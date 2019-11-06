2020 NFL Mock Draft: Jets pick Chase Young, Raiders stop Jerry Jeudy's slide

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK NA POSITION RNK NA Keeping Burrow at No. 1 overall to the Bengals for now. Will this weekend's monumental showdown between LSU and Alabama change the top of the quarterback rankings?

Round 1 - Pick 2 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Easy pick here for Washington with Trent Williams likely done with the organization. Thomas is the best left tackle in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st While help for Sam Darnold -- either on the line or at receiver -- is a top priority, the Jets simply cannot pass on a talent like Young here.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Despite not winning the "tankathon" in this scenario, the Dolphins are ecstatic to land Tagovailoa at No. 4 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st This is an exquisite prospect-team match. I just wonder if Dan Quinn will be the coach in Atlanta for it. Okudah is a big, lockdown corner with twitchiness and natural ball skills.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Dave Gettleman is accustomed to surprising everyone early in the draft. With Jerry Jeudy available, the Giants GM addresses the cornerback spot, a position in more dire need of an upgrade than wideout.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Mocked Jones to Cleveland earlier, and I'm going back to it. With his size, athleticism, and experience, I can envision Jones flying up boards, and the Browns have major needs up front.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Even after a strong performance in Seattle in Week 9, I still think the Jameis Winston era in Tampa Bay is bound to be over after this season. The franchise turns its attention to Herbert.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Brown is a gargantuan defensive tackle with a Herculean bull rush. He's exactly what Denver needs up front, and he'd formulate an awesome pairing with Derek Wolfe.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 10 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st While receiver isn't the most glaring need for the Raiders, Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock are happy to stop Jeudy's slide here.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The Cardinals offense doesn't look like it's a blast to play, but the defense needs upgrades at many positions. Kinlaw can create disruption from anywhere on the defensive line with his length and power.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Diggs is the exact type of cornerback Matt Patricia would love to deploy in press man for the Lions.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st The Jaguars could use another talented safety to form a young tandem with Ronnie Harrison. Delpit does it all at that position.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th Another year, another draft with the Chargers passing on picking Philip Rivers' heir apparent. Ruggs has world-class speed and gives Los Angeles more juice down the field.

Round 1 - Pick 15 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd At this rate, might the Titans (gulp) stick with Ryan Tannehill as the starter in 2020? If so, GM Jon Robinson turns his attention to the edge rusher spot with Epenesa.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st After going offense with their first pick in the opening round, the Raiders turn their attention to the defensive side of the ball with Simmons, a created-in-a-lab type athlete at linebacker.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 17 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd The Dolphins' second-biggest need after quarterback is along the offensive line. Wirfs is NFL strong and can play multiple positions.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Damon Arnette CB Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Yes, it could be a repeat of 2017, when two Ohio State cornerbacks went in Round 1. The Eagles badly need more youthful talent at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Neville Gallimore DL Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Same pick as a week ago. Gallimore would strengthen an already stout defense with his penetration ability and run-stopping skills.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd After almost taking Lamb with their first selection, the Jaguars immediately call this selection in. Lamb would round out a pleasantly surprising receiver group in Jacksonville.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd With many key pieces under contract for a while, the Cowboys likely expect to have their Super Bowl window opened for a while. So they pick Hall even after a season-ending ankle injury.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Marvin Wilson DL Florida State • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd The Colts could use a true penetrating defensive tackle in their 4-3 system, and Wilson is just that.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 6th The Vikings need more depth at the receiver spot, so they go with Reagor here, a Stefon Diggs-like talent.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Curtis Weaver LB Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th I don't think anyone living in Kansas City would be upset if the Chiefs had a draft entirely consisting of defensive players. Weaver has shown first-round ability since his freshman season at Boise State.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 25 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 7th At the ground floor of its rebuilding process, the Dolphins get a young edge rusher in Gross-Matos with massive talent and room to grow physically.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bills give Josh Allen a serious downfield weapon in Higgins, a tall wideout with springy athleticism and plus ball skills.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Troy Dye LB Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Mike Pettine will see a lot of another linebacker he coached also hailing from Oregon -- Kiko Alonso -- in Dye, a tall, athletic second-level defender.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE Wake Forest • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd While 2019 first-round pick L.J. Collier has had problems even getting on the field this season, Basham, a similarly versatile defensive lineman, would bring more talent to a pass rush that desperately needs it.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Tyler Johnson WR Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR The Ravens want to run the ball but need to invest more in the receiver group. Johnson has good ball skills in contested-catch situations and thrives after the catch.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Evan Weaver LB California • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Staying with this pairing for another week. Weaver is constantly around the ball and has imposing size at the linebacker spot.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Brycen Hopkins TE Purdue • Sr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR The Patriots absolutely need a tight end early in the 2020 Draft. Hopkins looks like the most naturally gifted receiver at the position in this class.