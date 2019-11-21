2020 NFL Mock Draft: Giants, Redskins add star Ohio State defenders while Tua heads to Las Vegas

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd With Tagovailoa injured, the decision for Cincinnati essentially boils down to Chase Young and Burrow. The Bengals have already made their bed with Andy Dalton, and Ryan Finley is not the answer, so they bring in Burrow.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Redskins need talent. Young is the best prospect regardless of position. Washington gets lucky that they took a quarterback last year and the team ahead of them needs one this season.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Isaiah Simmons or Okudah would be great options for New York, as they could not go wrong with either. The addition of Okudah allows them to finally move on from Janoris Jenkins and his huge cap hit, however.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Dolphins need talent across the board. Simmons is developing as a pass rusher but he is fantastic in open space. Miami can build their defense around his length and athleticism.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Jets seem hellbent on taking an offensive lineman. They have made their strategy obvious, and Thomas is the best available. If he is available, I think Joe Douglas would have a hard time bypassing him.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th In an ideal world, Bruce Arians would get a Tua Tagovailoa or Joe Burrow. He has had enough of the turnovers with Jameis Winston. Given the injury to Tagovailoa, Herbert is the best option in this spot. Arians will need to continue drilling mechanics and footwork consistency into him until it becomes second nature.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Broncos traded Emmanuel Sanders and, while Courtland Sutton has been great, they need another outlet. Jeudy is great value here. His best trait is his attention to detail, which suggests he will be in the league for a long time.

Round 1 - Pick 8 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Who knew that moving the wide receivers coach to defense would be the answer to their problems? Epenesa can provide them some pass rush on the edge as they continue to build depth on that side of the ball.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Corey Peters has been solid in Arizona but he is not getting any younger. Brown can come in and learn from the savvy veteran.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd The Lions' season has slowly revealed potential needs at defensive back, running back and elsewhere. However, they opt to aid three positions with the additions of the body mover, Wirfs.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Travis Benjamin is relatively cheap if he returns next season but Ruggs would bring some much-needed explosion to this offense. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams working on the edge with Ruggs and Hunter Henry underneath is scary.

Round 1 - Pick 12 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd In some cases, the draft board does not fall together as desired. Lamb is a tremendous talent with elite body control but the Jaguars realistically have bigger needs. They jump on the best talent available, however.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The same scenario plays out for the Browns each week. In an ideal world, a sure-fire offensive tackle would be sitting there waiting for them. It has not been the case though. Delpit is the best player available and his addition becomes even more important following an Achilles injury to Morgan Burnett and the potential departure of Damarious Randall in free agency.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 14 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Fulton is tough. Oakland drafted Trayvon Mullen a year ago but then they parted with Gareon Conley. Mike Mayock has made a lot of great decisions already so Las Vegas should be confident in whoever their new general manager chooses.

Round 1 - Pick 15 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 4th Philadelphia could use some secondary and linebacker help and Chaisson, who has elite traits, solves one of those needs.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 16 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Soph • 6'5" / 316 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 12th Build the front for whichever running back and quarterback is brought to Miami.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Tyler Biadasz OL Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Tennessee's offensive line has regressed a bit in surprising fashion this season. Biadasz adds some new blood up the middle.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 8th Offensive tackle has been a consistent need for the Panthers. Leatherwood is a solid option and much less of a risk than Greg Little.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st If Tagovailoa returns to throwing in the spring, then teams should not allow him to slide from the first round. Jon Gruden wants to push the ball downfield, and that is not a strength of Tagovailoa. Justin Herbert would be a better fit here but he is already gone. Tagovailoa is a better fit for Arians, but No. 6 is probably too high given his injury.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th Jacksonville added Lamb earlier in the process and now they get Bryce Hall to cover him in practice. The trade of Jalen Ramsey created a void in their secondary that Hall can fill when he returns from his own injury.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Lamar Jackson CB Nebraska • Sr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 8th As I say every week, Dallas needs some help in their secondary. Byron Jones could potentially leave in free agency, which creates a need.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Kinlaw can occupy blockers, but he also pushes the pocket. Indianapolis could have a fun-to-watch defense with the linebackers they currently have plus Kinlaw drawing attention in front of them.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 23 D'Andre Swift RB Georgia • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Kalen Ballage is not the answer in Miami. Swift is great in pass protection, provides a safety net as a checkdown option and is a great running back. The Philadelphia native is the total package.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Minnesota is getting to the point where they will have to make decisions at all levels of their defense. They could be one of the more interesting teams to follow this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 25 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 4th Coming into the season, Henderson was a top-10 talent. Injuries and a slight dip in play have him closer to the end of the first round. Kansas City needs some help at the cornerback position.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Curtis Weaver LB Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 3rd Weaver and the Bills are a great fit because he allows them to move on from Jerry Hughes and create some cap space in addition to providing another talented piece to that young defense.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th The Packers could not stand to watch Higgins fall any further, and he is too great of a player to slip out of the first round. Green Bay has some Davante Adams insurance.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Prince Tega Wanogho OL Auburn • Sr • 6'7" / 305 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 4th Just because Russell Wilson can escape pressure and make magical plays does not mean he should all the time.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 2nd Moses and Baltimore are just a great fit. He brings leadership and a toughness that NFL fans have seen from the Ravens defense for years.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 5th Speaking of great fits, Shenault is perfect for what Sean Payton wants to do in that offense. He brings a lot of versatility to one of the best offensive playcallers in the business.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Lucas Niang OL TCU • Sr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 10th Isaiah Wynn has returned from injury but this is the second consecutive year that he has been injured. Niang can play right tackle, as he did at TCU, or he could play left tackle and the Patriots could move Wynn to guard, which is where many pegged him coming out of Georgia.