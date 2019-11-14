2020 NFL Mock Draft: Giants land top playmaker while Chargers and Raiders find franchise quarterbacks
Four NFL teams find their new franchise QB, with Joe Burrow going No. 1 overall
The 2020 NFL Draft is going to be very fun for fans because there should be an early presence of quarterbacks and other talented skill players. There are going to be a lot of easy talking points for fans and media alike regarding how each player fits with their new respective team. The "passing league" narrative could take another step forward with the prospects expected to be available in this class; there are some big armed quarterbacks and receivers capable of running for days.
With an excess of five months remaining until the 2020 NFL Draft, CBS Sports is here to bring fans the latest projection.
The draft order is based on team records through the first 10 weeks of the season.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
The Bengals are pulling away with the No. 1 overall selection and they are naturally going to be linked to the best quarterback prospects. Dig in, draft fans, because most scenarios between now and May are going to feature either Tua Tagovailoa or Joe Burrow to Cincinnati.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Washington believes they have their quarterback and, even if they do not, they are not going to admit it after one season. Their next step is to add the best talent available, and that is Young. The Redskins take Ohio State products in the first round in back-to-back years.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Golden Tate is not a long-term answer and Sterling Shepard's concussion history has become a problem. Darius Slayton has been productive but the team needs more for the rookie quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
New York tried to add edge help last year but Anthony Barr had a change of heart. Simmons is a great option. Truly, the Jets probably attempt to take the best available offensive lineman though.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
No quarterback is going to be successful in Miami without an offensive line. Baker Mayfield went from NFL star to just another player in the span of a year because the team did not devote assets to their line.
Round 1 - Pick 6
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Epenesa is a Dan Quinn pick and the jury is still out on the head coach. Atlanta needs to upgrade their defense, and Epenesa might be the best available option.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Denver was considering trade offers for Chris Harris, which suggests they still might part with him. Okudah could step in and play from Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
Bruce Arians wants someone that can take better care of the football. Tagovailoa is the answer. He brings great leadership skills as well.
Round 1 - Pick 9
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Offensive line is the biggest need for Cleveland but it is too tough to pass on Delpit. The Browns find themselves in this position week after week, which suggests it could come to fruition.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Arizona needs to improve their offensive line. Wirfs is a quality player currently spanning a wide range of opinions. The Cardinals devote some assets to protect Kyler Murray.
Round 1 - Pick 11
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Chaisson has some question marks when it comes to staying healthy but he looks like a special player when available. The LSU product can create havoc on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
Oregon fans were not happy when Herbert was left out of last week's mock draft. The Pac-12 quarterback lands with the Chargers because he has earned it.
Round 1 - Pick 13
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Jacksonville could have a Dede and a CeeDee. D.J. Chark has played well this year but the Jaguars add a true difference maker with Lamb.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 14
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Oakland wants to push the ball downfield. Adding Higgins is Step 1 in the plan that fully comes together later in this projection.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Oklahoma • Soph • 6'5" / 316 lbs
Tennessee's once stellar group has regressed this season. Ryan Tannehill looks like he could be an intriguing option at quarterback so the installment of Humphrey aids his chance of success.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Kinlaw is a freak. Indianapolis was prepared to select Jeffery Simmons in the first round last year but Tennessee scooped him up. The defensive lineman can push the pocket and occupy blockers, which should free up the Colts' collection of smaller linebackers.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Nebraska • Sr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Jackson does not carry the same hype as cornerbacks playing at more traditional programs. He is a fluid athlete comfortable in his back pedal. His upside and scheme versatility makes him a great selection.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 18
Lucas Niang OL
TCU • Sr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Jacksonville used the pick acquired from Los Angeles to supplement their offensive line. Niang's season ended early after he underwent surgery on his hip labrum.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Auburn • Sr • 6'7" / 305 lbs
Tega Wanogho is a rock on the edge. He is athlete and moves well for his size. Offensive tackle seems to be a common projection for Carolina, who has a big decision to make on Cam Newton this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs
Love looks like the kind of quarterback that Jon Gruden would ... love. He has a big frame and a strong arm. The wheels seem to fall off when he hits adversity so the coach will have to do a better job of monitoring his highs and lows.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Dallas needs to improve their secondary. Hall had a season-ending injury but he should be back in time for training camp. He is a physical, athletic cornerback when healthy.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 22
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs
Dolphins fans may not get excited about Andrew Thomas and Biadasz, which is understandable. Offensive linemen are not going to fill the seats, but Miami should be excited. They get two premier linemen as they build a competitive front.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
When Kansas City traded Dee Ford and released Justin Houston, they lost a lot of pass rush potential. The hope was that Frank Clark would be the answer but that has not happened at this time. Gross-Matos gives them a promising pass rusher under financial control.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
Weaver's ability to get off blocks is really special. Everson Griffen is a free agent this offseason so Minnesota could elect to save some money.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Buffalo needs some younger pass rushers. A replacement for Jerry Hughes would have been an obvious fit but Okwara can still produce on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Ruggs running routes underneath will open things up for Michael Thomas, who has been fantastic at every stage of his career.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
Georgia • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
Miami parted with Kenyan Drake, which opened the door for Kalen Ballage. However, the addition of Swift could really bring another dynamic to that offense. His cutting ability, speed and physicality are off the charts.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
Murray is a fluid linebacker capable of covering every inch of the field. He can play any linebacker position, which is a need for the Seahawks.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
C.J. Mosley is long gone and Baltimore lost some of their defensive identity. What if they replaced an Alabama inside linebacker with an Alabama inside linebacker? Moses is rehabbing from an injury but he is a difference maker when healthy.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Green Bay has always been a team that gets the most out of their wide receivers. The combination of Davante Adams and Shenault could really help Aaron Rodgers at this stage of his career.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Vanderbilt • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Offensive line and tight end would be the most reasonable positions of need for New England. The addition of Pinkney would inject some energy and versatility into that offense.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
San Francisco likes long cornerbacks and Diggs carries that designation. Oh, and he is not a bad player either.
