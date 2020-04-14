2020 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins trade up for Justin Herbert, Jaguars land Tua Tagovailoa

The first three picks off the board are all quarterbacks

Assuming NFL general managers can remember their WiFi passwords, the NFL Draft, excuse me, I mean the VIRTUAL NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 23. That means this will be my final mock draft of the spring. While I tend to take a more experimental approach to my other mocks, in my final mock, I'm trying to accurately predict what will happen.

It's a fool's errand given the nature of the whole enterprise, but it's also a great way to keep one's mind occupied considering nothing else is going on in the world of sports. My final mock sees plenty of trades, and not just at the top.

The first three picks are all quarterbacks, and two of the teams taking them had to trade up to get there. 

Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
As has been the case since the NFL season ended, there's no intrigue here. Roughly 99.99 percent of mock drafts have the Bengals taking Burrow for a reason.
  Mock Trade from Washington Redskins
Round 1 - Pick 2
Justin Herbert QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
3rd
If the Dolphins are set on getting their QB in this draft, they're not going to be able to sit at No. 5 to do so. Here I have them sending two of their firsts (Nos. 5 and 18) to Washington to get Herbert.
  Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 3
Tua Tagovailoa QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Lions suddenly find themselves in a spot where Jacksonville and the Chargers are vying to move up for Tua, and Jacksonville wins the bidding by including both their firsts this year (plus more). I don't think the Jaguars are sold on Gardner Minshew being the long-term answer, but he does provide insurance should Tua not be 100 percent ready for the season.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good, and the Giants get very lucky here. With the run on QBs at the top, Chase Young, whom I believe to be the best prospect in this draft, falls to them at No. 4. They still need an OT, but the chance to draft Young was too much to pass up on.
  Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 5
Tristan Wirfs OL
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Redskins moved down from No. 2 because, even though Chase Young is a terrific prospect, he's not good enough to fill all of Washington's holes. So they get extra picks and start their draft with the top OT on their board.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jedrick Wills Jr. OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Chargers miss out on getting their QB but address another significant need on the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Carolina has its pick of the three top defensive players still on the board and goes with the corner. Okudah has the potential to be a shutdown corner in the NFL, and that's an extremely valuable asset these days.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
4th
By stealing DeAndre Hopkins from the Texans, Arizona puts itself in a position to take an offensive tackle to help protect Kyler Murray, who is loving the hell out of this offseason, I'm sure.
  Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 9
Andrew Thomas OL
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Seeing a run on tackles, Tampa Bay decides to move up and take Thomas to help protect the new franchise, Tom Brady. Tampa swaps firsts with Detroit, as well as its third-rounder this year and a conditional future pick.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Isaiah Simmons LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The bad news for Cleveland is that all the top tackles are gone before it gets to pick, and that's the most pressing concern. The good news is that Isaiah Simmons still finds himself on the board, and he's a nice consolation prize.
  Mock Trade from New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Vikings are still in a win-now mode despite trading Stefon Diggs, and they use the No. 22 pick they received in that deal in a package to move up and take the top WR on their board before the WR run is expected to begin.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Henry Ruggs III WR
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
There is no receiver in this draft with a higher ceiling than Ruggs. He can develop into an Antonio Brown-like player, and he's extremely dangerous in the return game.
  From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 13
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
Plenty of teams will have Lamb as the No. 1 WR on their board, and the Niners get him here as the third taken. I'm imagining him and George Kittle having a competition to see who can break the most open-field tackles.
  Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1 - Pick 14
Derrick Brown DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
It's not the most pressing need for the Lions, but if Brown falls to them here after they traded down twice and picked up more picks, there's no way they could pass on him.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Justin Jefferson WR
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
4th
With the top tackles off the board, I went back and forth on the Broncos going receiver or corner here. They go with Justin Jefferson, who could be everything Emmanuel Sanders had been.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Here's a dirty little secret between you and me: Derrick Brown was the more impactful player in college, but I think Kinlaw will be the better player in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 17
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Cowboys have a need at corner now that Byron Jones is gone, and Henderson has shown a knack for being a reliable playmaker in his college career.
  Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 18
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Redskins missed out on Chase Young after trading down, but they're still able to get one of the top edge rushers in this draft in Chaisson.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Raiders go back to the SEC West to address another one of their biggest needs. Fulton and Ruggs would be a terrific start to their 2020 draft.
  Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 20
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Lions turn the No. 3 pick into Derrick Brown, Jeff Gladney, and more draft picks. While some Lions fans likely have their hearts set on Okudah, it'd be hard to be upset with the team if this is how the first round plays out.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Xavier McKinney S
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
Eagles fans will want a WR here, but with the top guys gone, and such a deep class overall, Philly addresses another primary need at safety.
  Mock Trade from New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Chargers still need a QB, and with the Patriots up next, they convince the Jets to trade out of the first round altogether. The Chargers get somebody they can groom behind Tyrod Taylor, or perhaps start right away. The Jets turn the No. 11 pick into a lot more draft picks while also potentially keeping a QB away from a division rival.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Kenneth Murray LB
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
I would expect the Patriots to try and trade down out of this spot, but the problem was I couldn't figure out who would be trying to trade up for it. So the Pats address a need, even if it isn't the most pressing one.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
8th
Michael Thomas is already impossible to cover, and by adding Mims (not to mention Emmanuel Sanders) the Saints add a vertical threat to their offense defenses will have to respect, giving Thomas even more room to do his thing.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Jaylon Johnson CB
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
8th
The Vikings were able to hold on to No. 25 when they traded up for Jeudy, and use it to address another major need. I went back and forth between Johnson and an offensive tackle, but I think Johnson's a better prospect than any of the tackles remaining.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Grant Delpit S
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Dolphins leave the first round with a franchise QB in Herbert, as well as an answer at safety in Delpit. While they still need to address the offensive line, they have roughly 45 picks left in the draft to do just that.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
3rd
I've had Gross-Matos here for my last few mocks, as he just strikes me as the kind of player the Seahawks like on their defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Patrick Queen LB
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
3rd
I toyed with the idea of Baltimore being the team to break the RB seal here, but LB is a more significant need, and Queen makes a lot of sense on this defense.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Ezra Cleveland OL
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
9th
While there's nearly a consensus about who the top four OTs are -- if not the order of them -- after that opinions vary, and Boise State's Ezra Cleveland is a name that's picking up steam lately.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
43rd
POSITION RNK
9th
If the draft indeed goes the way I'm projecting it to, I have a hard time believing the Packers don't take a receiver here. It might not be Reagor -- I considered Shenault and Aiyuk as well -- but, in my opinion, he makes the most sense for Green Bay.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Noah Igbinoghene CB
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
7th
Wouldn't be surprised if the Niners trade out of this spot. If they don't, they would likely address their need at corner after getting CeeDee Lamb earlier.
Round 1 - Pick 32
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
6th
I've had the Chiefs messing around with running backs in this spot in previous mocks, but the truth is they would likely address a few needs on defense. Terrell would be more valuable to Kansas City than any of the running backs still waiting to be drafted.
