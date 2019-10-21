2020 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars replace Jalen Ramsey with LSU corner, Browns' pick is surprise of Top 10

Round 1 - Pick 1 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd It'll be a quarterback for the Bengals, and while Herbert has some inconsistencies, he's a supreme physical talent and has put an array of outstanding throws on film.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st So #TankForTua works in this scenario, even with the Dolphins not getting the first overall pick.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Time to trade Trent Williams, Bruce Allen. Even if it happens in the offseason, the Redskins need a new left tackle, and Thomas is a monster.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Even if Dan Quinn isn't coaching the Falcons next year, the team needs a secondary upgrade. Okudah is the best corner in college football right now.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st This finishes out the same top 5 as a week ago. All the picks are too perfect.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st Young is probably the best overall player at the college football ranks right now. He can win every imaginable way and has serious size.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Even with Russell Okung back, the Chargers have to continue to build the offensive line. Wirfs would be the best available at this juncture.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Could the Joe Flacco experiment be one-and-done in Denver? If it is, Drew Lock is waiting in the wings, but the Broncos need more push from their defensive interior. Brown can be that guy for Vic Fangio.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Surprise! Jones is a chiseled, athletic left tackle with loads of experience. No he hasn't faced top competition, but in this scenario, he rises astronomically during the pre-draft process and lands with the blocking-needy Browns.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 10 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd The Dolphins actually have a respectable receiver duo in DeVante Parker and Preston Williams. Doesn't mean they should avoid adding to it. Lamb can do it all.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jacob Eason QB Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 227 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Insert GIF of Bruce Arians quickly snapping his head around if Eason is still on the board here. Eason has an effortless rocket of an arm and would fit perfectly in Arians' system.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st The Lions have played relatively well under Matt Patricia this season after a disappointing 2018 but could use some playmaking ability at the safety spot.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The first of two Round 1 picks, the Jaguars spend this one on a replacement for Jalen Ramsey. Fulton is sticky in coverage and has plus athletic talent.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Diggs is an athletic specimen with NFL bloodlines, and he's large, technically sound corner. He's exactly what the Eagles need.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Burrow absolutely has has the inside track to be -- at the very least -- the third quarterback picked in the 2020 Draft. The Titans have to start a new era at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The Raiders are rushing the quarterback more effectively than they did a season ago when they were epically bad in that area, but in a division with Patrick Mahomes, their pass rush needs to be much better. Kinlaw routinely resets the line of scrimmage and can play anywhere.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Cardinals offense is starting to click. How about some defensive additions, Kliff? Simmons would be a fine start.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 18 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR The Raiders would've loved Simmons but are totally fine with Murray as somewhat of a consolation prize. Murray glides all over the field.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 19 Xavier McKinney CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jaguars pair Ronnie Harrison with another Alabama safety in McKinney, a rangy coverage defender with a nasty style against the run.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th Get Cam Newton (or maybe Kyle Allen?) another speedy threat on the outside. Ruggs flies.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Lamar Jackson CB Nebraska • Sr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd The Cowboys very well could lose Byron Jones in free agency. If so, they need to turn their attention to the cornerback spot in the draft. Jackson is a 6-foot-3 disruptor on the outside. He has 11 pass breakups and two picks on the season to date.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 22 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 5th This one gets called into the commissioner immediately after the Dolphins go on the clock. Epenesa is a large, refined power rusher who's just scratching the surface of how good he can be.

Round 1 - Pick 23 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Henderson is Florida's lockdown corner with the physicality to play on the perimeter and the twitchiness to bump inside to the slot.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Calvin Throckmorton OL Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 309 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Same pick as a week ago. Kirk Cousins is ... rolling? Yep. He is. But time to get him better blocking.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd I could see a slower-ish 40-time sinking Higgins down boards a bit before the savvy front office in Baltimore ultimately grabs him late in Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 6th You know what the Seahawks love? Small, super-agile wideouts with outstanding ball skills. That perfectly describes Reagor.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Carlos Basham Jr. DL Wake Forest • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd I adore this pairing. Basham is a stocky but polished edge rusher with a high motor. More talent for Buffalo's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR The Packers are one of the most complete teams in football, and this is a selection with the long-term future in mind.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Curtis Weaver LB Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th Even with Frank Clark in the mix, the Chiefs could use more pass-rushing juice. Weaver can give them that.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Tyler Johnson WR Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Love this prospect-team fit. Johnson is tremendous after the catch and would give the Saints a true No. 2 behind Michael Thomas.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Ashtyn Davis S California • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Slightly off the radar here from New England, but we all know exactly how much Bill Belichick cares about making a selection people expect. Davis is as rangy as they come at the safety spot in this class.