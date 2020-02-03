2020 NFL Mock Draft: Five quarterbacks go in Round 1; Chargers, Bucs, Vikings all land franchise passers

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Things got a little awkward during Super Bowl week when Carson Palmer told CBS Sports Radio's Damon Amendolara that he had to leave the Bengals because, 'I never felt they were committed to winning a Super Bowl.' And by the way, Carson's brother, Jordan, is training with Burrow. Still, Cincy desperately needs a franchise QB and Burrow, barring the unthinkable, will be the No. 1 overall selection.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Given the way Burrow played in 2019, the Bengals shouldn't even take calls about trading down. And while we love Chase Young, Washington should listen to offers -- but unless they're blown away, take the layup, draft Young, and spend the rest of the draft rebuilding around Dwayne Haskins.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Okudah's effort vs. Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl last month was the closest thing we've seen to a shutdown corner during the '19 season; he put the clamps on Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross for most of the night and solidified his place as the No. 1 cornerback in this draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Wills is not only one of the best players on Alabama's roster, he's arguably the top offensive linemen in this class. The right tackle quietly had an outstanding 2019 campaign and he'll upgrade a Giants offensive line in desperate need of some consistency.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Tagovailoa made the rounds at radio row during Super Bowl week and he's insistent that he'll throw for teams in either late March or early April. If he's cleared medically he'll be the No. 2 QB off the board behind Burrow.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 4th Even if Herbert didn't play with the consistency many had hoped for during the '19 season, he possesses all the physical attributes to be a star in this league. He's also coming off a strong Senior Bowl week, one that likely vaulted him into Round 1. And with Philip Rivers having likely having played his last game for the Chargers, L.A. will be in the market for a QB.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Brown is a top-5 player who finds his way to Carolina because of an early run on QBs. Gerald McCoy appears headed for free agency along with Vernon Butler after the Panthers didn't pick up his fifth-year option. The team has needs along the offensive line, at cornerback and wide receiver, and possibly at quarterback depending on Cam Newton's health.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th The Cardinals need to get better up front; the O-line ranked 21st in run blocking and 26th in pass blocking, according to Football Outsiders. At 6-7, 360 pounds, Becton is a mountain of a man but he moves like someone who weighs more like 260, which pairs nicely with his footwork, balance and strength.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jaguars have one of the best players in the draft fall to them here and they immediately upgrade their O-line in the process. Thomas was a freshman All-American right tackle and then moved to left tackle the last two years where he dominated. He'll bookend 2019 second-round pick Jawaan Taylor on the Jags' offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd The Browns have myriad problems and fixing the offensive line is as good a place as any to start. Ultimately, this team's success comes down to Baker Mayfield, but protecting him might make that a lot easier. Wirfs was dominant last season and he can play either right or left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The Jets have glaring needs along the offensive line and at wide receiver but four tackles are already off the board and this class is deep at WR. Instead, New York takes Simmons, who can line up just about anywhere on the field. He reminds us of a bigger version of Derwin James.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Our top prospect coming into the 2019 season, Jeudy was good, just not great. It's not entirely his fault; he played alongside Henry Ruggs and DeVonta Smith, two first-round-caliber wideouts, and despite lower production there's still no denying his dynamism. Which is why he makes a ton of sense for the Raiders, who currently lack a consistent downfield playmaker outside of tight end Darren Waller.

Round 1 - Pick 13 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Colts have needs on defense, for sure, but T.Y. Hilton missed six games and Zach Pascal led the team in receiving. Jacoby Brissett needs help and Lamb, a YAC monster, would certainly solve a lot of problems in Indy's downfield passing attack.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 5th The Bucs have a decision to make on their QB position. Do they re-up Jameis Winston and pray he somehow quits throwing interceptions, or take a flyer on Philip Rivers, assuming he's available? We know Bruce Arians' track record with developing quarterbacks, and if the plan is to find the next face of the franchise, Jordan Love could fit the bill. He's coming off a tough season at Utah State but like Herbert, the physical talent is off the charts.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Chris Harris' contract expires in March, and he was the Broncos' most consistent cornerback last season. Fulton had an up and down 2019 campaign but is undoubtedly a first-round talent -- which was also the case a year ago when he considered leaving school early.

