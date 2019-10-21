2020 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars replace Jalen Ramsey with LSU corner, Browns' pick is surprise of Top 10
The Jaguars get a super-skill cornerback in Kristian Fulton to fill the vacancy created after the Ramsey trade
The Jaguars turned their attention to the future with the Jalen Ramsey trade, and they got quite the haul for the former first-round cornerback.
Gardner Minshew looks like he could be an answer at the quarterback spot for Jacksonville, but the team needs to find a Ramsey replacement.
The Jags do that right away in this mock. The draft order below is based on records and strength of schedule. Position rankings are based on my Top 32 Big Board.
Now, to the picks.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
It'll be a quarterback for the Bengals, and while Herbert has some inconsistencies, he's a supreme physical talent and has put an array of outstanding throws on film.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
So #TankForTua works in this scenario, even with the Dolphins not getting the first overall pick.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Time to trade Trent Williams, Bruce Allen. Even if it happens in the offseason, the Redskins need a new left tackle, and Thomas is a monster.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Even if Dan Quinn isn't coaching the Falcons next year, the team needs a secondary upgrade. Okudah is the best corner in college football right now.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
This finishes out the same top 5 as a week ago. All the picks are too perfect.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Young is probably the best overall player at the college football ranks right now. He can win every imaginable way and has serious size.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Even with Russell Okung back, the Chargers have to continue to build the offensive line. Wirfs would be the best available at this juncture.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
Could the Joe Flacco experiment be one-and-done in Denver? If it is, Drew Lock is waiting in the wings, but the Broncos need more push from their defensive interior. Brown can be that guy for Vic Fangio.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs
Surprise! Jones is a chiseled, athletic left tackle with loads of experience. No he hasn't faced top competition, but in this scenario, he rises astronomically during the pre-draft process and lands with the blocking-needy Browns.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 10
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
The Dolphins actually have a respectable receiver duo in DeVante Parker and Preston Williams. Doesn't mean they should avoid adding to it. Lamb can do it all.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 227 lbs
Insert GIF of Bruce Arians quickly snapping his head around if Eason is still on the board here. Eason has an effortless rocket of an arm and would fit perfectly in Arians' system.
Round 1 - Pick 12
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
The Lions have played relatively well under Matt Patricia this season after a disappointing 2018 but could use some playmaking ability at the safety spot.
Round 1 - Pick 13
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
The first of two Round 1 picks, the Jaguars spend this one on a replacement for Jalen Ramsey. Fulton is sticky in coverage and has plus athletic talent.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Diggs is an athletic specimen with NFL bloodlines, and he's large, technically sound corner. He's exactly what the Eagles need.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Burrow absolutely has has the inside track to be -- at the very least -- the third quarterback picked in the 2020 Draft. The Titans have to start a new era at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
The Raiders are rushing the quarterback more effectively than they did a season ago when they were epically bad in that area, but in a division with Patrick Mahomes, their pass rush needs to be much better. Kinlaw routinely resets the line of scrimmage and can play anywhere.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
The Cardinals offense is starting to click. How about some defensive additions, Kliff? Simmons would be a fine start.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 18
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
The Raiders would've loved Simmons but are totally fine with Murray as somewhat of a consolation prize. Murray glides all over the field.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Jaguars pair Ronnie Harrison with another Alabama safety in McKinney, a rangy coverage defender with a nasty style against the run.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Get Cam Newton (or maybe Kyle Allen?) another speedy threat on the outside. Ruggs flies.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Nebraska • Sr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
The Cowboys very well could lose Byron Jones in free agency. If so, they need to turn their attention to the cornerback spot in the draft. Jackson is a 6-foot-3 disruptor on the outside. He has 11 pass breakups and two picks on the season to date.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 22
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
This one gets called into the commissioner immediately after the Dolphins go on the clock. Epenesa is a large, refined power rusher who's just scratching the surface of how good he can be.
Round 1 - Pick 23
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Henderson is Florida's lockdown corner with the physicality to play on the perimeter and the twitchiness to bump inside to the slot.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 309 lbs
Same pick as a week ago. Kirk Cousins is ... rolling? Yep. He is. But time to get him better blocking.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
I could see a slower-ish 40-time sinking Higgins down boards a bit before the savvy front office in Baltimore ultimately grabs him late in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
You know what the Seahawks love? Small, super-agile wideouts with outstanding ball skills. That perfectly describes Reagor.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Wake Forest • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
I adore this pairing. Basham is a stocky but polished edge rusher with a high motor. More talent for Buffalo's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
The Packers are one of the most complete teams in football, and this is a selection with the long-term future in mind.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
Even with Frank Clark in the mix, the Chiefs could use more pass-rushing juice. Weaver can give them that.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
Love this prospect-team fit. Johnson is tremendous after the catch and would give the Saints a true No. 2 behind Michael Thomas.
Round 1 - Pick 31
California • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Slightly off the radar here from New England, but we all know exactly how much Bill Belichick cares about making a selection people expect. Davis is as rangy as they come at the safety spot in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Shenault -- and Colorado -- haven't had the best season, but he's a 6-2, 220-pounder with awesome contact balance and elusiveness. Perfect fit in San Fran.
