2020 NFL Mock Draft: Giants land top playmaker while Chargers and Raiders find franchise quarterbacks

Four NFL teams find their new franchise QB, with Joe Burrow going No. 1 overall

The 2020 NFL Draft is going to be very fun for fans because there should be an early presence of quarterbacks and other talented skill players. There are going to be a lot of easy talking points for fans and media alike regarding how each player fits with their new respective team. The "passing league" narrative could take another step forward with the prospects expected to be available in this class; there are some big armed quarterbacks and receivers capable of running for days.

With an excess of five months remaining until the 2020 NFL Draft, CBS Sports is here to bring fans the latest projection.

The draft order is based on team records through the first 10 weeks of the season.   

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Bengals are pulling away with the No. 1 overall selection and they are naturally going to be linked to the best quarterback prospects. Dig in, draft fans, because most scenarios between now and May are going to feature either Tua Tagovailoa or Joe Burrow to Cincinnati.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Washington believes they have their quarterback and, even if they do not, they are not going to admit it after one season. Their next step is to add the best talent available, and that is Young. The Redskins take Ohio State products in the first round in back-to-back years.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Golden Tate is not a long-term answer and Sterling Shepard's concussion history has become a problem. Darius Slayton has been productive but the team needs more for the rookie quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Isaiah Simmons S
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
New York tried to add edge help last year but Anthony Barr had a change of heart. Simmons is a great option. Truly, the Jets probably attempt to take the best available offensive lineman though.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Andrew Thomas OL
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
No quarterback is going to be successful in Miami without an offensive line. Baker Mayfield went from NFL star to just another player in the span of a year because the team did not devote assets to their line.
Round 1 - Pick 6
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Epenesa is a Dan Quinn pick and the jury is still out on the head coach. Atlanta needs to upgrade their defense, and Epenesa might be the best available option.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Denver was considering trade offers for Chris Harris, which suggests they still might part with him. Okudah could step in and play from Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Tua Tagovailoa QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
Bruce Arians wants someone that can take better care of the football. Tagovailoa is the answer. He brings great leadership skills as well.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Grant Delpit S
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Offensive line is the biggest need for Cleveland but it is too tough to pass on Delpit. The Browns find themselves in this position week after week, which suggests it could come to fruition.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Tristan Wirfs OL
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Arizona needs to improve their offensive line. Wirfs is a quality player currently spanning a wide range of opinions. The Cardinals devote some assets to protect Kyler Murray.
Round 1 - Pick 11
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
4th
Chaisson has some question marks when it comes to staying healthy but he looks like a special player when available. The LSU product can create havoc on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Justin Herbert QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
4th
Oregon fans were not happy when Herbert was left out of last week's mock draft. The Pac-12 quarterback lands with the Chargers because he has earned it.
Round 1 - Pick 13
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Jacksonville could have a Dede and a CeeDee. D.J. Chark has played well this year but the Jaguars add a true difference maker with Lamb.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 14
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Oakland
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
Oakland wants to push the ball downfield. Adding Higgins is Step 1 in the plan that fully comes together later in this projection.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Creed Humphrey OL
Oklahoma • Soph • 6'5" / 316 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
66th
POSITION RNK
11th
Tennessee's once stellar group has regressed this season. Ryan Tannehill looks like he could be an intriguing option at quarterback so the installment of Humphrey aids his chance of success.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
Kinlaw is a freak. Indianapolis was prepared to select Jeffery Simmons in the first round last year but Tennessee scooped him up. The defensive lineman can push the pocket and occupy blockers, which should free up the Colts' collection of smaller linebackers.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Lamar Jackson CB
Nebraska • Sr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
8th
Jackson does not carry the same hype as cornerbacks playing at more traditional programs. He is a fluid athlete comfortable in his back pedal. His upside and scheme versatility makes him a great selection.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 18
Lucas Niang OL
TCU • Sr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
55th
POSITION RNK
9th
Jacksonville used the pick acquired from Los Angeles to supplement their offensive line. Niang's season ended early after he underwent surgery on his hip labrum.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Prince Tega Wanogho OT
Auburn • Sr • 6'7" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
4th
Tega Wanogho is a rock on the edge. He is athlete and moves well for his size. Offensive tackle seems to be a common projection for Carolina, who has a big decision to make on Cam Newton this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
Oakland
PROSPECT RNK
64th
POSITION RNK
6th
Love looks like the kind of quarterback that Jon Gruden would ... love. He has a big frame and a strong arm. The wheels seem to fall off when he hits adversity so the coach will have to do a better job of monitoring his highs and lows.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
5th
Dallas needs to improve their secondary. Hall had a season-ending injury but he should be back in time for training camp. He is a physical, athletic cornerback when healthy.
  From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 22
Tyler Biadasz OL
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Dolphins fans may not get excited about Andrew Thomas and Biadasz, which is understandable. Offensive linemen are not going to fill the seats, but Miami should be excited. They get two premier linemen as they build a competitive front.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
When Kansas City traded Dee Ford and released Justin Houston, they lost a lot of pass rush potential. The hope was that Frank Clark would be the answer but that has not happened at this time. Gross-Matos gives them a promising pass rusher under financial control.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Curtis Weaver LB
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Weaver's ability to get off blocks is really special. Everson Griffen is a free agent this offseason so Minnesota could elect to save some money.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Julian Okwara DL
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Buffalo needs some younger pass rushers. A replacement for Jerry Hughes would have been an obvious fit but Okwara can still produce on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Henry Ruggs III WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Ruggs running routes underneath will open things up for Michael Thomas, who has been fantastic at every stage of his career.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
D'Andre Swift RB
Georgia • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
1st
Miami parted with Kenyan Drake, which opened the door for Kalen Ballage. However, the addition of Swift could really bring another dynamic to that offense. His cutting ability, speed and physicality are off the charts.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Kenneth Murray LB
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
1st
Murray is a fluid linebacker capable of covering every inch of the field. He can play any linebacker position, which is a need for the Seahawks.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
2nd
C.J. Mosley is long gone and Baltimore lost some of their defensive identity. What if they replaced an Alabama inside linebacker with an Alabama inside linebacker? Moses is rehabbing from an injury but he is a difference maker when healthy.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
5th
Green Bay has always been a team that gets the most out of their wide receivers. The combination of Davante Adams and Shenault could really help Aaron Rodgers at this stage of his career.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jared Pinkney TE
Vanderbilt • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
61st
POSITION RNK
2nd
Offensive line and tight end would be the most reasonable positions of need for New England. The addition of Pinkney would inject some energy and versatility into that offense.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
6th
San Francisco likes long cornerbacks and Diggs carries that designation. Oh, and he is not a bad player either.

