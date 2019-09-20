2020 NFL Mock Draft: Four quarterbacks go in the first round but none to the Dolphins

Round 1 - Pick 1 Chase Young DE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs No quarterback will surprise people here but I warned everyone earlier this week that I would not put a quarterback here right now. A quarterback will be taken with the No. 1 overall selection but it is reasonable for Miami to bet on Josh Rosen and trade back to acquire even more draft capital. Young is the best pass rush prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Dolphins can begin building a team around whoever they ultimately place behind center.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Terry McLaurin has been an early season delight for the Redskins. However, the team needs more play-making ability to aid Dwayne Haskins whenever he takes over. Jeudy is the best wide receiver prospect since that heralded 2014 NFL Draft class. The Biletnikoff winner is not just athleticism. He has developed the finer points of his game to become a well-rounded threat. His footwork is reminiscent of Odell Beckham Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Andy Dalton turns 32-years old in October. Even if the Bengals had not made a coaching change, Dalton was nearing the end of his career. Head coach Zac Taylor is going to want some new blood and Herbert is a prospect that possesses desirable traits. He has a strong arm and has displayed improved accuracy in 2019. Cincinnati can push the ball downfield with Tyler Boyd and AJ Green as well as John Ross if he continues to progress.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Delpit can play a variety of positions. He may be best suited to play strong safety, which is currently where Jabrill Peppers roams, but he is too talented to slip much further. The LSU defensive back is an incredibly physical player that can provide leadership in that Giants secondary. With Peppers, Delpit and DeAndre Baker, they are starting to put some of the pieces together for a quality, young secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Andrew Thomas OT Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs In this case, it was not the offensive line's fault Darnold is missing games. New York has made a big investment in their quarterback and Darnold looks every bit the part of a franchise quarterback despite struggling in Week 1. Thomas is capable of playing tackle or guard at the next level and the Jets could use him regardless. Rushing for more than 3.4 yards per carry is probably something that intrigues Le'Veon Bell.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs The Raiders are packing for Las Vegas but quarterback Derek Carr may not be in the suitcase. Imagine Roger Goodell announcing the selection of a new quarterback as the franchise begins its next chapter. Tagovailoa is an accurate quarterback and he displays great touch. A likely game against Georgia would be welcomed because they exposed Tagovailoa and his lack of arm strength last season. How will both parties adapt in a rematch?

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Marshon Lattimore, Denzel Ward and now Okudah. Ohio State has done a great job producing cornerbacks lately. Arizona probably should have moved Patrick Peterson for draft assets already knowing that they were not likely to compete this season. He will be on the wrong side of 30 soon and the young Cardinals do not have him in their future plans in all likelihood.

Round 1 - Pick 8 A.J. Epenesa DE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs The Broncos have a few dynamic pass rushers. They could bolster that front seven even more with the addition of Epenesa, who would likely replace Adam Gotsis in this scenario. Vic Fangio would have a terrifying unit that includes Bradley Chubb, Von Miller and Epenesa. Meanwhile, they could address the secondary and other positions with later picks.

Round 1 - Pick 9 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Jerry Jeudy is the unquestioned top wide receiver prospect but there has been some argument on who is next. For me, it has always been CeeDee Lamb. He has great hands and is great with the ball in space. Plus, how could Jacksonville turn down a wide receiver unit that included a DeDe (Westbrook) and a CeeDee, especially since they both attended Oklahoma.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 10 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs The Dolphins bypass a quarterback for the second time. What is happening!? Miami has put themselves in a position where no quarterback could possibly succeed behind that offensive line. They allowed Ja'Wuan James to walk in free agency and traded Laremy Tunsil. Wirfs is one of the first steps towards correcting their issues. Some players have already forced themselves out of town so the team can not afford to add more drama as they build their roster. It all starts in the trenches.

