2020 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots move up for Jordan Love, Cardinals go rogue with wide receiver

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st This is just a formality at this point, barring an idiotic trade decision by another team.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Tua would be fun but the Redskins are more likely to do the safe thing, barring a trade down.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Trading will be tough on draft day this year, so the Lions might be forced to simply hang out and take the best option at No. 3. In this case it's a replacement for Darius Slay.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Dave Gettleman needs a plug-and-play guy who can help him win games and protect Daniel Jones right now.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd This smokescreen stuff is garbage. The Dolphins want to take Tua, not Herbert.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Adding Simmons to that defense would give them a ridiculously stout group of talent to try and slow down Patrick Mahomes and Co.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Feels like the Panthers are probably going to go defense and just let either Brown or Simmons fall to them. They need to get better against the run and Brown helps that.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd GM Steve Keim mentioned taking a wide receiver here despite trading for DeAndre Hopkins, and I'm not sure it's THAT crazy. Larry Fitzgerald is going to be gone and Kyler Murray needs as many weapons as he can. So let's get nuts!

Round 1 - Pick 9 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Feels like the Jaguars are going to try and double dip on defense in this draft in order to try and be decent on a side of the ball where they've lost a lost of talent over the past year.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th The Browns need a left tackle after getting Jack Conklin in free agency and land a big boy here.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st No problem with a WR or an OL here for New York, but I'll lean OL knowing they can get WR help early in the second round.

Round 1 - Pick 12 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Lamb is a perfect fit with the Raiders because of his catch and run ability and how he can fit in Jon Gruden's offense.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 13 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Let's just fill out all the rumors! Thomas Dimitroff made it clear he wants to move up, and rumor has it he wants to come up for CJ Henderson, who wouldn't have lasted much longer. There you go, TD. The 49ers would love Henderson but would vastly prefer to move down and acquire more picks.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Tampa would love this scenario where they land a top-tier offensive lineman without trading up in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Ruggs is a perfect final (potential) puzzle piece in this Broncos offense with his deep speed serving as a nice complement to Courtland Sutton.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 16 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd The All-Rumor Mock Draft! The Patriots move up from 23 to 16 to grab the Oregon quarterback, who took a surprising tumble down the draft board. I don't think we're going to see Bill Belichick give up a future first to move up, not with the questions about this team, but he can get seven spots up for cheaper than that. 49ers keep adding picks.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Cesar Ruiz OL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 6th Plug n' play replacement for Travis Frederick, whose departure isn't being treated with the proper amount of concern.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Austin Jackson OL USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 8th Getting a quarterback early means you better build around that quarterback after it -- that's what this pick is after the Dolphins used free agency to address defense.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th The perfect landing spot? Love has all the upside in the world but probably needs a year sitting and learning a system, particularly one like Jon Gruden's. With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota in the fold but on cheaper deals (depending on playing time and roster status), Love can sit and wait here.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Jaylon Johnson CB Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 8th Hard to imagine the Jaguars not using at least one of these picks on a cornerback to replace Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 4th Justin Jefferson to the Eagles might break the record for most times one player has been mocked to the same team in a single offseason.

From From Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 22 Ross Blacklock DL TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd This pick could be used to replace Stefon Diggs, but I think the Vikings will double dip on defense with their picks in this first round to replace guys like Linval Joseph, who departed in free agency.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 23 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd The 49ers get to move down a couple of different spots and land a player at a position of need. Don't be surprised if they aren't done trading.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd This is where the linebackers could start to fly off the board and it makes a ton of sense for the Saints to grab a guy with sideline-to-sideline speed like Murray.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Noah Igbinoghene CB Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 7th Mike Zimmer can never have enough corners from the early rounds on his roster.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Ezra Cleveland OL Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 9th Double dipping on the offensive line is a logical thing to do if you want to protect your young signal caller, especially if he's had injuries in the past.

Round 1 - Pick 27 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd The Seahawks always have the weirdest picks, but this one is pretty easy. Pure rusher right now, Chaisson can get better against the run but he can assist Seattle in its biggest need (pass rush) out of the gate.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd Combo of need and value here for the Ravens as they get a linebacker in the fold to help secure a defense that is suddenly looking quite stout again.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Marlon Davidson DL Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 303 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 5th Versatile defensive lineman who could pair nicely with what the Titans already have on that side of the ball.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th Feels too easy to give the Packers another weapon for Aaron Rodgers, but it makes a lot of sense. And Aiyuk gives them a great catch and run guy who can pair nicely with Davante Adams downfield threat.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 7th He has the tools to be that alpha X receiver that Kyle Shanahan really loves to have and he pairs nicely with Deebo Samuel.