2020 NFL Mock Draft: Four QBs go in Round 1 but not Justin Herbert, 49ers pass rush grows more dangerous

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Cincinnati has apparently already made it clear that they have no intention of trading the No. 1 overall selection.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Young is the premier talent in this class, regardless of position. He is a productive, polished pass rusher. Ron Rivera will know how to work with him after spending years with Julius Peppers.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Detroit is in a position to potentially trade down and allow another team to trade up for a quarterback. They stand pat in this projection and take Okudah to bolster their secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The Giants would love to add an offensive tackle but it will have to wait. Simmons is simply too talented to bypass at this stage. His presence allows the defense so much versatility.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Tank for Tua began with the expectations that the Dolphins would have the No. 1 overall selection. Most will project them to land the Alabama product at No. 5 overall, or sooner if a trade occurs.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Brown is a dominant interior defender who can open lanes and create opportunities for the Chargers' talented pass rushers. It would not be a surprise to see the Chargers take a quarterback or an offensive tackle, either. They should truly have a handful of options at this spot.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Carolina could take a quarterback, but the available talent does not warrant a selection at No. 7 overall. Instead, they upgrade their protection with arguably the best lineman available.

Round 1 - Pick 8 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Chandler Jones has been one of the more underrated NFL players for years, but he needs help. Epenesa is a wrecking ball off the edge and will bring great character to the locker room. Arizona could also address their protection issues here.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Kinlaw is an animal. He has shown his potential at the Senior Bowl this week. His presence should create opportunities for Josh Allen and Calais Campbell. Teams across the NFL are looking for ways to apply pressure over the ball. The South Carolina product can step in and do that immediately.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Browns fans have been concerned that an offensive tackle would not fall to them at No. 10 overall. There are now four offensive tackles drawing consideration at the top of the board. They will have an opportunity to upgrade protection for Baker Mayfield.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd Scouts have differing opinions on Wirfs. Some think he will play guard, some think he will play tackle. The Jets have a spot for him regardless. They desperately want to improve their offensive line, and Wirfs is the best available.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jacob Eason QB Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 227 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd Eason can rip it and push the ball downfield. He does not make as many poor decisions with the football as Justin Herbert. Las Vegas opens its new stadium with some fireworks.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 5th The Kansas City Chiefs fell in love with Patrick Mahomes. Chris Ballard cut his teeth in Kansas City. There are some similarities between Patrick Mahomes and Love, who can throw from many different arm angles.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th Becton is a large human being and it shocks people how well he moves for his size. There are some aspects of his game that need to be cleaned up but the sky is the limit. Tampa Bay adds some talent on the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Few would have expected Jeudy to be available midway through the first round at the beginning of the season. He is such a technician at the position. Other talented players and differing team needs allow a gifted player to slide, which benefits the Broncos.

Round 1 - Pick 16 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Chaisson is an active, fantastic pass rusher. His medical chart will be a concern but he has always been one of the premier talents, to me, in this class. The Falcons struggled to provide a pass rush in 2019.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Xavier McKinney CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Dallas needs defensive backs and McKinney is one of the best. He is capable of playing multiple positions, which should benefit the expectations for the new Cowboys defense.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 1st Murray is a fluid mover. The Dolphins already have a linebacker who can play sideline to sideline (Jerome Baker) but there is never enough in today's NFL. Murray is relentless in his pursuit of the quarterback and provides some ability in coverage.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Jon Gruden already has Jacob Eason in his back pocket at this point. With the team's second first round pick, he has an opportunity to land arguably the best wide receiver prospect available. Eason to Lamb could be a productive duo for many, many years.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Jacksonville solidifies their defense with the additions of Javon Kinlaw and now Fulton. Fulton is a physical corner who needs to trust his coaching as the play progresses.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Philadelphia is hopeful that Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb or Higgins fall to their pick. All three are accomplished downfield threats, which the Eagles need to replace their likely offseason losses.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 6th Shenault can work underneath with John Brown working over the top. The Colorado product is almost more like a running back than a wide receiver.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th The 2019 season exposed New England's lack of talent and consistency at the wide receiver position. Ruggs is probably the fastest player in the first round. Bill Belichick will know how to scheme him open.

Round 1 - Pick 24 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Janoris Jenkins and Eli Apple are not staples for this team long-term. Both are free agents. Henderson was once regarded as a top 10 pick and could step in and contribute opposite Marshon Lattimore.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Neville Gallimore DL Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Gallimore is a really special player. The first round is actually pretty deep and that allows a player like Gallimore to slip into the later portion. He is very active, capable of applying some pressure up the middle.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd It may come as a surprise to see Grant Delpit on the board this late, but his final college season was a bit disappointing. Miami has no problem gambling on him with one of their three first round picks. This could play out to be another Derwin James situation.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 9th Jones has risen into a firm first round grade. The tackle class is so deep and talented; teams better load up because this kind of talent pool will not come along again soon.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd Gross-Matos is another productive edge rusher. Matt Judon is a free agent and Jaylon Ferguson flashed but was not consistent. The Penn State product is an insurance policy in the event that either of those two players disappoints next season.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Netane Muti OL Fresno State • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 63rd POSITION RNK 13th When healthy, Muti is a dominant interior lineman. He has battled some injuries but they are not lingering, long-term issues. The Fresno State product should slide into one of those two starting guard spots with ease.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Cole Kmet TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 250 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 1st Green Bay replaces Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis with Kmet -- a young Rob Gronkowski? Kmet excels as an in-line blocker but is also capable of impacting the game through the air.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Tyler Biadasz OL Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 4th Biadasz slips a bit but the Chiefs welcome him with open arms. He is a strong interior lineman capable of solidifying the center position for many years in Kansas City.