2020 NFL Mock Draft: Giants land top playmaker while Chargers and Raiders find franchise quarterbacks

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bengals are pulling away with the No. 1 overall selection and they are naturally going to be linked to the best quarterback prospects. Dig in, draft fans, because most scenarios between now and May are going to feature either Tua Tagovailoa or Joe Burrow to Cincinnati.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Washington believes they have their quarterback and, even if they do not, they are not going to admit it after one season. Their next step is to add the best talent available, and that is Young. The Redskins take Ohio State products in the first round in back-to-back years.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Golden Tate is not a long-term answer and Sterling Shepard's concussion history has become a problem. Darius Slayton has been productive but the team needs more for the rookie quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st New York tried to add edge help last year but Anthony Barr had a change of heart. Simmons is a great option. Truly, the Jets probably attempt to take the best available offensive lineman though.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st No quarterback is going to be successful in Miami without an offensive line. Baker Mayfield went from NFL star to just another player in the span of a year because the team did not devote assets to their line.

Round 1 - Pick 6 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Epenesa is a Dan Quinn pick and the jury is still out on the head coach. Atlanta needs to upgrade their defense, and Epenesa might be the best available option.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Denver was considering trade offers for Chris Harris, which suggests they still might part with him. Okudah could step in and play from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Bruce Arians wants someone that can take better care of the football. Tagovailoa is the answer. He brings great leadership skills as well.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Offensive line is the biggest need for Cleveland but it is too tough to pass on Delpit. The Browns find themselves in this position week after week, which suggests it could come to fruition.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Arizona needs to improve their offensive line. Wirfs is a quality player currently spanning a wide range of opinions. The Cardinals devote some assets to protect Kyler Murray.

Round 1 - Pick 11 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 4th Chaisson has some question marks when it comes to staying healthy but he looks like a special player when available. The LSU product can create havoc on the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Oregon fans were not happy when Herbert was left out of last week's mock draft. The Pac-12 quarterback lands with the Chargers because he has earned it.

Round 1 - Pick 13 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Jacksonville could have a Dede and a CeeDee. D.J. Chark has played well this year but the Jaguars add a true difference maker with Lamb.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 14 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Oakland wants to push the ball downfield. Adding Higgins is Step 1 in the plan that fully comes together later in this projection.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Soph • 6'5" / 316 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 11th Tennessee's once stellar group has regressed this season. Ryan Tannehill looks like he could be an intriguing option at quarterback so the installment of Humphrey aids his chance of success.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Kinlaw is a freak. Indianapolis was prepared to select Jeffery Simmons in the first round last year but Tennessee scooped him up. The defensive lineman can push the pocket and occupy blockers, which should free up the Colts' collection of smaller linebackers.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Lamar Jackson CB Nebraska • Sr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 8th Jackson does not carry the same hype as cornerbacks playing at more traditional programs. He is a fluid athlete comfortable in his back pedal. His upside and scheme versatility makes him a great selection.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 18 Lucas Niang OL TCU • Sr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 9th Jacksonville used the pick acquired from Los Angeles to supplement their offensive line. Niang's season ended early after he underwent surgery on his hip labrum.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Prince Tega Wanogho OT Auburn • Sr • 6'7" / 305 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 4th Tega Wanogho is a rock on the edge. He is athlete and moves well for his size. Offensive tackle seems to be a common projection for Carolina, who has a big decision to make on Cam Newton this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 64th POSITION RNK 6th Love looks like the kind of quarterback that Jon Gruden would ... love. He has a big frame and a strong arm. The wheels seem to fall off when he hits adversity so the coach will have to do a better job of monitoring his highs and lows.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th Dallas needs to improve their secondary. Hall had a season-ending injury but he should be back in time for training camp. He is a physical, athletic cornerback when healthy.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 22 Tyler Biadasz OL Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Dolphins fans may not get excited about Andrew Thomas and Biadasz, which is understandable. Offensive linemen are not going to fill the seats, but Miami should be excited. They get two premier linemen as they build a competitive front.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd When Kansas City traded Dee Ford and released Justin Houston, they lost a lot of pass rush potential. The hope was that Frank Clark would be the answer but that has not happened at this time. Gross-Matos gives them a promising pass rusher under financial control.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Curtis Weaver LB Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 3rd Weaver's ability to get off blocks is really special. Everson Griffen is a free agent this offseason so Minnesota could elect to save some money.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Julian Okwara DL Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd Buffalo needs some younger pass rushers. A replacement for Jerry Hughes would have been an obvious fit but Okwara can still produce on the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Ruggs running routes underneath will open things up for Michael Thomas, who has been fantastic at every stage of his career.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 27 D'Andre Swift RB Georgia • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Miami parted with Kenyan Drake, which opened the door for Kalen Ballage. However, the addition of Swift could really bring another dynamic to that offense. His cutting ability, speed and physicality are off the charts.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Murray is a fluid linebacker capable of covering every inch of the field. He can play any linebacker position, which is a need for the Seahawks.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 2nd C.J. Mosley is long gone and Baltimore lost some of their defensive identity. What if they replaced an Alabama inside linebacker with an Alabama inside linebacker? Moses is rehabbing from an injury but he is a difference maker when healthy.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 5th Green Bay has always been a team that gets the most out of their wide receivers. The combination of Davante Adams and Shenault could really help Aaron Rodgers at this stage of his career.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jared Pinkney TE Vanderbilt • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 61st POSITION RNK 2nd Offensive line and tight end would be the most reasonable positions of need for New England. The addition of Pinkney would inject some energy and versatility into that offense.