and if the plan is to stick with Dwayne Haskins -- and that appears to be the case -- the Redskins will have to protect him in a post-Trent Williams world.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Okudah had his best game of the season on Saturday against Michigan, shutting down every Michigan WR he lined up against. The No. 1 CB in this class is now the Dolphins' first of three first-rounders while we wait to learn Tua's fate.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The Falcons D-line is replacement-level against the run and among the worst units in the league in pass-rushing situations, according to Football Outsiders. Brown, who balled out against Alabama, would join Grady Jarrett in Atlanta and immediately upgrade that unit.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Jeudy falls to No. 6 because the teams above have more immediate needs, but Matthew Stafford isn't complaining. Yes, Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones are Detroit's top targets but both have contracts that expire after the 2020 season, and Jeudy is the most dynamic route runner in college football.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Wirfs can play both right and left tackle but unfortunately for the Cardinals he can't play both at the same time. Either way, he's a Day 1 starter and protects franchise quarterback, Kyler Murray.

Round 1 - Pick 8 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Pound for pound, one of the strongest receivers in the draft, Lamb's YAC skills are also second to none. Now the Jags just need to settle on a starting quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 80th POSITION RNK 8th The Jets O-line came into the week ranked 31st in rushing and pass protection and Wills has quietly had a fantastic season for the Crimson Tide.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Simmons is a hybrid LB/S who can do a little bit of everything and do it at a really high level. Now imagine him lining up alongside Derwin James.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Delpit has struggled to tackle at times this season, in part because he's played with an ankle injury, but he logged his second interception of 2019 vs. Texas A&M on Saturday. He's the best safety in this class when he's healthy and he fills a need in Denver.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd Four of our last five mock drafts have had the Eagles taking a defensive back, and for obvious reasons, but this is the first time we've had them selecting Fulton, who returned for his senior season at LSU but would've been in the first-round conversation had he declared last spring.

Round 1 - Pick 13 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Epenesa has played some of his best football the last month of the season and when he's focused he can take over games. The Bucs stocked up on defensive players in the 2019 draft and the trend continues in 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 7th Diggs is one of the most physical cornerbacks in the country who has three picks and eight passes defended this season for the Crimson Tide. He's been up and down over the last month but his game projects favorably to the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 3rd Kinlaw is a pass-rushing machine from the DL position and he's stout against the run too. In Cleveland he'd join a young, athletic Browns defense that has the potential to be really good.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th This is almost a cliche selection -- Ruggs is a burner and a threat to take it to the house every time he touches the ball. The Raiders suddenly have a lot of questions, especially on offense, but Ruggs would give Jon Gruden an immediate deep threat.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd This might be the best-case scenario for Herbert, who hasn't played like a first-round pick this season. He can sit behind Jacoby Brissett, whose deal expires in 2020, and learn Frank Reich's offense in a low-pressure situation.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 18 Julian Okwara DL Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd Okwara's season ended in November, and while he wasn't quite as productive as a year ago, he's a high-upside prospect who explodes off the ball. Maxx Crosby has been a pleasant surprise this year but Clelin Ferrell hasn't yet lived up to expectations. Either way, the more pass rushers the better.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Marvin Wilson DL Florida State • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 70th POSITION RNK 4th Wilson's season ended after suffering a hand injury in November but he's one of the best pass-rushing defensive tackles in this draft class, and would be a terror lined up alongside Jeffrey Simmons.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 78th POSITION RNK 4th Murray is undersized but he flies all over the field. He has sideline-to-sideline speed, the ability to make plays in the backfield and the athleticism to cover RBs and TEs, which is exactly what the Jags need.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Brycen Hopkins TE Purdue • Sr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 67th POSITION RNK 2nd Hopkins has had a breakout season for the Boilermakers, and he saved his best for last: In the final two games of the season he caught 16 passes for 269 yards and four TDs. He's not much of a blocker but he'll give Dak Prescott a much-needed middle-of-the-field target.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 22 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 61st POSITION RNK 5th Leatherwood can play both tackle positions and kick inside to guard, and that versatility will serve him well on a Dolphins O-line that needs to fill a lot of holes in the offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Terrell Lewis EDGE Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 252 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 88th POSITION RNK 8th The Chiefs defense has gotten better as the season progresses but you can never have enough pass rushers. Lewis has battled through knee and elbow injuries that forced him to miss most of the previous two seasons but he's shown in 2019 just how disruptive he can be off the edge. If he's healthy, there's a good chance he finds his way into Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 24 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd Henderson is long, fast and athletic. Meanwhile, Xavier Rhodes has struggled at times this season and former second-round pick Mackensie Alexander is in the final year of his rookie deal.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 25 Austin Jackson OL USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 92nd POSITION RNK 7th Jackson has the prototypical size for an NFL left tackle but he moves like someone 100 pounds lighter. He had a standout campaign for the Trojans and could be one of the top offensive linemen drafted next spring. In Miami, he'll be part of the rebuilding process, which could be a two-year endeavor if Tua isn't ready for the 2020 season.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Same as last week because this is our favorite player-team match in Round 1. Shenault has battled injuries this season but he's a four-down player who can (and does) line up anywhere: out wide, in the slot, H-back, running back and even QB. As Josh Allen continues to progress it makes sense to surround him with versatile playmakers.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Moses suffered a torn ACL in August but he should be healthy in late spring/early summer. He was our No. 1 LB heading into the season and he'd fill a need in the middle of the Packers' young defense.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Jadeveon Clowney has been dominant at times but he's been going it alone. Gross-Matos is a physical freak who has yet to scratch the surface on just how good he can be.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th Higgins is a freakish athlete with a huge catch radius and the ability to consistently high-point the ball. And after watching Tom Brady and that offense struggle against the Texans, the Patriots could be drafting several wide receivers in a stacked class.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Hunter Bryant TE Washington • Jr • 6'2" / 239 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 79th POSITION RNK 3rd Bryant was Jacob Eason's go-to guy this season at Washington and while he's listed as a tight end he plays more like a wide receiver. In New Orleans, Bryant would give Sean Payton another big-play weapon alongside Mike Thomas and Alvin Kamara.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Curtis Weaver LB Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 78th POSITION RNK 8th Weaver has been a sack machine for Boise State, and even though the Ravens' defense has improved as the season has progressed, Weaver would improve a unit that ranks 24th in pass rushing, according to Football Outsiders.