Round 1 - Pick 11 D'Andre Swift RB Georgia • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Simply put, Ronald Jones has not worked out and Peyton Barber strikes fear in no one. Tampa Bay could be another position where a quarterback falls but the Buccaneers decide that they are better off with Jameis Winston than Jake Fromm or Jordan Love. Swift is an all purpose running back capable of catching the ball out of the backfield like David Johnson did for Bruce Arians in Arizona.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Moses could elect to return to Tuscaloosa next season after suffering a torn ACL but the linebacker options in this class are thin, which makes Moses more appealing. Tennessee has developed an attitude that mirrors head coach Mike Vrabel. Injecting Moses into that unit alongside Rashaan Evans would be a great combination to go along with Jurrell Casey, Jeffery Simmons, Kevin Byard and the rest of that talented defense.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Derrick Brown DT Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Vernon Butler did not work out and the Panthers need help up front. Brown would have gone in the first round of the past draft. He is a big, run-stopping body that also provides some pocket pressing ability. Carolina gets more physical on defense.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Yetur Gross-Matos DE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Matt Patricia has placed an emphasis on building out his defense. Injuries to Jarrad Davis have really prevented them from putting it all together on the field. The addition of Gross-Matos, who can offer some pass rush will only be able to help a solid collection of secondary talent.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs Indianapolis just gave Brissett a two-year deal but he has a $20.5 million cap hit next season and is owed nothing if the team releases or trades him ahead of the 2020 NFL season. General Manager Chris Ballard has done a fantastic job constructing this team but Brissett is not going to provide them with anything more than average quarterback play. Love has a strong arm and mobility. Ballard may see shades of Patrick Mahomes, who he helped draft in Kansas City.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs There is a lot to love with how Simmons plays the game of football. He can fill a variety of roles and that is important in today's NFL. There should not be a scenario in which they have to take him off the field. They could plug him in right next to Tremaine Edmunds and give themselves one of the best young linebacker duos in the league.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Walker Little OT Stanford • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs It has been clear that Cleveland needs help along the offensive line. Little may be injured right now but he possesses a lot of athleticism and linemen needy teams will be willing to gamble on his health. Protecting Baker Mayfield is priority No. 1 and the Browns have not done the best job of that in the early stages of this season. Granted, Mayfield can help himself by getting rid of the ball quicker and taking his checkdowns too.

Round 1 - Pick 18 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Desmond Trufant will be 30 years old at the start of the 2020 NFL season. Isaiah Oliver has been inconsistent. It is a good year to be in need of a cornerback prospect because the first round should have plenty. Henderson is one of the best available options although availability has not been his strong suit this season. Henderson has great ball skills and should be able to contribute immediately.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 19 Tyler Biadasz C Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs Noticing a trend? Miami needs to build their team through the trenches. It is the first point of attack on both sides. Success up front dictates success at other levels of the team. Biadasz is the top center prospect in this class. The Dolphins have added tackle Tristan Wirfs and Biadasz in this scenario so they are well on their way to employing a respectable offensive line once again.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 20 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Antonio Brown did not work out but there is still hope. With their first pick, the Raiders added Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. It only makes sense that they select one of his favorite targets with their other selection. Ruggs's production suffers a bit by the sheer talent in that Crimson Tide wide receiver room but he has all the traits to be successful, including potential sub 4.20 speed (!?) in the 40-yard dash.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Trey Adams OT Washington • Sr • 6'8" / 314 lbs Philip Rivers keeps going and going and going. His availability allows the Chargers to add a talented offensive tackle that could play on either end of the unit. Adams suffered a serious injury last season with the Huskies but he had been trending towards the first round. Adding him to the offensive line will allow Rivers more time to distribute the football to Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jake Fromm QB Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs It is fair to wonder if the latest thumb injury to Drew Brees might bring a Hall of Fame career to an end. There does not seem to be a lot of confidence in Teddy Bridgewater or Taysom Hill being able to replace Brees so that tells me they need a better option. If Brees returns for one more season, then it could actually benefit Fromm -- an accurate passer with high quality leadership skills -- in the long run.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs San Francisco needs to get younger and more talented at cornerback. Enter Fulton. He is a first round caliber player that could benefit from the pressure by Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, DeForest Buckner and others.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Julian Okwara DL Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 248 lbs Okwara could potentially slide in opposite Anthony Barr and eventually fill his role in the future. He has been a tad inconsistent to start this season though.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett could ultimately be enough for Russell Wilson but the idea of adding Higgins is too much to pass up right now. If the reported interest in Jalen Ramsey is true, then it is clear Seattle has no issue using their first-round pick on a cornerback.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Shenault is a less explosive Sammy Watkins before the injuries took their toll. Baltimore has found a few big pieces in tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown but adding Shenault would take that unit up a notch.

Round 1 - Pick 27 K'Lavon Chaisson LB LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Trying to attach a prospect to Philadelphia is like trying to buy a Christmas gift for a billionaire. What do you get the team that has everything? Last year, they selected tackle Andre Dillard in the first round without a need to start him immediately. Howie Roseman has done a great job building that roster. By adding Chaisson, the Eagles get a potentially elite pass rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Raekwon Davis DT Alabama • Sr • 6'7" / 312 lbs After allowing Mike Daniels to leave, Green Bay adds Davis to fill any of the three spots along their defensive line. He is a strong player that strengthens the identity of Mike Pettine's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Xavier McKinney CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs The Cowboys have a need at safety and cornerback Byron Jones could leave in free agency. How does the team fill one of those needs? They select a player with the versatility to play either cornerback or safety. McKinney has shown that he can do both at a high level.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Paulson Adebo CB Stanford • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Adebo has been really fun to watch this season. He can play the nickel from Day One or replace Aqib Talib if the team elects to go that route.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs The Chiefs are one of the three teams that have been connected to Jalen Ramsey trade talks. As noted with Seattle, Kansas City is clearly fine parting with a first-round pick in exchange for a cornerback, so they get a cornerback.