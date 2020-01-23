2020 NFL Mock Draft: Four QBs go in Round 1 but not Justin Herbert, 49ers pass rush grows more dangerous
Four teams add a new franchise quarterback, including the Colts with Jordan Love
There are four quarterbacks taken in the first round of this mock, but one is notably missing. Oregon's Justin Herbert simply did not fit certain teams' plans. No trades are projected below, but it would not be a surprise to see a team move back into the first round to snag Herbert. The Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers jump out as teams that might explore that possibility.
Meanwhile, several teams waded into a deep pool of offensive tackle talent to add some protection for their franchise quarterbacks. Read along below to find who your favorite team is projected to take.
The draft order is now set through No. 30 overall. Position rankings are based on our composite prospect rankings.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Cincinnati has apparently already made it clear that they have no intention of trading the No. 1 overall selection.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Young is the premier talent in this class, regardless of position. He is a productive, polished pass rusher. Ron Rivera will know how to work with him after spending years with Julius Peppers.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Detroit is in a position to potentially trade down and allow another team to trade up for a quarterback. They stand pat in this projection and take Okudah to bolster their secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
The Giants would love to add an offensive tackle but it will have to wait. Simmons is simply too talented to bypass at this stage. His presence allows the defense so much versatility.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
Tank for Tua began with the expectations that the Dolphins would have the No. 1 overall selection. Most will project them to land the Alabama product at No. 5 overall, or sooner if a trade occurs.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
Brown is a dominant interior defender who can open lanes and create opportunities for the Chargers' talented pass rushers. It would not be a surprise to see the Chargers take a quarterback or an offensive tackle, either. They should truly have a handful of options at this spot.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Carolina could take a quarterback, but the available talent does not warrant a selection at No. 7 overall. Instead, they upgrade their protection with arguably the best lineman available.
Round 1 - Pick 8
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Chandler Jones has been one of the more underrated NFL players for years, but he needs help. Epenesa is a wrecking ball off the edge and will bring great character to the locker room. Arizona could also address their protection issues here.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Kinlaw is an animal. He has shown his potential at the Senior Bowl this week. His presence should create opportunities for Josh Allen and Calais Campbell. Teams across the NFL are looking for ways to apply pressure over the ball. The South Carolina product can step in and do that immediately.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Browns fans have been concerned that an offensive tackle would not fall to them at No. 10 overall. There are now four offensive tackles drawing consideration at the top of the board. They will have an opportunity to upgrade protection for Baker Mayfield.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Scouts have differing opinions on Wirfs. Some think he will play guard, some think he will play tackle. The Jets have a spot for him regardless. They desperately want to improve their offensive line, and Wirfs is the best available.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 227 lbs
Eason can rip it and push the ball downfield. He does not make as many poor decisions with the football as Justin Herbert. Las Vegas opens its new stadium with some fireworks.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs
The Kansas City Chiefs fell in love with Patrick Mahomes. Chris Ballard cut his teeth in Kansas City. There are some similarities between Patrick Mahomes and Love, who can throw from many different arm angles.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs
Becton is a large human being and it shocks people how well he moves for his size. There are some aspects of his game that need to be cleaned up but the sky is the limit. Tampa Bay adds some talent on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Few would have expected Jeudy to be available midway through the first round at the beginning of the season. He is such a technician at the position. Other talented players and differing team needs allow a gifted player to slide, which benefits the Broncos.
Round 1 - Pick 16
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Chaisson is an active, fantastic pass rusher. His medical chart will be a concern but he has always been one of the premier talents, to me, in this class. The Falcons struggled to provide a pass rush in 2019.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Dallas needs defensive backs and McKinney is one of the best. He is capable of playing multiple positions, which should benefit the expectations for the new Cowboys defense.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
Murray is a fluid mover. The Dolphins already have a linebacker who can play sideline to sideline (Jerome Baker) but there is never enough in today's NFL. Murray is relentless in his pursuit of the quarterback and provides some ability in coverage.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Jon Gruden already has Jacob Eason in his back pocket at this point. With the team's second first round pick, he has an opportunity to land arguably the best wide receiver prospect available. Eason to Lamb could be a productive duo for many, many years.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Jacksonville solidifies their defense with the additions of Javon Kinlaw and now Fulton. Fulton is a physical corner who needs to trust his coaching as the play progresses.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Philadelphia is hopeful that Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb or Higgins fall to their pick. All three are accomplished downfield threats, which the Eagles need to replace their likely offseason losses.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Shenault can work underneath with John Brown working over the top. The Colorado product is almost more like a running back than a wide receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
The 2019 season exposed New England's lack of talent and consistency at the wide receiver position. Ruggs is probably the fastest player in the first round. Bill Belichick will know how to scheme him open.
Round 1 - Pick 24
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Janoris Jenkins and Eli Apple are not staples for this team long-term. Both are free agents. Henderson was once regarded as a top 10 pick and could step in and contribute opposite Marshon Lattimore.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs
Gallimore is a really special player. The first round is actually pretty deep and that allows a player like Gallimore to slip into the later portion. He is very active, capable of applying some pressure up the middle.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
It may come as a surprise to see Grant Delpit on the board this late, but his final college season was a bit disappointing. Miami has no problem gambling on him with one of their three first round picks. This could play out to be another Derwin James situation.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs
Jones has risen into a firm first round grade. The tackle class is so deep and talented; teams better load up because this kind of talent pool will not come along again soon.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Gross-Matos is another productive edge rusher. Matt Judon is a free agent and Jaylon Ferguson flashed but was not consistent. The Penn State product is an insurance policy in the event that either of those two players disappoints next season.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Netane Muti OL
Fresno State • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
When healthy, Muti is a dominant interior lineman. He has battled some injuries but they are not lingering, long-term issues. The Fresno State product should slide into one of those two starting guard spots with ease.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Round 1 - Pick 31
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs
Biadasz slips a bit but the Chiefs welcome him with open arms. He is a strong interior lineman capable of solidifying the center position for many years in Kansas City.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 252 lbs
San Francisco has other needs but it is difficult to pass on Lewis. He can start immediately as an outside linebacker behind that talented defensive line. The 49ers will become even more dangerous next season.
