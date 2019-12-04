2020 NFL Mock Draft: Panthers begin franchise rebuild with Justin Herbert, Chargers take Jerry Jeudy

Carolina starts fresh with Justin Herbert and Kyle Allen atop their quarterback depth chart in 2020

With Ron Rivera stunningly fired before Week 14, the stars are aligning for Cam Newton to be playing elsewhere in 2020. 

Kyle Allen has flashed during his long audition as Carolina's starter, and while I don't think the franchise will nor should completely move on from him, he certainly hasn't been good enough to preclude the team from picking a quarterback in Round 1. 

The order of selections below is based on teams' records through the first 11 weeks of the season. Position rankings are based on our Top 32 Composite Big Board.

Now, to the picks.

Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Even after the win over the Jets on Sunday, the Bengals are in prime position to get the No. 1 overall pick and bring Burrow back to his home state.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
This has to be the pick for the Giants. No ifs, ands, or buts. Young is an elite defensive end prospect, and New York has had major problems on that side of the ball this year, especially when needing to get after the quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Andrew Thomas OL
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Get Dwayne Haskins some offensive line help, Washington. Donald Penn is near the end of his career, and it's not a positive development for a young quarterback if he's trying to learn the intricacies of the position with pressure constantly in his face.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Tua Tagovailoa QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Dolphins may play their way out of the top 5, but they may not be in a rush to get Tagovailoa onto the field as a rookie, which, given his injury, wouldn't be the worst thing.
Round 1 - Pick 5
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Epenesa flourished as a part-time player in 2018 and has gone full throttle the past month or so after a solid start to the year. He's NFL strong with good pass-rushing moves.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Lions defense has gotten shredded by most teams this year, and Matt Patricia can't like that too much given his background. If he's still the head coach in 2020, expect him to prioritize the acquisition of a lockdown corner on the outside. Darius Slay could be released to save the club more than $10 million.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Isaiah Simmons S
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
Simmons is going to continue the melding of linebacker and safety at the NFL thanks to his size, athleticism, and movement skills. He's what the Cardinals defense desperately needs.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Jaguars begin the reconstruction of their defense with Fulton to replace Jalen Ramsey.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Tristan Wirfs OL
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
With Joe Douglas making the personnel decisions for Gang Green, expect the Jets to go offensive line early, especially considering what Douglas experienced in Philadelphia. Wirfs is a powerful left tackle with good feet for his size.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Even if the Philip Rivers era for the Chargers concludes after this season, the team does have ideal bridge quarterback Tyrod Taylor on the roster. With Burrow and Tagovailoa gone, Los Angeles dips into the Round 1 receiver well again with Jeudy.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Derrick Brown DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
With Derek Wolfe now done for the year and set to hit free agency, the Broncos have to do some patchwork on their defensive line. Brown is a monstrous nose tackle with three technique explosiveness but thrives more against the run than he does as a pass rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 12
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Based on my Twitter mentions, all of Philadelphia would boo if the team didn't pick receiver in Round 1. In Lamb, the Eagles get a well-rounded wideout with freakish yards-after-the-catch ability.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jedrick Wills Jr. OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
56th
POSITION RNK
9th
Buccaneers GM Jason Licht, who apparently does not have a burner account, goes with an old-school, mauling right tackle to shore up that side of the line for Jameis Winston.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Justin Herbert QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
4th
With a new coach in 2020, I envision Cam Newton in another NFL city next year. But that doesn't mean whoever is hired will solely tie himself to Kyle Allen. Herbert is probably too talented to pass on here.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alex Leatherwood OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
46th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Browns have to go left tackle if they can't land Trent Williams before the draft. Leatherwood has shined there for Alabama this season and has high-end athletic traits.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Grant Delpit S
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Oakland
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Raiders still need massive upgrades on the back end of their defense. When healthy, Delpit is one of the most explosive playmaking defenders in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
5th
Shenault has possession-receiver size with slot-wideout type YAC skills. He's what the Colts need offensively.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 18
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Oakland
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
6th
More secondary help for the Raiders here with Terrell, a glue-like cornerback with plus athleticism and good ball skills. We know how Mike Mayock likes Clemson prospects.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Can't move off this pick. Harold Landry is a solid pass-rushing piece but needs help.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Jaguars have to add more youth to their defensive front and do that here with Kinlaw, a tall, 300-plus pounder with shades of Calais Campbell to his game.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Cowboys will probably let Byron Jones walk in free agency, which would leave a sizable hole at outside corner. Hall is the long, disruptive type to fit in that role in Dallas.
  From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 22
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
4th
Becton is a mammoth left tackle who moves like he's much smaller and his feet are constantly moving. Smart investment for the Dolphins here.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Neville Gallimore DL
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
5th
Minnesota could use an injection of youth on the interior of its defensive line. Gallimore is a powerful, penetrating defensive tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Shane Lemieux OL
Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 316 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
NR
POSITION RNK
NR
Kansas City needs to reinforce its offensive line. Lemieux is an experienced, decently mobile guard with the requisite balance to succeed right away.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 25
Curtis Weaver LB
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
43rd
POSITION RNK
5th
Weaver has looked like an NFL player for the past two seasons and even with more weight in 2019, he's thrived off the edge at Boise State.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
Back to receiver for Buffalo, and if the board fell this way, I assume the Bills would decide between Higgins or LSU edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson. Higgins would give Buffalo the size it currently doesn't have at receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Brycen Hopkins TE
Purdue • Sr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
51st
POSITION RNK
1st
With Hopkins and 2019 third-round pick Jace Sternberger, the Packers would have two young pass-catching specialists at tight end.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Henry Ruggs III WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
It wouldn't be crazy if Sean Payton saw some Brandin Cooks in Ruggs, and New Orleans could use some depth at receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Hunter Bryant TE
Washington • Jr • 6'2" / 239 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
NR
POSITION RNK
NR
I can't imagine Bill Belichick going receiver in Round 1 in back-to-back drafts. Instead he goes with a hybrid tight end/receiver/fullback in Bryant.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Austin Jackson OL
USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
5th
Ideal pairing here. Jackson may need a year to get NFL strong, but he certainly has early-pick athleticism.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
5th
Even with Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey at corner, the Ravens go back to that position here with the physically overpowering Diggs. Jimmy Smith and Brandon Carr are already in their 30s and set to hit free agency in 2020.
Round 1 - Pick 32
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
5th
Even with Clowney likely to re-sign in Seattle, the Seahawks need more edge-rushing help. Chaisson was made to play as a linebacker/defensive end hybrid in Pete Carroll's system.

