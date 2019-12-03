2020 NFL Mock Draft: Colts take QB, Patriots target big-play WR and Cowboys find Witten's replacement
There's a lot of uncertainty in the 2020 Draft but it sure feels like Burrow to the Bengals has all but been decided
Andy Dalton was reinstated as the Bengals starter this week and promptly led the team to its first victory of the season. But that won't change the offseason plans to draft a franchise quarterback -- assuming, of course, Cincinnati doesn't keep winning and somehow find themselves out of the running for the first-overall pick.
As it stands, however, Joe Burrow remains the target in Cincy.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins, who have one of the worst rosters in the league, and the Redskins, who are right there with Miami personnel-wise, keep finding ways to win. And yet the Giants, an outfit absolutely in win-now mode, finds itself as the second-worst team in the NFL, better only than the one-win Bengals. The good news: New York will win the Chase Young sweepstakes. The bad news: This group still has plenty of holes and will almost certainly be looking for a head coach too.
Russell Wilson's Seahawks won again in primetime while Kirk Cousins and the Vikings fell short, and there's a lot to go over. Luckily, Will Brinson and the Pick Six Podcast Superfriends are here to break everything down, size up the top five coaches and more. Listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.
In other news: Justin Herbert resurfaces in Round 1 (demand outstrips supply yet again), the Dolphins load up on offensive linemen while we await an update on Tua Tagovailoa's status, and the Patriots target a big-play wideout (and might give serious consideration to only drafting receivers in 2020).
The draft order is based on team records through the first 13 weeks of the season (except MNF).
Alright, let's get to it.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Andy Dalton returned to the lineup -- and led the Bengals to their first win of the season! -- but he's not the future in Cincy, Joe Burrow is. The LSU QB has had a record-setting season and he's the clear-cut No. 1 quarterback in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The Giants selected RB Saquon Barkley second overall in 2018, added QB Daniel Jones with the No. 6 pick last spring and now they're taking the best player in college football: edge rusher Chase Young, who will bring some much-needed tenacity to New York's hapless defense. Now the only question is who will be coaching the team in 2020.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Thomas is the best left tackle in this draft class and if the plan is to stick with Dwayne Haskins -- and that appears to be the case -- the Redskins will have to protect him in a post-Trent Williams world.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Okudah had his best game of the season on Saturday against Michigan, shutting down every Michigan WR he lined up against. The No. 1 CB in this class is now the Dolphins' first of three first-rounders while we wait to learn Tua's fate.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
The Falcons D-line is replacement-level against the run and among the worst units in the league in pass-rushing situations, according to Football Outsiders. Brown, who balled out against Alabama, would join Grady Jarrett in Atlanta and immediately upgrade that unit.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Jeudy falls to No. 6 because the teams above have more immediate needs, but Matthew Stafford isn't complaining. Yes, Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones are Detroit's top targets but both have contracts that expire after the 2020 season, and Jeudy is the most dynamic route runner in college football.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Wirfs can play both right and left tackle but unfortunately for the Cardinals he can't play both at the same time. Either way, he's a Day 1 starter and protects franchise quarterback, Kyler Murray.
Round 1 - Pick 8
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Pound for pound, one of the strongest receivers in the draft, Lamb's YAC skills are also second to none. Now the Jags just need to settle on a starting quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
The Jets O-line came into the week ranked 31st in rushing and pass protection and Wills has quietly had a fantastic season for the Crimson Tide.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Simmons is a hybrid LB/S who can do a little bit of everything and do it at a really high level. Now imagine him lining up alongside Derwin James.
Round 1 - Pick 11
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Delpit has struggled to tackle at times this season, in part because he's played with an ankle injury, but he logged his second interception of 2019 vs. Texas A&M on Saturday. He's the best safety in this class when he's healthy and he fills a need in Denver.
Round 1 - Pick 12
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Four of our last five mock drafts have had the Eagles taking a defensive back, and for obvious reasons, but this is the first time we've had them selecting Fulton, who returned for his senior season at LSU but would've been in the first-round conversation had he declared last spring.
