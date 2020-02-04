2020 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders take Tua Tagovailoa after trade with Lions, Dolphins find QB late in first round

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st A lot of things will change in my mocks over the next couple of months. This will not be one of them. It's nearly a lock that the Bengals will take the Heisman Trophy winner here, and nobody will blame them for it.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Chase Young is the best NFL prospect in this draft class, and while it's always possible Washington falls in love with somebody else before the draft, this should be the pick.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 3 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Matt Patricia learned under Bill Belichick, and with plenty of needs that he has to address, he trades down. Oakland sends picks No. 12, No. 19 and a 2021 2nd round pick to move up and draft Tua Tagovailoa. Tua has health concerns, but most are optimistic he'll be healthy, and now the Raiders can move to Las Vegas with a shiny new franchise QB.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Simmons is my second-favorite player in this draft class behind Chase Young. He's so versatile and talented. Every time I watch him I think of Brian Urlacher. The combination of size and freakish athleticism is incredible.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Dolphins don't get Tua, but they do address another need by taking the best corner in this draft. Miami essentially replaces Minkah Fitzpatrick, and can use the pick they received from Pittsburgh later in this round to address other needs.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 4th Justin Herbert is this year's Josh Allen. Not from a talent or ability perspective, but from the "I watched him in college, and I get why NFL teams are going to talk themselves into him, but after watching him play there's a LOT more projection than reality right now" view. Still, the Chargers need a QB.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st He's not a disruptive force in the Aaron Donald sense, but having Derrick Brown in the middle of your DL makes life easier for your other pass rushers. He's a monster, and I don't envy anybody who is tasked with trying to move him.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Based on what's available here, and who might want to move up, I wouldn't be shocked if Arizona trades this pick. For now I have them addressing a serious concern on the offensive line to help protect last year's No. 1 pick Kyler Murray.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd The first "surprise" of the top 10. After seeing a lot of Gross-Matos at Penn State, I wouldn't be shocked if he's a guy who climbs up draft boards as he goes through the workout process. There's a lot to like here.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd The Browns need to fix the OL, and Wirfs is a good start. He doesn't strike me as a perennial Pro Bowler, but he's a tackle you can put out there and not have to worry about. He's strong enough to handle a bull rush, and athletic enough to deal with speed.

Round 1 - Pick 11 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd We have a run on Hawkeyes! Epenesa is not a finished product, but if he reaches his potential he has a chance to be an absolute game-changer on the edge. The Jets could really use that.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Oakland Raiders Round 1 - Pick 12 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd If the Lions stay at No. 3 they'd probably take Okudah. In my mock they trade down and still get a top corner in Kristian Fulton and pick up an extra first-round pick.

Round 1 - Pick 13 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st I wouldn't be shocked if the Colts go for a QB here, but with the top three already gone, I have them opting for a receiver in Lamb who will help any QB on the roster.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th Willis might be destined to play right tackle in the long run, but there's a lot to like here, and Tampa needs to improve its offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 15 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th The Broncos could go so many different routes here, but I think the potential that Chaisson shows will be very intriguing to them. He's not Isaiah Simmons, but he has a lot of similar traits to work with.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd I first really noticed Kinlaw in South Carolina's win over Georgia. He was just pushing Georgia linemen around, and it's one of the biggest, strongest OLs in the country. There's a lot to like here.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st The Cowboys need help at safety and corner, and with the top corners already off the board, they take who I believe is the best safety in this class.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th The Dolphins don't take a QB this time, either, instead opting for a mountain of a tackle in Becton. Becton moves very well considering his size, and he has long arms and heavy hands.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Oakland Raiders Round 1 - Pick 19 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd The Lions use the second first-rounder they pick up from Oakland to give Matt Stafford another tool in the passing game. Jeudy is not big, but he's such a terrific route-runner. He reminds me of former Colts WR Marvin Harrison.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd The Jags started with the pass rush by taking Gross-Matos, and now they address a need at corner by taking Henderson. Henderson has long arms and excellent hands, but he can sometimes get a bit too preoccupied with trying to pick passes off rather than covering his man.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th I can't say for certain that the Eagles will take Ruggs here, but I'm confident they're going to take a WR in this spot. Ruggs would be a great fit. He's an absolute burner who will give the Eagles a vertical threat.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Higgins possesses some of the size that Buffalo lacks in its receiving corps, and could pair well with Josh Allen. Considering Allen's accuracy issues, it'd be nice to have a guy who can reach balls that might not be in the best spot. He'd also be an asset in the red zone.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 23 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 5th Worried the Saints might be a step ahead of them, Miami trades No. 26 and a future 4th to New England to take a QB in Jordan Love. It's not a heavy price to pay for a possible franchise QB, nor would it keep them from going after another QB in the 2021 draft if they chose to.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th The Saints need somebody on the other side of Marshon Lattimore, and while opinions vary on Diggs, there's enough to like here to make this pick.

Round 1 - Pick 25 A.J. Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 6th The Vikings need an upgrade at corner, and while Terrell had a horrible night against LSU in the title game, he's a very good player with the potential to be a solid NFL starter.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 26 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Safety isn't the biggest need for the Patriots, but McKinney is great value at this point, and he's familiar with a lot of what the Patriots do in their defensive coverages after spending his college years with Nick Saban.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Terrell Lewis EDGE Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 252 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 6th Seattle needs pass rush help whether it keeps Jadeveon Clowney or not. Lewis is not a finished product, but the tools of a good NFL pass-rusher are all there.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 90th POSITION RNK 6th Great sideline-to-sideline speed and range, but there's more projection than production at this point. Showed plenty of flashes at LSU, but consistency is an issue.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Neville Gallimore DL Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Tennessee has bigger needs than this, but it'd be hard to pass up on Gallimore at this spot. He's a disruptive force on the interior of the defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 6th Shenault has been one of my favorite players to watch the last few years. He can lineup outside or in the slot, and he's always trying to make a big play happen. In other words, he's the kind of player that could excel with Aaron Rodgers. Or maybe help Rodgers excel a little longer himself.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd Murray was maddeningly inconsistent at Oklahoma during games, but when it's there, it's there. He strikes me as the kind of player who could do very well in San Francisco's defense behind a dominant defensive line.