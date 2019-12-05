2020 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders land new QB-WR duo for Vegas move, Dolphins follow top corner with two linemen

The Raiders get a new identity for their reboot with Justin Herbert and Tee Higgins leading the passing attack

As the regular season winds down, some quarterback situations across the league are becoming more clear. The teams that will need to address the position are coming into focus. A few of those teams will find their answer within the first round. CBS Sports has the perfect mock draft projection to ensure that your favorite team is in the playoff hunt next year rather than watching all the fun from home. 

The order of selections below is based on teams' records through Week 13. Position rankings are based on our composite player rankings.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The thought of giving Chase Young to Cincinnati crossed my mind but the Bengals have already made their bed with Andy Dalton and Ryan Finley. The Ohio native has to be the choice.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Young is the best overall prospect by a wide margin. He would have been my choice over either of the Bosa brothers. The Ohio State product offers rare athletic ability along with advanced technical play.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Terry McLaurin is playing over his head right now, but he would benefit from the addition of Jeudy. At the end of the day, Dwayne Haskins needs some skill help.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Dolphins add an elite cornerback to pair with Xavien Howard if Miami does not attempt to ship him out this offseason too.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Isaiah Simmons S
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
Atlanta has relied on players to stay healthy for the past two seasons and it has not worked out. Simmons has elite traits that should allow him to succeed from Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Andrew Thomas OL
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Thomas has the versatility to play any one of the five positions along the offensive line. Detroit can find a spot for him.
Round 1 - Pick 7
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Arizona adds some youthful pass rush with Epenesa, who has nine sacks for the Hawkeyes this season.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
Calais Campbell and Josh Allen are difference-makers for that Jacksonville defense. Kinlaw would draw some eyes away from those guys to the middle. With his strength, he is capable of pushing the pocket.
Round 1 - Pick 9
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Jets tried to trade Robby Anderson. Sam Darnold needs SOMEONE to throw the ball to, if not Anderson. Lamb is a big play receiver with great hands and body control.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Henry Ruggs III WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Ruggs has been a common match with the Chargers. Los Angeles has two big weapons in Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, and Ruggs gives them an option underneath.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Tristan Wirfs OL
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Denver could realistically start over on the offensive line with Dalton Risner, Wirfs and potentially Ronald Leary.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Philadelphia has been in search of cornerback help. They add Fulton from a school that has a strong claim to DBU.
Round 1 - Pick 13
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
4th
Chaisson can provide some much needed pass rush for an evolving Tampa Bay defense. A year ago, they took LSU linebacker Devin White. Now, they get another LSU linebacker.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Tua Tagovailoa QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
The franchise intends to hire a new head coach who may then want a more reliable quarterback. It is a fresh start in Carolina.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Grant Delpit S
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Offensive line is a big need and Cleveland can spend their remaining picks on those spots. However, they have a soon-to-be 31-year-old Morgan Burnett and a free agent-to-be Damarious Randall that just skipped a practice during a potential playoff run. Delpit is the best player available and gets a chance to reunite with Greedy Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Oakland
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
Higgins is an outside receiving threat that will open up passing lanes for Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Derrick Brown DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Brown is a big, athletic body up the middle. Indianapolis had an interest in Jeffery Simmons, who was gone before they were chosen.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 18
Justin Herbert QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
Projected Team
Oakland
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
4th
Herbert has a big arm that Jon Gruden covets. Derek Carr may need to sell his house in Las Vegas.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Kenneth Murray LB
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
1st
Murray is a sideline-to-sideline linebacker that will help bring the Titans into the modern era of defensive football.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
5th
Hall is an athletic, physical player that can allow Jaguars fans to begin the process of forgetting Jalen Ramsey.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Xavier McKinney CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
McKinney's versatility makes him such a valuable commodity. He can play cornerback, nickelback or safety. The defensive back can be the Minkah Fitzpatrick of that defense.
  From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 22
Alex Leatherwood OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
8th
The Dolphins traded Laremy Tunsil to the Texans, which created a void on the left side of their line. Leatherwood can provide much needed protection for whoever they have taking snaps in 2020.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Prince Tega Wanogho OL
Auburn • Sr • 6'7" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
4th
Minnesota struggled to stop Jadeveon Clowney on Monday Night Football. Wanogho can step in at left tackle or right tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Creed Humphrey OL
Oklahoma • Soph • 6'5" / 316 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
66th
POSITION RNK
12th
The Chiefs fill the shoes left empty by Mitch Morse with a rock in the middle.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 25
Tyler Biadasz OL
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Miami needs to strengthen their offensive front before they can expect any skill players to succeed. Biadasz is arguably the best center in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Curtis Weaver LB
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Weaver would be a great, young replacement for Jerry Hughes. He is fantastic at getting defenders' hands off him and rushing the passer.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
5th
With Davante Adams' injuries and a lack of consistency from other receivers, Shenault becomes a great fit.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Brycen Hopkins TE
Purdue • Sr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
56th
POSITION RNK
1st
New Orleans finally replaces Jimmy Graham with Hopkins.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Marvin Wilson DL
Florida State • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
4th
New England has been gashed in the run game this season. Their back seven has played elite football. By adding a player like Wilson up the middle, they become even more difficult to attack.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Lucas Niang OL
TCU • Sr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
55th
POSITION RNK
10th
Mike McGlinchey has been solid but San Francisco may need to start preparing for life without Joe Staley on the left side. Niang could sit for a year and learn, similar to what Philadelphia has done this year with Andre Dillard.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Ravens have had more attitude on defense with the addition of Marcus Peters. They continue fostering their new identity with the addition of Moses.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Seattle needs some more pass rush help and Gross-Matos is one of the best players on the board overall.

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories