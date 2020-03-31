2020 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins trade up for Tua Tagovailoa, Patrick Queen lands in the top 10

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Although this has become a popular comparison now, I've been saying for a while how Burrow reminds me of Tony Romo minus the ball security concerns and with more upside as a straight-line runner. With Burrow, what makes him special is his arm talent and not arm strength. Burrow has the ability to change the trajectory of the football, throw from any arm slot, and still maintain his trademark touch and ball placement.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st With a brand new regime in Washington, all options are on the table -- including drafting Tua Tagovailoa, trading the pick to a team who wants him, or staying put at No. 2 and selecting Chase Young. I would be surprised if Washington does anything other than take the best prospect in the class. Adding Nick Bosa to a stout interior defensive front took the 49ers from near-worst to first on defense and the Redskins already have the interior set.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 3 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd The Tua-Dolphins connection dates back over a full calendar year and their decision to bypass the surprisingly abundant free agent QB class (in addition to the 2019 quarterback class) speaks volumes to me. Miami has the ammo to go get their quarterback and they've done their best to rebuild a defense around him via free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st If Detroit stayed at No. 3 and took Okudah, I really do feel like GM Dave Gettleman would've traded back for the first time in his career. Instead, the Giants take the highest-graded player on their board. While offensive tackle is arguably their greatest need, they can also use a defender to match up against tight ends/big slot receivers on key third downs, blitz (both off the edge and through the A gap), and one who can play the deep-half (as a safety) in coverage. Simmons can do all of those things. You can't just take an OT just to take one and Gettleman has never used a first-round pick on an offensive lineman.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 5 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Detroit was probably hoping Simmons fell to them (perfect piece for the Patricia defensive system), but they're happy with this consolation prize. I'm not supporting this decision, but everything the Lions have done this offseason shows they're looking to win games in the short term even if it compromises the long-term health of the roster. Okudah fills an immediate need left by trading CB Darius Slay.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th I view Herbert as a Josh Allen-esque prospect with a lot more upside as a passer and less aggressive style as a runner. There is nothing about Herbert's game that suggests an NFL team can't build a similar system around him to the one the Bills have built around Allen. And they've found a lot of success doing so. Herbert's inconsistencies as a passer were evident in 2019, but there is a case to be made that he was held back by an Oregon offensive system that didn't fit his skill set.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Panthers have created a nice core on offense with the exception of the offensive guard and tight end positions, but the defense needs an immediate boost. I think CB CJ Henderson could be in play for them if they trade down, but in the end, sticking at No. 7 allows them to improve in the trenches and get more physical (something new HC Matt Rhule wants to be). Brown is a player who will look much better on game tape than what fans think of him after a somewhat disappointing combine.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The Cardinals offensive line finished in the bottom-third (per Football Outsiders) in both pass protection and run blocking, so their decision to re-sign OT DJ Humphries won't be the end of their efforts to improve the offensive line. I think back to a quote from first-year HC Kliff Kingsbury about not being able to fully deploy his offensive system and maximize Kyler Murray's deep ball accuracy in 2019, so they look to fix that by adding a prospect who has separated himself as the OT for me. Wills' pass sets, balance and IQ in pass protection are underrated as most focus on his nastiness in the run game.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th If you leverage the PFF grades, Thomas is the OT1, but I worry that his pass protection could fail to translate to the next level (hidden by Georgia's play-action heavy system and subpar athletic testing in the drills that count most for offensive tackles). He's OT4 for me. Regardless, the Jaguars need to upgrade at offensive tackle after trying and failing to upgrade the position for several years now if they want to find out if Gardner Minshew is their QB1.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 3rd Everyone is mocking an OT to the Browns, and I get it, but I think Thomas is the only one who would've fit following their decision to sign right tackle Jack Conklin. Instead, the Browns upgrade an insider LB group that looks barren (filled with mid-to-late round recent draft picks) after losing Schobert and Kirksey in free agency. Queen isn't often mocked in the top-10, but he should be. Queen can do it all as a three-down linebacker with blitzing capabilities who is best used as an off-ball LB.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd It would almost be malpractice for Jets GM Joe Douglas to not draft one of the "big four" OTs if/when one falls to him after how few prime assets New York has invested in the offensive line since drafting Sam Darnold. The Jets have a choice of two here and go with the highest-upside OT in the class. Becton has some technical issues in pass protection, but so did Bryant McKinnie when he entered the NFL and it never mattered -- prospect like Becton and McKinnie make up for technical flaws with quick feet, sheer size/length, and athleticism.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd The Raiders have made it clear this offseason they want to upgrade their WR position, referencing the Antonio Brown debacle, and while Jeudy may only be the WR1 on half of all draft boards, he should be the WR1 for Vegas in Jon Gruden's offensive system. The best natural separator in the draft class is a perfect fit for Gruden.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 13 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd The 49ers use the first-round pick acquired via the Colts for Buckner on the last CB in this draft class that I feel comfortable operating on an island, on the boundary, in man coverage, in year one for a roster preparing for another Super Bowl run. Henderson has some issues in the run game, but a scout once told me the key is to focus on what prospects can do exceptionally well and coverage is his forte. Unlike 2019 first-round CB Deandre Baker who dominated the SEC but struggled in year one, Henderson has the straight-line speed (4.39) to translate right away.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bucs nearly panicked and traded up but instead were rewarded for waiting with the last of the "big four" OTs and a perfect fit to replace their glaring need at right tackle. Wirfs has more issues than people realize in pass protection, but with the right coaching, he certainly has the athletic gifts and mental toughness to fix those fast. There is no greater need than at OT for a Bucs team that just added an aging pocket passer.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Denver continues to attempt patching up their offensive line via free agency, and after adding OL Graham Glasgow to a massive four-year deal, something tells me they will shift their focus to building around second-year QB Drew Lock via the skill positions. Ruggs' raw speed should be an excellent fit with Lock's arm talent and raw arm strength. He also fits in well with the bigger-bodied WRs Denver already has at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Atlanta can't be foolish enough to think they don't need to immediately improve their defense after investing so heavily in the offense (three straight first-round picks) so they grab the best defensive player on their board -- by a considerable margin. Kinlaw and Grady Jarrett will provide an awesome interior push on passing downs.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Everyone is mocking a cornerback to the Cowboys here, but instead of reaching for Diggs or Fulton, they take the best defensive back left on the board. McKinney has the range to play the deep half, but he's best when attacking downhill. Regardless, his versatility will be welcomed in any secondary. Clinton-Dix's one-year prove-it contract won't stop them from drafting for value here.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st It would have been fun if Jeudy or Ruggs was on the board to reunite one of them with Tua, but instead, the Dolphins take my No. 1 contested-catch WR in this draft class to pair with DeVante Parker. Lamb doesn't just win in contested-catch situations -- he's nearly as exceptional at creating yards after the catch. My NFL comp has been and still is DeAndre Hopkins.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Jaylon Johnson CB Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 9th The Raiders have made quick work of rebuilding their defensive front, they used 2020 free agency to rebuild their off-ball LB corps, and now they can shift focus to the secondary. Johnson may not be getting much first-round buzz just yet, but his size/speed combination will be very enticing for GM Mike Mayock. Johnson is physical against the run and in press-man and has the versatility (and experience) covering the slot.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd The Jaguars boasted the best CB tandem in the NFL as recently as the 2017 season and now both of those players are gone. Jacksonville needs to replenish in the secondary and Fulton is very fluid and nuanced in pass coverage. He's an excellent fit for a team in need of CB help right away.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th The Eagles are rewarded by staying patient with a prospect who really should be a top-15 pick overall but not in a WR class this loaded. Jefferson is at his best in the slot but can also win on the boundary -- he might be the smoothest route runner in the entire class. Elite straight-line speed might be the only thing missing in Jefferson's game, but he more than makes up for it everywhere else.