Round 1 - Pick 13
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Epenesa has played some of his best football the last month of the season and when he's focused he can take over games. The Bucs stocked up on defensive players in the 2019 draft and the trend continues in 2020.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Diggs is one of the most physical cornerbacks in the country who has three picks and eight passes defended this season for the Crimson Tide. He's been up and down over the last month but his game projects favorably to the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Kinlaw is a pass-rushing machine from the DL position and he's stout against the run too. In Cleveland he'd join a young, athletic Browns defense that has the potential to be really good.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
This is almost a cliche selection -- Ruggs is a burner and a threat to take it to the house every time he touches the ball. The Raiders suddenly have a lot of questions, especially on offense, but Ruggs would give Jon Gruden an immediate deep threat.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
This might be the best-case scenario for Herbert, who hasn't played like a first-round pick this season. He can sit behind Jacoby Brissett, whose deal expires in 2020, and learn Frank Reich's offense in a low-pressure situation.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 18
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Okwara's season ended in November, and while he wasn't quite as productive as a year ago, he's a high-upside prospect who explodes off the ball. Maxx Crosby has been a pleasant surprise this year but Clelin Ferrell hasn't yet lived up to expectations. Either way, the more pass rushers the better.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Florida State • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Wilson's season ended after suffering a hand injury in November but he's one of the best pass-rushing defensive tackles in this draft class, and would be a terror lined up alongside Jeffrey Simmons.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
Murray is undersized but he flies all over the field. He has sideline-to-sideline speed, the ability to make plays in the backfield and the athleticism to cover RBs and TEs, which is exactly what the Jags need.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Purdue • Sr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Hopkins has had a breakout season for the Boilermakers, and he saved his best for last: In the final two games of the season he caught 16 passes for 269 yards and four TDs. He's not much of a blocker but he'll give Dak Prescott a much-needed middle-of-the-field target.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 22
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Leatherwood can play both tackle positions and kick inside to guard, and that versatility will serve him well on a Dolphins O-line that needs to fill a lot of holes in the offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 252 lbs
The Chiefs defense has gotten better as the season progresses but you can never have enough pass rushers. Lewis has battled through knee and elbow injuries that forced him to miss most of the previous two seasons but he's shown in 2019 just how disruptive he can be off the edge. If he's healthy, there's a good chance he finds his way into Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 24
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Henderson is long, fast and athletic. Meanwhile, Xavier Rhodes has struggled at times this season and former second-round pick Mackensie Alexander is in the final year of his rookie deal.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 25
USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Jackson has the prototypical size for an NFL left tackle but he moves like someone 100 pounds lighter. He had a standout campaign for the Trojans and could be one of the top offensive linemen drafted next spring. In Miami, he'll be part of the rebuilding process, which could be a two-year endeavor if Tua isn't ready for the 2020 season.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Same as last week because this is our favorite player-team match in Round 1. Shenault has battled injuries this season but he's a four-down player who can (and does) line up anywhere: out wide, in the slot, H-back, running back and even QB. As Josh Allen continues to progress it makes sense to surround him with versatile playmakers.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Moses suffered a torn ACL in August but he should be healthy in late spring/early summer. He was our No. 1 LB heading into the season and he'd fill a need in the middle of the Packers' young defense.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Jadeveon Clowney has been dominant at times but he's been going it alone. Gross-Matos is a physical freak who has yet to scratch the surface on just how good he can be.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Higgins is a freakish athlete with a huge catch radius and the ability to consistently high-point the ball. And after watching Tom Brady and that offense struggle against the Texans, the Patriots could be drafting several wide receivers in a stacked class.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Washington • Jr • 6'2" / 239 lbs
Bryant was Jacob Eason's go-to guy this season at Washington and while he's listed as a tight end he plays more like a wide receiver. In New Orleans, Bryant would give Sean Payton another big-play weapon alongside Mike Thomas and Alvin Kamara.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
Weaver has been a sack machine for Boise State, and even though the Ravens' defense has improved as the season has progressed, Weaver would improve a unit that ranks 24th in pass rushing, according to Football Outsiders.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
McKinney would bolster one of the few weak spots on the NFL's best defense; Jaquiski Tartt and Tarvarius Moore have been average this season, according to PFF. and McKinney would give the 49ers one more playmaker on this already dominant unit.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
2020 NFL Draft declarations tracker
There is potentially a lot of money on the line for some of college football's best players
-
Draft WR Watch: Higgins climbs to No. 1
The Clemson star enters the ACC title game as the No. 1 receiver on the board
-
2020 RB Draft Watch: Harris moves up
Running backs at a few traditional powers worked to improve their respective games last offseason...
-
Draft prospects to watch: Rivalry week
There is a little more than a month of college football remaining so enjoy it while it lasts
-
Mock Draft: Cowboys add a corner
Cincinnati completes Operation Bungle for Burrow
-
2020 Mock Draft: Tua still taken 11th
Tua's injury has made his draft position a big question mark, but L.A. is willing to take a...