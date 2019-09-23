2020 NFL Mock Draft: Rising QB prospect Joe Burrow to the Titans, Browns prioritize offensive line

Round 1 - Pick 1 Andrew Thomas OT Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Thomas is an experienced, athletic, and powerful left tackle who will significantly help the Jets get the most out of Sam Darnold.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Bengals have to turn the page at quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa would be a really nice fit in Zac Taylor's offense.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st This is one of the goals for Miami. Get a franchise quarterback. Herbert has all the ability to be that type, and he had a good outing against Stanford over the weekend on the road.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 4 Chase Young DE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st A top quarterback prospect and the premier edge rusher in the class. Ideal start for the Dolphins in this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Marvin Wilson DT Florida State • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 95th POSITION RNK 9th Wilson was a big recruit who had made his mark as a run stuffer early in his Florida State career but has looked unstoppable as a pass rusher this season. The Broncos clearly need more pass-rushing help up front -- especially on the inside.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Jeudy doesn't have Julio Jones size but the rest of his game makes him an elite receiver prospect at this point in time. Acceleration, awesome releases, sharp route-running, plus yards-after-the-catch skills. Perfect addition for Dwayne Haskins.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Hall has the size, enough athleticism, and the outstanding ball skills to lock down No. 1 receivers at the NFL level. He's exactly what the Cardinals need.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 6th After last season, I wanted to see improvement as a pass blocker from the mighty Wirfs, and he's gotten better in that area through three weeks. He'd be an instant upgrade at left or right tackle for the Browns.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Delpit needs to improve his tackling reliability, but his instincts and athleticism are of first-round caliber right now.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Simmons is the prototype for the modern day linebacker. He's long, has safety-type coverage skills, and exudes athleticism. The Raiders defense still needs a variety of pieces.

Round 1 - Pick 11 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Lamb is arguably the most complete receiver prospect in this class and brings some flash too. The Chargers would be trying to squeeze as much of the Philip Rivers era with this selection.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Burrow has looked like a completely different passer this season as compared to how he played last year. He's calm, cool, and collected inside the pocket and has thrown with great accuracy and timing.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Curtis Weaver LB Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th The Falcons go edge rusher in Round 1 once again. It's still a big need. Weaver is one of the most refined and explosive pass rushers in college football.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Fulton is a lockdown, man-to-man corner with super-springy feet and the awareness to consistently make plays on the football. He's the young, No. 1 cornerback the Giants will need in 2020 and beyond.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jonathan Taylor RB Wisconsin • Jr • 5'11" / 219 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 1st Same pick as last week. Taylor is kinda/sorta Saquon-ish -- yes, really -- with a tremendous blend of size and speed, and he's can make defenders miss in tight quarters.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th Diggs is a fun specimen at well over 6-0 with the athleticism of a much smaller corner, and he plays with a nasty demeanor. Carolina needs an infusion of top-end talent in its secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 17 A.J. Epenesa DE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The Eagles could use more depth on the edge of their defensive line. Epenesa is a menacing defensive linemen at around 6-5 and 277 pounds and is just scratching the surface as a quality football player.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 18 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th Justyn Ross went into the season with loads of hype as Clemson's alpha receiver after his outrageous national title game performance as a freshman, but Higgins has been the Tigers' most reliable receiver through three games. How about another wideout for the Raiders as they move to Las Vegas.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Ashtyn Davis S California • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 67th POSITION RNK 4th The Seahawks could use a rangy center fielder at safety again in their defense. Davis has awesome speed to the sidelines from the deep middle.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd The Vikings need another wideout beyond Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. Shenault is an electric yards-after-the-catch receiver because he has the smooth athleticism to make defenders miss, and he's a load to bring to the turf at 220-plus pounds.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 9th Have you seen Ruggs run? He's stupid fast. He has a 75-yard score and 81-yard score already this season. He's going in Round 1. The Colts may have a quarterback Jacoby Brissett but they need another receiver.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Calvin Throckmorton OT Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 309 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd The Ravens have some nice young pieces on offense but could use some youth on the blocking unit.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Kinlaw looks like a defensive lineman who'll quickly acclimate to the pro game because he can play a variety of spots on the defensive line and has a high-motor, and is a decently refined pass rusher. The Saints need more push from the inside.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Tylan Wallace WR Oklahoma State • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 60th POSITION RNK 10th How about another speedster in Detroit to accentuate Matthew Stafford's arm. Wallace flies.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 25 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Jr • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th Smith has the talent to be an All-Pro at the left tackle position. The Dolphins have to address the offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 26 J.R. Reed S Georgia • Sr • 6'1" / 194 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 61st POSITION RNK 3rd Same pick as a week ago. Reed has the length and range to be a legit playmaker in New England.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 79th POSITION RNK 11th The 49ers look super-efficient on offense and more cornerback depth would be very beneficial.

Round 1 - Pick 28 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 5th The Cowboys have an assortment of young talent in their secondary yet may need to replace Byron Jones next offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Julian Okwara DL Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 7th Buffalo needs more young talent on the edge. Okwara has NFL-caliber strength right now on the outside of Notre Dame's defensive line. His length will appeal to coaches too.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Interestingly, Leatherwood has looked better at left tackle this season than he did on the right side a season ago. He's a former top recruit, so you know the inherent talent is there.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Essang Bassey CB Wake Forest • Sr • 5'10" / 190 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Kansas City's secondary needs major work. Bassey is always around the football thanks to twitchiness, awareness, and ball skills.