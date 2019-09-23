2020 NFL Mock Draft: Rising QB prospect Joe Burrow to the Titans, Browns prioritize offensive line

The LSU signal caller is an ascending prospect and could land early in the first round in 2020

 We need to start talking about Joe Burrow as a first-round pick. Seriously. 

He did not look draftable last season. This year, he looks poised inside the pocket and very accurate. I don't think Burrow landing in the Top 15 is out of the question. And I think the Titans would be a perfect match for the LSU quarterback. 

You might notice the Dolphins don't have the first pick in the draft order below because it is based on strength of schedule, but Miami does have two picks in a row after dealing Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Steelers for their first-rounder. Position rankings are based on preseason evaluations.

Now, to the picks.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Andrew Thomas OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Thomas is an experienced, athletic, and powerful left tackle who will significantly help the Jets get the most out of Sam Darnold.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Tua Tagovailoa QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
The Bengals have to turn the page at quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa would be a really nice fit in Zac Taylor's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Justin Herbert QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
This is one of the goals for Miami. Get a franchise quarterback. Herbert has all the ability to be that type, and he had a good outing against Stanford over the weekend on the road.
  From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 4
Chase Young DE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
A top quarterback prospect and the premier edge rusher in the class. Ideal start for the Dolphins in this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Marvin Wilson DT
Florida State • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
95th
POSITION RNK
9th
Wilson was a big recruit who had made his mark as a run stuffer early in his Florida State career but has looked unstoppable as a pass rusher this season. The Broncos clearly need more pass-rushing help up front -- especially on the inside.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Jeudy doesn't have Julio Jones size but the rest of his game makes him an elite receiver prospect at this point in time. Acceleration, awesome releases, sharp route-running, plus yards-after-the-catch skills. Perfect addition for Dwayne Haskins.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
Hall has the size, enough athleticism, and the outstanding ball skills to lock down No. 1 receivers at the NFL level. He's exactly what the Cardinals need.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Tristan Wirfs OL
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
6th
After last season, I wanted to see improvement as a pass blocker from the mighty Wirfs, and he's gotten better in that area through three weeks. He'd be an instant upgrade at left or right tackle for the Browns.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Grant Delpit S
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
1st
Delpit needs to improve his tackling reliability, but his instincts and athleticism are of first-round caliber right now.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Isaiah Simmons S
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Oakland
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
Simmons is the prototype for the modern day linebacker. He's long, has safety-type coverage skills, and exudes athleticism. The Raiders defense still needs a variety of pieces.
Round 1 - Pick 11
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Lamb is arguably the most complete receiver prospect in this class and brings some flash too. The Chargers would be trying to squeeze as much of the Philip Rivers era with this selection.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
NR
POSITION RNK
NR
Burrow has looked like a completely different passer this season as compared to how he played last year. He's calm, cool, and collected inside the pocket and has thrown with great accuracy and timing.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Curtis Weaver LB
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Falcons go edge rusher in Round 1 once again. It's still a big need. Weaver is one of the most refined and explosive pass rushers in college football.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Fulton is a lockdown, man-to-man corner with super-springy feet and the awareness to consistently make plays on the football. He's the young, No. 1 cornerback the Giants will need in 2020 and beyond.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jonathan Taylor RB
Wisconsin • Jr • 5'11" / 219 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
1st
Same pick as last week. Taylor is kinda/sorta Saquon-ish -- yes, really -- with a tremendous blend of size and speed, and he's can make defenders miss in tight quarters.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
6th
Diggs is a fun specimen at well over 6-0 with the athleticism of a much smaller corner, and he plays with a nasty demeanor. Carolina needs an infusion of top-end talent in its secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 17
A.J. Epenesa DE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Eagles could use more depth on the edge of their defensive line. Epenesa is a menacing defensive linemen at around 6-5 and 277 pounds and is just scratching the surface as a quality football player.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 18
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Oakland
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
5th
Justyn Ross went into the season with loads of hype as Clemson's alpha receiver after his outrageous national title game performance as a freshman, but Higgins has been the Tigers' most reliable receiver through three games. How about another wideout for the Raiders as they move to Las Vegas.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Ashtyn Davis S
California • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
67th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Seahawks could use a rangy center fielder at safety again in their defense. Davis has awesome speed to the sidelines from the deep middle.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Grant Delpit S
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Vikings need another wideout beyond Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. Shenault is an electric yards-after-the-catch receiver because he has the smooth athleticism to make defenders miss, and he's a load to bring to the turf at 220-plus pounds.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Henry Ruggs III WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
51st
POSITION RNK
9th
Have you seen Ruggs run? He's stupid fast. He has a 75-yard score and 81-yard score already this season. He's going in Round 1. The Colts may have a quarterback Jacoby Brissett but they need another receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Calvin Throckmorton OT
Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 309 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Ravens have some nice young pieces on offense but could use some youth on the blocking unit.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
Kinlaw looks like a defensive lineman who'll quickly acclimate to the pro game because he can play a variety of spots on the defensive line and has a high-motor, and is a decently refined pass rusher. The Saints need more push from the inside.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Tylan Wallace WR
Oklahoma State • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
60th
POSITION RNK
10th
How about another speedster in Detroit to accentuate Matthew Stafford's arm. Wallace flies.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 25
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Jr • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
6th
Smith has the talent to be an All-Pro at the left tackle position. The Dolphins have to address the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 26
J.R. Reed S
Georgia • Sr • 6'1" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
61st
POSITION RNK
3rd
Same pick as a week ago. Reed has the length and range to be a legit playmaker in New England.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
79th
POSITION RNK
11th
The 49ers look super-efficient on offense and more cornerback depth would be very beneficial.
Round 1 - Pick 28
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Cowboys have an assortment of young talent in their secondary yet may need to replace Byron Jones next offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Julian Okwara DL
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
65th
POSITION RNK
7th
Buffalo needs more young talent on the edge. Okwara has NFL-caliber strength right now on the outside of Notre Dame's defensive line. His length will appeal to coaches too.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Alex Leatherwood OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
NR
POSITION RNK
NR
Interestingly, Leatherwood has looked better at left tackle this season than he did on the right side a season ago. He's a former top recruit, so you know the inherent talent is there.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Essang Bassey CB
Wake Forest • Sr • 5'10" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
4th
Kansas City's secondary needs major work. Bassey is always around the football thanks to twitchiness, awareness, and ball skills.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jacob Breeland TE
Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
NR
POSITION RNK
NR
How about a young tight end duo of Jace Sternberger and Breeland in Green Bay. The latter has been the go-to target for Justin Herbert early this season.

