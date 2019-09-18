2020 NFL Mock Draft: Justin Herbert replaces Tua as No. 1 pick, Panthers draft QB as Cam Newton's health a concern

Round 1 - Pick 1 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Through three games, Herbert's completing 73 percent of his passes with 11 touchdowns and no interceptions -- and he's yet to complete fewer than 71 percent of his passes in any of those games. Through three games last season, Herbert completed just 57 percent of his throws -- and in two games didn't even hit 50 percent -- with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. He was smart to return to school for his senior season and if he continues to play as he has thus far, he'll challenge Tua Tagovailoa to be the first QB drafted.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Andrew Thomas OT Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Case Keenum has only been sacked twice in two games but starting Donald Penn at left tackle and Ereck Flowers at left guard is not a plan, especially while Pro Bowler Trent Williams continues to stay away. Meanwhile, Thomas is arguably the best offensive lineman in college football and he not only looks the part at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, he plays like a dominant left tackle. Coming into 2019, Thomas has allowed just four sacks in two seasons at Georgia and he can take over in the run game.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Andy Dalton looked good in Week 1, less so last week and the reality is that the Bengals will be in the market for a franchise QB at some point in the near future. Tagovailoa is undersized by traditional NFL standards but thanks to Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, his lack of ideal height won't prevent him from being among the first players taken.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Chase Young DE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Giants didn't draft a pass rusher in the first round in the spring and finding one will be one of their many needs this offseason. Young, who had 14.5 sacks in 2018 and already has five sacks through three games this season, has an explosive first step off of the edge, and he also can set the edge in the run game. He's not Nick Bosa but he's the best edge rusher in the 2020 NFL Draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Jeudy is an elite route runner who does everything well. If you're looking to nitpick, he doesn't have top-end speed, though you wouldn't know it to watch him in games. And if there's anything this Jets offense needs (other than healthy quarterbacks) it's playmakers. The offense is stagnant and Jeudy would immediately change that.

Round 1 - Pick 6 A.J. Epenesa DE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Yes, the team took Clelin Ferrell No. 4 overall in the spring but you can never have too many edge rushers. Huge. Strong. Epenesa can rag-doll offensive tackles with a straight-arm and while he's not explosive, he has the strength to control the line of scrimmage. He's a high-motor edge setter in the run game who can't be contained by just one player.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Kyler Murray has shown glimpses of what made him so special at Oklahoma but he'll need to be better protected. Wirfs, who has a little Cody Ford in his game, is surprisingly athletic for his size, and his combination of strong hands and quick feet allows him to control would-be pass rushers. If he gets his hands on you it's over, and he also has the ability to get into space and pave the way in the running game.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Delpit can line up anywhere -- in centerfield, the slot, near the line of scrimmage, off the edge -- and wherever he ends up he consistently makes plays. He's best coming downhill but he'll continue to improve the other aspects of his game and his long, lean frame coupled with his fluid movements make him look like a natural playmaker.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Who knows how long Jalen Ramsey will be a member of the Jagauars and Hall is a tall, physical corner who isn't afraid to gamble. Last season he played mostly off-coverage in zone looks but showed the instincts and athleticism to come off his responsibility to make plays. He's also stout against the run and is a solid open-field tackler. If Hall had come out after his junior season there's a chance he would've been a first-round pick.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 10 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th The Dolphins find their quarterback with the No. 1 pick and they get Justin Herbert a proper downfield threat in Tee Higgins, the 6-foot-4 playmaker who is coming off a 7-catch, 150-yard effort against Syracuse last week.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Lucas Niang T TCU • Sr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 3rd Is Jameis Winston the future? Whomever ends up under center for the Bucs next season, they'll need to be better protected. This may be a little high for Niang but he started 13 games last season and didn't allow a sack, and Pro Football Focus graded him as the best pass-blocking tackle in the Big 12.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Derrick Brown DT Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Hard to move off the ball, Brown has the strength to push the pocket, even against double teams. He doesn't have the dynamism of a Quinnen Williams or Jeffery Simmons but he is a space-eater that is disruptive around the line and allows teammates around him to make plays.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd Cam Newton can't get healthy and the Panthers could decide to move on from him after the season. And while the team drafted Will Grier this spring, he won't be gifted the job. As for Love, the ball explodes out of his hand and he has great touch to all levels -- short, intermediate and deep. If he has a strong 2019 campaign he may end up being a top-10 pick.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Shenault, who lines up all over the field -- in the slot, offset tight end, H-back, quarterback -- would give Stafford another receiving threat alongside Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay. He has strong hands -- he's made a living out of plucking the ball out of the air with a defender draped all over him. He can win at every level and is always one play away from taking it to the house. Think a stronger, more physical N'Keal Harry.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Simmons is a hybrid capable of dominating the linebacker position but with the athleticism to drop into coverage like a safety. He even stood out on Clemson's stacked defense from last season's national championship team and Simmons should only get better in 2019. If Dylan Moses returns to Alabama in 2020, Simmons is the top-rated linebacker.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Julian Okwara DL Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd He was given a first-round grade by the advisory committee before the 2019 season and when you watch him it's clear why. Okwara, who plays bigger than his listed 240 pounds, shows good hand usage and quick first step around the edge and has the athleticism to sink hips and blow past the offensive tackle. He's quick-twitch explosive, not easily blocked, and even when he doesn't get to the quarterback his hands are up trying to make a play. The Falcons have to get better on the defensive side of the ball and it starts with bolstering the pass rush.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Xavier McKinney CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd McKinney is stronger, faster and more explosive than former Alabama teammate Deionte Thompson, and he's also much more versatile. The Browns desperately need to upgrade the offensive line but three tackles are already off the board. Instead they bolster the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Imagine Moses lined up next to Deion Jones -- assuming he doesn't return to Alabama in 2020. The linebacker will miss the 2019 season after suffering a torn ACL in August. That said, he is the prototypical NFL inside linebacker in that he's explosive, extremely athletic and has sideline-to-sideline playmaking abilities. He can rush off the edge and has the ability to sift through trash and knife would-be blockers to make plays in the backfield. Moses was the best inside linebacker on Alabama's defense a season ago (and that included Browns fifth-rounder Mack Wilson).

