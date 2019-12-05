2020 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders land new QB-WR duo for Vegas move, Dolphins follow top corner with two linemen

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd The thought of giving Chase Young to Cincinnati crossed my mind but the Bengals have already made their bed with Andy Dalton and Ryan Finley. The Ohio native has to be the choice.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Young is the best overall prospect by a wide margin. He would have been my choice over either of the Bosa brothers. The Ohio State product offers rare athletic ability along with advanced technical play.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Terry McLaurin is playing over his head right now, but he would benefit from the addition of Jeudy. At the end of the day, Dwayne Haskins needs some skill help.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Dolphins add an elite cornerback to pair with Xavien Howard if Miami does not attempt to ship him out this offseason too.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Atlanta has relied on players to stay healthy for the past two seasons and it has not worked out. Simmons has elite traits that should allow him to succeed from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Thomas has the versatility to play any one of the five positions along the offensive line. Detroit can find a spot for him.

Round 1 - Pick 7 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Arizona adds some youthful pass rush with Epenesa, who has nine sacks for the Hawkeyes this season.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Calais Campbell and Josh Allen are difference-makers for that Jacksonville defense. Kinlaw would draw some eyes away from those guys to the middle. With his strength, he is capable of pushing the pocket.

Round 1 - Pick 9 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jets tried to trade Robby Anderson. Sam Darnold needs SOMEONE to throw the ball to, if not Anderson. Lamb is a big play receiver with great hands and body control.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Ruggs has been a common match with the Chargers. Los Angeles has two big weapons in Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, and Ruggs gives them an option underneath.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Denver could realistically start over on the offensive line with Dalton Risner, Wirfs and potentially Ronald Leary.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Philadelphia has been in search of cornerback help. They add Fulton from a school that has a strong claim to DBU.

Round 1 - Pick 13 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 4th Chaisson can provide some much needed pass rush for an evolving Tampa Bay defense. A year ago, they took LSU linebacker Devin White. Now, they get another LSU linebacker.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The franchise intends to hire a new head coach who may then want a more reliable quarterback. It is a fresh start in Carolina.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Offensive line is a big need and Cleveland can spend their remaining picks on those spots. However, they have a soon-to-be 31-year-old Morgan Burnett and a free agent-to-be Damarious Randall that just skipped a practice during a potential playoff run. Delpit is the best player available and gets a chance to reunite with Greedy Williams.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Higgins is an outside receiving threat that will open up passing lanes for Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Brown is a big, athletic body up the middle. Indianapolis had an interest in Jeffery Simmons, who was gone before they were chosen.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 18 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Herbert has a big arm that Jon Gruden covets. Derek Carr may need to sell his house in Las Vegas.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Murray is a sideline-to-sideline linebacker that will help bring the Titans into the modern era of defensive football.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th Hall is an athletic, physical player that can allow Jaguars fans to begin the process of forgetting Jalen Ramsey.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Xavier McKinney CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd McKinney's versatility makes him such a valuable commodity. He can play cornerback, nickelback or safety. The defensive back can be the Minkah Fitzpatrick of that defense.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 22 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 8th The Dolphins traded Laremy Tunsil to the Texans, which created a void on the left side of their line. Leatherwood can provide much needed protection for whoever they have taking snaps in 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Prince Tega Wanogho OL Auburn • Sr • 6'7" / 305 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 4th Minnesota struggled to stop Jadeveon Clowney on Monday Night Football. Wanogho can step in at left tackle or right tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Soph • 6'5" / 316 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 12th The Chiefs fill the shoes left empty by Mitch Morse with a rock in the middle.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 25 Tyler Biadasz OL Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Miami needs to strengthen their offensive front before they can expect any skill players to succeed. Biadasz is arguably the best center in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Curtis Weaver LB Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 3rd Weaver would be a great, young replacement for Jerry Hughes. He is fantastic at getting defenders' hands off him and rushing the passer.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 5th With Davante Adams' injuries and a lack of consistency from other receivers, Shenault becomes a great fit.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Brycen Hopkins TE Purdue • Sr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 1st New Orleans finally replaces Jimmy Graham with Hopkins.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Marvin Wilson DL Florida State • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th New England has been gashed in the run game this season. Their back seven has played elite football. By adding a player like Wilson up the middle, they become even more difficult to attack.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Lucas Niang OL TCU • Sr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 10th Mike McGlinchey has been solid but San Francisco may need to start preparing for life without Joe Staley on the left side. Niang could sit for a year and learn, similar to what Philadelphia has done this year with Andre Dillard.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 2nd The Ravens have had more attitude on defense with the addition of Marcus Peters. They continue fostering their new identity with the addition of Moses.