Round 1 - Pick 16 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th The Falcons D played better down the stretch but the need for an edge rusher remains, especially with Vic Beasley in the final year of his contract. Chaisson is explosive off the edge, even if he's a tad undersized.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd The Cowboys desperately need to bolster the secondary, especially at safety, and McKinney is arguably the best one in this draft class. He can play centerfield or closer to the line of scrimmage, and brings a physicality that was on display week in and week out during the Crimson Tide's '19 season.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Terrell Lewis EDGE Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 252 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 6th Lewis has battled through knee and elbow injuries that forced him to miss most of the previous two seasons but he's shown in 2019 just how disruptive he can be off the edge. After a strong Senior Bowl, there's a good chance he finds his way into Round 1.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 90th POSITION RNK 6th The Raiders very quietly had one of the best rookie draft classes last season and they'll look to build on that this spring. Queen flashed early and often during the national title game and those 60 minutes of football served as a microcosm of his 2019 season.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Justin Madubuike DL • Jr • 6'3" / 304 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 6th Madubuike declared for the draft earlier this month after an impressive season for the Aggies. His low center of gravity coupled with strength, quickness and surprising athleticism for someone his size makes him a favorite to go on Day 2 and could even sneak into Day 1 if he has a strong pre-draft showing. The Jags need reinforcements in the trenches on both sides of the ball and Madubuike makes a lot of sense here.

Round 1 - Pick 21 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd The Eagles were hobbled by injuries in the secondary and they'll aim to fix that in the offseason. Henderson is long, fast and athletic and while he hasn't been quite as productive this season, he has all the traits NFL teams look for in lockdown CBs.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 6th Shenault can line up anywhere and would be a versatile chess piece in Brian Daboll's offense. We've been doing mock drafts since early September and this is one of our favorite player-team matches. How high Shenault is selected will come down to his testing but when he's healthy he's damn near unstoppable.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th Ruggs is not only one of the fastest players on the Alabama roster, he's one of the fastest players on the planet (there's speculation he might run a sub-4.3 at the combine). Not surprisingly, he's a threat to take it to the house from anywhere on the field, which is exactly what the Pats were missing in their offense in 2019.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th Ted Ginn has probably played his last season in New Orleans and even if he remained the Saints need more playmakers around Mike Thomas. Jalen Reagor is a four-down player, who can line up anywhere, and would be yet another chess piece in Sean Payton's offense.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jacob Eason QB Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 227 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd Eason looks a lot like Carson Palmer when he's on the field. And while he could've benefitted from another year at Washington, he the physical tools to play the position at a high level. Like most young QBs, he'll need time to grow into the position. In Minnesota, Kirk Cousins has one more year left on his current deal and Eason would be a natural successor should the two sides decide to part ways.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 9th Jones had an outstanding season for the Cougars and that carried over to the Senior Bowl too. He has the type of strength and athleticism that translates well to the NFL. In Miami, he'd be part of a rebuilding effort that would begin with protecting the new face of the franchise, Tua Tagovailoa.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd Jadeveon Clowney was dominant at times but he was mostly going it alone. Gross-Matos is a physical freak who has yet to scratch the surface on just how good he can be.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd Josh Bynes played out of his mind last season but he's 30 and was on a one-year deal after spending the previous two seasons in Arizona (and the three before that in Detroit). Murray has sideline-to-sideline speed and is a middle-of-the-field playmaker who has the talent to be the next great inside linebacker in Baltimore.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Logan Ryan and Tramaine Brock are two of the Titans' top three cornerbacks and both will be out of a contract in March. But even if Tennessee brings back one (or both), you can never have enough defensive backs on the roster. Diggs, Stefon Diggs' brother and also a former wide receiver, is one of the most physical CBs in this draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd There isn't much DaVante Adams can't do but he needs help. Higgins had his best showing of the '19 season in the ACC title game, hauling in nine passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns. The Clemson standout has No. 1 WR-type skils and Rodgers will find ways to get him the ball.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Hunter Bryant TE Washington • Jr • 6'2" / 239 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 3rd We typically have the 49ers taking a safety here, or maybe even an interior offensive linemen. Instead, we're giving George Kittle a running mate and Jimmy G one more weapon. Bryant is a move tight end who reminds us of Evan Engram. He's a matchup nightmare for defenses and if he can cut down on the drops (he had 6 on 62 catchable targets in 2019, according to Sports Info Solutions) he will be a difference-maker at the next level.