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 19 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd With their third first-rounder, the Dolphins begin the process of rebuilding their defense. Fulton, who considered entering the 2019 NFL Draft, has quick feet, smooth hips and was arguably LSU's best cornerback last season even though he played across the field from Greedy Williams, the Browns' second-round pick this spring. According to Pro Football Focus' metrics, Fulton allowed just 41.5 percent of the passes thrown in his direction to be caught and held receivers to 49 yards after the catch during the '18 season. Fulton's off-field history may give some NFL teams pause but his on-field abilities are undeniable.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 20 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd The Antonio Brown era was over before it began and the Raiders need to add depth at the position. Lamb is an elite route runner, has some of the best hands in college football and his next-level body control allows him to adjust to throws in mid-air. And while he needs to put on weight and get stronger, he's a willing blocker. Either way, the bottom line is that Lamb is a game-changer.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Tyler Biadasz C Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 1st Biadasz has few flaws and would've probably been a first-rounder if he declared for the 2019 draft. And if the plan is to keep Philip Rivers, who was sacked three times, playing into his 40s he'll need to be adequately protected.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jake Fromm QB Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th Drew Brees could miss six weeks with a thumb injury and when he returns ... he'll still be 40 years old. Put another way, the Saints will have to think about replacing him at some point and Fromm would make sense late in Round 1. Through three games, Fromm, as we've come to expect, has been efficient from the pocket, often making the right reads and delivering short and intermediate passes accurately and on time. Questions about his deep-ball accuracy remain, even when the opponent is incapable of providing much in the way of competition.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Brandon Jones DB Texas • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 3rd Jones is a thumper who is more comfortable near the line of scrimmage but can also cover running backs and tight ends in the passing game.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Raekwon Davis DT Alabama • Sr • 6'7" / 312 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Don't be confused, Davis isn't nearly as dynamic as his 2018 line-mate, Quinnen Williams. His job was to occupy blockers to allow others to make plays, which he did well. Davis shows the ability to beat one-on-one blocks and he has the strength to control the line of scrimmage. That said, he needs to improve his pass-rush moves; last season he seemed more effective when he lined up between the center and the guard than when he kicked outside between the guard and tackle. Davis did the right thing returning to Alabama; he'll have a much better shot now at going in Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 25 K'Lavon Chaisson LB LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 9th The Seahawks drafted L.J. Collier in the first round this spring but he's not replacing Frank Clark as the team's pass-rushing specialist. Chaisson, meanwhile, had a sack and a tackle for loss in LSU's big win over Texas 10 days ago. And after missing all but one game of the 2018 campaign with a knee injury, he's looking to make some noise in the coming weeks and months.

Round 1 - Pick 26 A.J. Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 7th Terrell looks and plays like a Raven. He's disruptive and aggressive, and has a chance to be better than Trayvon Mullen, the Raiders' second-round pick in the spring.

Round 1 - Pick 27 D'Andre Swift RB Georgia • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd Imagine a backfield of Miles Sanders and D'Andre Swift. The Georgia back has the ability to bounce it to the outside using both speed and strength, which sometimes comes with a stiff arm. He can also run between the tackles and he uses his quick acceleration through the hole to get head of steam and that makes him even tougher to bring down. And while he may not be a burner, his one-cut ability can leave defenders flat-footed. Swift is also a weapon in the passing game; he had 32 receptions and 3 touchdowns a season ago.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th Regularly the fastest player on the field, Ruggs is a YAC monster who dominates short and intermediate routes and must be accounted for on every play. With Randall Cobb now in Dallas, the Packers get Aaron Rodgers another explosive playmaker who can take over the middle of the field.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 5th The Cowboys have needs at safety, too, but with the top three safeties already off the board, they turn to a deep cornerback class to restock the secondary. At 6-foot-0, 200 pounds, Okudah is a physical cornerback who excels in man coverage. And while he's still looking for his first college interception he had 8 passes defended last season and two through three games in 2019.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 3rd Kinlaw is stout at the line of scrimmage and has the ability to consistently push the pocket. His strength can be disruptive, pushing linemen into backfield and affecting timing of both run and pass plays. The offense has to account for him on every snap, often double-teaming him with mixed results.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 7th If Diggs didn't suffer an injury last season he would've been a first-round pick. At 6-1, 200 pounds, he has the prototypical size and speed for today's NFL cornerback and he has the strength, speed and athleticism that will likely see him go in Round 1 next spring.