From From Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 22 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Although they didn't have to use a first-round pick to do it, the Vikings struck gold when they drafted a pass rusher with a freakish athletic profile at No. 88 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft (Danielle Hunter). Chaisson reminds me a lot of Hunter coming out and Minnesota trusts its coaching staff (and rightfully so) to develop a prospect like Chaisson. You can never have too many pass rushers.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd Murray is the perfect fit for a Patriots off-ball LB group that just saw nearly their entire core leave for greener (literally) pastures in free agency. Not only is this a slam-dunk pick on the field, but Murray fits exactly into the culture New England wants off the field.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Denzel Mims WR Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 8th The Saints are in win-now mode (front-loading more cap space for the final Drew Brees years) and drafting Mims gives them the best chance to land an immediate contributor. The Saints have found success drafting bigger-bodied WRs (Marques Colston, Michael Thomas) and Mims offers size (6-3, 207) and excellent body control. He also has blazing speed (4.38) which will help fill a major need for any Sean Payton offense (the knife in the secondary -- pulling safeties over the top and opening up the middle of the field in the passing game).

Round 1 - Pick 25 A.J. Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th The decision to add years on to Kirk Cousins' contract confirms to me Minnesota won't be looking for his successor in the first round of this draft class, so they instead fill a major need left by the departure of Trae Waynes (and Xavier Rhodes to some extent) in free agency. Terrell is a strong fit for the style of defense the Vikings like to play in the secondary on the boundary.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th The Dolphins need to complete their flurry of first-round picks with an OL, preferably an OT, and Jones is the OT5 on my board. Jones dominated at a lower level of competition which is somewhat concerning, but when you watch how fluidly he moves for a player of his size -- and when you read about how well he performed against a high level of competition during the Senior Bowl week, it's easy to see why Miami would go in this direction.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th Gross-Matos has flashed at times but is more of a ball of clay with freakish athletic gifts and under GM John Schneider's tenure, these are the types of prospects Seattle has been attracted to.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Zack Baun LB Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th Baun is one of the most underrated prospects in this draft class. While some will wonder if he can win on the EDGE, or has to be moved to off-ball LB, his production in the Big Ten as an EDGE cannot be denied. Baun is the type of versatile LB who will thrive in Baltimore's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th The Titans need help at CB and Stefon Diggs' brother is one of the best athletes in the class at his position. He also has the production to back it up and the ball skills that make him a nice fit for the opportunistic style of defense that the Titans play.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th An injury slowed him at the combine, but throw on Shenault's game tape and you'll see an explosive playmaker with the ball in his hands in space. Shenault consistently creates yards after contact and forces missed tackles which makes him an excellent fit for Matt LaFleur's system. The Packers can incorporate jet sweep concepts immediately with Shenault and this will help keep defenses off guard.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Ross Blacklock DL TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th The 49ers find a replacement for recently-traded Deforest Buckner in Blalock. If not for the fact that he was an interior defensive lineman and didn't have the best of combines, Blalock would be long off the board. He's the best player available at this point and he fits a need.