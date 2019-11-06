2020 NFL Mock Draft: Jets pick Chase Young, Raiders stop Jerry Jeudy's slide
The Jets go defense in the top 5, and the consensus top receiver isn't selected until No. 10 overall
While quarterbacks are needed at the top of every draft, with eight of them picked in Round 1 the past two years, there's bound to be many non-passers off the board in the top 10 in 2020.
And what does a team like the Jets do? Invest in its offense for Sam Darnold, or add to the defense? How about the Giants?
In this mock, both teams representing New York City actually go defense inside the top 10. Meanwhile, the Raiders land a top offensive prospect.
The order of selections below is based on the current draft order. Position rankings are based on my Top 32 Big Board.
Now, to the picks.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Keeping Burrow at No. 1 overall to the Bengals for now. Will this weekend's monumental showdown between LSU and Alabama change the top of the quarterback rankings?
Round 1 - Pick 2
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Easy pick here for Washington with Trent Williams likely done with the organization. Thomas is the best left tackle in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
While help for Sam Darnold -- either on the line or at receiver -- is a top priority, the Jets simply cannot pass on a talent like Young here.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
Despite not winning the "tankathon" in this scenario, the Dolphins are ecstatic to land Tagovailoa at No. 4 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
This is an exquisite prospect-team match. I just wonder if Dan Quinn will be the coach in Atlanta for it. Okudah is a big, lockdown corner with twitchiness and natural ball skills.
Round 1 - Pick 6
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Dave Gettleman is accustomed to surprising everyone early in the draft. With Jerry Jeudy available, the Giants GM addresses the cornerback spot, a position in more dire need of an upgrade than wideout.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs
Mocked Jones to Cleveland earlier, and I'm going back to it. With his size, athleticism, and experience, I can envision Jones flying up boards, and the Browns have major needs up front.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
Even after a strong performance in Seattle in Week 9, I still think the Jameis Winston era in Tampa Bay is bound to be over after this season. The franchise turns its attention to Herbert.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
Brown is a gargantuan defensive tackle with a Herculean bull rush. He's exactly what Denver needs up front, and he'd formulate an awesome pairing with Derek Wolfe.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 10
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
While receiver isn't the most glaring need for the Raiders, Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock are happy to stop Jeudy's slide here.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
The Cardinals offense doesn't look like it's a blast to play, but the defense needs upgrades at many positions. Kinlaw can create disruption from anywhere on the defensive line with his length and power.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Diggs is the exact type of cornerback Matt Patricia would love to deploy in press man for the Lions.
Round 1 - Pick 13
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
The Jaguars could use another talented safety to form a young tandem with Ronnie Harrison. Delpit does it all at that position.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Another year, another draft with the Chargers passing on picking Philip Rivers' heir apparent. Ruggs has world-class speed and gives Los Angeles more juice down the field.
Round 1 - Pick 15
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
At this rate, might the Titans (gulp) stick with Ryan Tannehill as the starter in 2020? If so, GM Jon Robinson turns his attention to the edge rusher spot with Epenesa.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
After going offense with their first pick in the opening round, the Raiders turn their attention to the defensive side of the ball with Simmons, a created-in-a-lab type athlete at linebacker.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 17
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
The Dolphins' second-biggest need after quarterback is along the offensive line. Wirfs is NFL strong and can play multiple positions.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Yes, it could be a repeat of 2017, when two Ohio State cornerbacks went in Round 1. The Eagles badly need more youthful talent at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs
Same pick as a week ago. Gallimore would strengthen an already stout defense with his penetration ability and run-stopping skills.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
After almost taking Lamb with their first selection, the Jaguars immediately call this selection in. Lamb would round out a pleasantly surprising receiver group in Jacksonville.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
With many key pieces under contract for a while, the Cowboys likely expect to have their Super Bowl window opened for a while. So they pick Hall even after a season-ending ankle injury.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Florida State • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
The Colts could use a true penetrating defensive tackle in their 4-3 system, and Wilson is just that.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
The Vikings need more depth at the receiver spot, so they go with Reagor here, a Stefon Diggs-like talent.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
I don't think anyone living in Kansas City would be upset if the Chiefs had a draft entirely consisting of defensive players. Weaver has shown first-round ability since his freshman season at Boise State.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 25
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
At the ground floor of its rebuilding process, the Dolphins get a young edge rusher in Gross-Matos with massive talent and room to grow physically.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
The Bills give Josh Allen a serious downfield weapon in Higgins, a tall wideout with springy athleticism and plus ball skills.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
While 2019 first-round pick L.J. Collier has had problems even getting on the field this season, Basham, a similarly versatile defensive lineman, would bring more talent to a pass rush that desperately needs it.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
The Ravens want to run the ball but need to invest more in the receiver group. Johnson has good ball skills in contested-catch situations and thrives after the catch.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Evan Weaver LB
California • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Staying with this pairing for another week. Weaver is constantly around the ball and has imposing size at the linebacker spot.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Purdue • Sr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
The Patriots absolutely need a tight end early in the 2020 Draft. Hopkins looks like the most naturally gifted receiver at the position in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 32
California • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Davis has plus athletic traits and could give the 49ers an eraser down the field because of his range.
