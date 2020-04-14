2020 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins trade up for Justin Herbert, Jaguars land Tua Tagovailoa

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st As has been the case since the NFL season ended, there's no intrigue here. Roughly 99.99 percent of mock drafts have the Bengals taking Burrow for a reason.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Washington Redskins Round 1 - Pick 2 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd If the Dolphins are set on getting their QB in this draft, they're not going to be able to sit at No. 5 to do so. Here I have them sending two of their firsts (Nos. 5 and 18) to Washington to get Herbert.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 3 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd The Lions suddenly find themselves in a spot where Jacksonville and the Chargers are vying to move up for Tua, and Jacksonville wins the bidding by including both their firsts this year (plus more). I don't think the Jaguars are sold on Gardner Minshew being the long-term answer, but he does provide insurance should Tua not be 100 percent ready for the season.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good, and the Giants get very lucky here. With the run on QBs at the top, Chase Young, whom I believe to be the best prospect in this draft, falls to them at No. 4. They still need an OT, but the chance to draft Young was too much to pass up on.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 5 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Redskins moved down from No. 2 because, even though Chase Young is a terrific prospect, he's not good enough to fill all of Washington's holes. So they get extra picks and start their draft with the top OT on their board.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The Chargers miss out on getting their QB but address another significant need on the offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Carolina has its pick of the three top defensive players still on the board and goes with the corner. Okudah has the potential to be a shutdown corner in the NFL, and that's an extremely valuable asset these days.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th By stealing DeAndre Hopkins from the Texans, Arizona puts itself in a position to take an offensive tackle to help protect Kyler Murray, who is loving the hell out of this offseason, I'm sure.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 9 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Seeing a run on tackles, Tampa Bay decides to move up and take Thomas to help protect the new franchise, Tom Brady. Tampa swaps firsts with Detroit, as well as its third-rounder this year and a conditional future pick.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The bad news for Cleveland is that all the top tackles are gone before it gets to pick, and that's the most pressing concern. The good news is that Isaiah Simmons still finds himself on the board, and he's a nice consolation prize.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Round 1 - Pick 11 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd The Vikings are still in a win-now mode despite trading Stefon Diggs, and they use the No. 22 pick they received in that deal in a package to move up and take the top WR on their board before the WR run is expected to begin.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd There is no receiver in this draft with a higher ceiling than Ruggs. He can develop into an Antonio Brown-like player, and he's extremely dangerous in the return game.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 13 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Plenty of teams will have Lamb as the No. 1 WR on their board, and the Niners get him here as the third taken. I'm imagining him and George Kittle having a competition to see who can break the most open-field tackles.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Round 1 - Pick 14 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st It's not the most pressing need for the Lions, but if Brown falls to them here after they traded down twice and picked up more picks, there's no way they could pass on him.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 4th With the top tackles off the board, I went back and forth on the Broncos going receiver or corner here. They go with Justin Jefferson, who could be everything Emmanuel Sanders had been.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Here's a dirty little secret between you and me: Derrick Brown was the more impactful player in college, but I think Kinlaw will be the better player in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 17 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cowboys have a need at corner now that Byron Jones is gone, and Henderson has shown a knack for being a reliable playmaker in his college career.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 18 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd The Redskins missed out on Chase Young after trading down, but they're still able to get one of the top edge rushers in this draft in Chaisson.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd The Raiders go back to the SEC West to address another one of their biggest needs. Fulton and Ruggs would be a terrific start to their 2020 draft.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 20 Jeff Gladney CB TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th The Lions turn the No. 3 pick into Derrick Brown, Jeff Gladney, and more draft picks. While some Lions fans likely have their hearts set on Okudah, it'd be hard to be upset with the team if this is how the first round plays out.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Eagles fans will want a WR here, but with the top guys gone, and such a deep class overall, Philly addresses another primary need at safety.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Round 1 - Pick 22 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th The Chargers still need a QB, and with the Patriots up next, they convince the Jets to trade out of the first round altogether. The Chargers get somebody they can groom behind Tyrod Taylor, or perhaps start right away. The Jets turn the No. 11 pick into a lot more draft picks while also potentially keeping a QB away from a division rival.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd I would expect the Patriots to try and trade down out of this spot, but the problem was I couldn't figure out who would be trying to trade up for it. So the Pats address a need, even if it isn't the most pressing one.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Denzel Mims WR Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 8th Michael Thomas is already impossible to cover, and by adding Mims (not to mention Emmanuel Sanders) the Saints add a vertical threat to their offense defenses will have to respect, giving Thomas even more room to do his thing.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jaylon Johnson CB Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 8th The Vikings were able to hold on to No. 25 when they traded up for Jeudy, and use it to address another major need. I went back and forth between Johnson and an offensive tackle, but I think Johnson's a better prospect than any of the tackles remaining.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 2nd The Dolphins leave the first round with a franchise QB in Herbert, as well as an answer at safety in Delpit. While they still need to address the offensive line, they have roughly 45 picks left in the draft to do just that.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd I've had Gross-Matos here for my last few mocks, as he just strikes me as the kind of player the Seahawks like on their defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd I toyed with the idea of Baltimore being the team to break the RB seal here, but LB is a more significant need, and Queen makes a lot of sense on this defense.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Ezra Cleveland OL Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 9th While there's nearly a consensus about who the top four OTs are -- if not the order of them -- after that opinions vary, and Boise State's Ezra Cleveland is a name that's picking up steam lately.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 9th If the draft indeed goes the way I'm projecting it to, I have a hard time believing the Packers don't take a receiver here. It might not be Reagor -- I considered Shenault and Aiyuk as well -- but, in my opinion, he makes the most sense for Green Bay.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Noah Igbinoghene CB Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 7th Wouldn't be surprised if the Niners trade out of this spot. If they don't, they would likely address their need at corner after getting CeeDee Lamb earlier.