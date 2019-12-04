2020 NFL Mock Draft: Panthers begin franchise rebuild with Justin Herbert, Chargers take Jerry Jeudy

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Even after the win over the Jets on Sunday, the Bengals are in prime position to get the No. 1 overall pick and bring Burrow back to his home state.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st This has to be the pick for the Giants. No ifs, ands, or buts. Young is an elite defensive end prospect, and New York has had major problems on that side of the ball this year, especially when needing to get after the quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Get Dwayne Haskins some offensive line help, Washington. Donald Penn is near the end of his career, and it's not a positive development for a young quarterback if he's trying to learn the intricacies of the position with pressure constantly in his face.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The Dolphins may play their way out of the top 5, but they may not be in a rush to get Tagovailoa onto the field as a rookie, which, given his injury, wouldn't be the worst thing.

Round 1 - Pick 5 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Epenesa flourished as a part-time player in 2018 and has gone full throttle the past month or so after a solid start to the year. He's NFL strong with good pass-rushing moves.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Lions defense has gotten shredded by most teams this year, and Matt Patricia can't like that too much given his background. If he's still the head coach in 2020, expect him to prioritize the acquisition of a lockdown corner on the outside. Darius Slay could be released to save the club more than $10 million.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Simmons is going to continue the melding of linebacker and safety at the NFL thanks to his size, athleticism, and movement skills. He's what the Cardinals defense desperately needs.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jaguars begin the reconstruction of their defense with Fulton to replace Jalen Ramsey.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd With Joe Douglas making the personnel decisions for Gang Green, expect the Jets to go offensive line early, especially considering what Douglas experienced in Philadelphia. Wirfs is a powerful left tackle with good feet for his size.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Even if the Philip Rivers era for the Chargers concludes after this season, the team does have ideal bridge quarterback Tyrod Taylor on the roster. With Burrow and Tagovailoa gone, Los Angeles dips into the Round 1 receiver well again with Jeudy.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd With Derek Wolfe now done for the year and set to hit free agency, the Broncos have to do some patchwork on their defensive line. Brown is a monstrous nose tackle with three technique explosiveness but thrives more against the run than he does as a pass rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 12 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Based on my Twitter mentions, all of Philadelphia would boo if the team didn't pick receiver in Round 1. In Lamb, the Eagles get a well-rounded wideout with freakish yards-after-the-catch ability.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 9th Buccaneers GM Jason Licht, who apparently does not have a burner account, goes with an old-school, mauling right tackle to shore up that side of the line for Jameis Winston.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th With a new coach in 2020, I envision Cam Newton in another NFL city next year. But that doesn't mean whoever is hired will solely tie himself to Kyle Allen. Herbert is probably too talented to pass on here.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 6th The Browns have to go left tackle if they can't land Trent Williams before the draft. Leatherwood has shined there for Alabama this season and has high-end athletic traits.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st The Raiders still need massive upgrades on the back end of their defense. When healthy, Delpit is one of the most explosive playmaking defenders in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 5th Shenault has possession-receiver size with slot-wideout type YAC skills. He's what the Colts need offensively.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 18 A.J. Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th More secondary help for the Raiders here with Terrell, a glue-like cornerback with plus athleticism and good ball skills. We know how Mike Mayock likes Clemson prospects.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Can't move off this pick. Harold Landry is a solid pass-rushing piece but needs help.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st The Jaguars have to add more youth to their defensive front and do that here with Kinlaw, a tall, 300-plus pounder with shades of Calais Campbell to his game.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th The Cowboys will probably let Byron Jones walk in free agency, which would leave a sizable hole at outside corner. Hall is the long, disruptive type to fit in that role in Dallas.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 22 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 4th Becton is a mammoth left tackle who moves like he's much smaller and his feet are constantly moving. Smart investment for the Dolphins here.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Neville Gallimore DL Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 5th Minnesota could use an injection of youth on the interior of its defensive line. Gallimore is a powerful, penetrating defensive tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Shane Lemieux OL Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 316 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Kansas City needs to reinforce its offensive line. Lemieux is an experienced, decently mobile guard with the requisite balance to succeed right away.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 25 Curtis Weaver LB Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 5th Weaver has looked like an NFL player for the past two seasons and even with more weight in 2019, he's thrived off the edge at Boise State.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Back to receiver for Buffalo, and if the board fell this way, I assume the Bills would decide between Higgins or LSU edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson. Higgins would give Buffalo the size it currently doesn't have at receiver.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Brycen Hopkins TE Purdue • Sr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 1st With Hopkins and 2019 third-round pick Jace Sternberger, the Packers would have two young pass-catching specialists at tight end.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd It wouldn't be crazy if Sean Payton saw some Brandin Cooks in Ruggs, and New Orleans could use some depth at receiver.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Hunter Bryant TE Washington • Jr • 6'2" / 239 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR I can't imagine Bill Belichick going receiver in Round 1 in back-to-back drafts. Instead he goes with a hybrid tight end/receiver/fullback in Bryant.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Austin Jackson OL USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 5th Ideal pairing here. Jackson may need a year to get NFL strong, but he certainly has early-pick athleticism.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th Even with Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey at corner, the Ravens go back to that position here with the physically overpowering Diggs. Jimmy Smith and Brandon Carr are already in their 30s and set to hit free agency in 2020.